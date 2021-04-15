Caution: Flammable.

Another night, another victory for Warwick’s volleyball team, which maintained sole possession of first place in the Lancaster-Lebanon League Section 1 race Thursday compliments of a 3-0 victory at Conestoga Valley.

The Buckskins would have forced a first-place tie with the Warriors with a win, but Warwick rode into Witmer and pitched a shutout: 25-20, 25-15 and 25-23 in a hotly contested third set that went right down to the wire.

“Our guys came over here and took care of business, and I’m very proud of them for that,” Warwick coach Nate Gajecki said. “We very easily could have lost that third game. We didn’t play our best, but we were able to get a win against a very good team.”

And remain alone in first place in the process.

Warwick (4-0 league) had an array of heroes against CV, chief among them hitters Ryan Charles (14 kills), Dawson Forney (7 kills, 2 blocks), Jake Lobb (12 kills) and Landon Wenger (7 kills), who took turns teeing off on perfectly placed feeds by freshman setter Kyle Charles, who had 32 assists, five digs and two blocks.

It was a complete team effort by Warwick, which also received 14 digs from Seth Graybill to spearhead the defense as the Warriors had to cope with CV spike specialist Sawyer Shertzer.

“Their whole team is volleyball smart,” CV coach Blake Youndt said about Warwick. “Their whole team eats, sleeps and drinks volleyball. When you play against a team that has that much passion for the game, it’s tough to compete with them. They are cool, calm and collected. They get it done as a team.”

Warwick, which opened the week at No. 4 in the PVCA Class 3A state rankings, was sailing right along in the third game, up 2-0 and looking to close it out. But CV (3-2 league) had other ideas, and the Bucks were within 21-19 after consecutive blistering spikes by Shertzer. A hitting error saw Warwick’s lead shrink to 23-22, but the Warriors closed out the match in fine fashion, with Lobb and Forney hammering kills to end it.

“They caught some momentum there late,” Forney said, “but we kept playing and we kept our heads up and we played all the way until the end.”

BOX SCORE

Earlier, CV drew even at 14-14 in the first game, but Warwick reeled off several big plays: Forney and Ryan Charles had consecutive kills, and Aidan Yarberough’s ace gave the Warriors a 17-14 edge. Ryan Charles struck again for an 18-15 lead, and Lobb and Forney had key kills late for a 1-0 lead.

CV hung tough in the second game, getting to within 14-10 on back-to-back spikes by Jayden Rice. But Warwick seized control with a flurry of kills: Ryan Charles had a pair of slams, and Lobb and Colin Treibley added spikes during the Warriors’ 5-0 clip. Lobb’s kill closed out the second set and Warwick was large and in charge.

“Beating Hempfield last week was such a huge step for us,” Forney said, “and getting another big win here is another step in the right direction for us.”

Shertzer, who is having a dynamite season at the net for CV, piled up 16 kills, Domanic Brabant dished off 28 assists and Kenji Pha had nine digs to pace the Bucks, who are now in a tie for third place with Penn Manor, trailing front-runner Warwick and Hempfield (4-1).

“CV is a team to be reckoned with,” Gajecki said. “That’s a good team over there. The final score doesn’t reflect how good of a team they are.”

When action started Thursday, Warwick was at No. 6 and CV was at No. 12 in the District 3 Class 3A power rankings. The top 14 teams will qualify for the playoffs.

