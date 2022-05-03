It has become the hottest rivalry going in Lancaster-Lebanon League boys volleyball circles. And Tuesday night, Warwick and Hempfield fought tooth and nail and played a dandy of a match in Lititz.

The host Warriors won.

Warwick spotted the Black Knights the first set, and then roared to three straight game victories for an exhilarating 3-1 win, by riveting set scores of 19-25, 25-23, 25-21, 26-24.

“The kids stepped up,” Warwick coach Nate Gajecki said. “We keep preaching that you have to do the little things, like playing for your teammates. You have to want to cover the middles. You have to want to sellout to get that pass in the system. You have to dive for the ball. They did that tonight. They fought for each other. They knew what was on the line and they executed."

End result: Warwick (8-1 league) handed Hempfield (9-1) its first Section 1 loss this spring, and forced a tie for first place in the loss column with a week to go in the regular season.

“We got the job done,” Warwick hitter Jacob Lobb said. “We knew this was going to be a battle, and I thought we were in pretty good shape and we knew what we were doing. I think our team did a great job not panicking. Now we have to take care of our own business.”

Warwick finishes up Thursday at Manheim Township, Monday at Conestoga Valley and Wednesday at Penn Manor. Hempfield finishes up Monday at home against Cedar Crest and Wednesday at McCaskey.

If the Warriors and the Knights finish in a tie atop the Section 1 standings, they’ll share the title and the league playoff seed will be determined by the tiebreaker procedure. They split their season series — Hempfield won 3-1 in Landisville on April 7 — so it could come down to District 3 power rating. Stay tuned.

Tuesday, Warwick dusted off the first-set setback and went to work. The Warriors had a 20-14 lead in the second before the Knights put on their rally caps and took a 23-22 lead on Dante Keener’s kill. But Warwick’s Kyle Charles had a kill to tie it up, and Warwick held on for a 1-1 tie.

Hempfield never trailed in the first set, getting four kills and a couple of blocks from Ethan Earhart for a 1-0 lead.

BOX SCORE

Warwick eked out a win for a 2-1 lead. The Warriors had a 21-13 cushion on Lobb’s kill before Hempfield rallied once again. The Knights were within 24-21 on Cole Overbaugh’s kill, but Warwick closed it out.

The fourth set was a beauty. Warwick was in charge at 19-13, but Hempfield got a block from Overbaugh and a kill from Aiden Beiler to draw within 20-19. Later, Caden Bonner had back-to-back blocks, including a stuff against Lobb at the net, and Hempfield had a 22-21 lead.

But Lobb’s kill put Warwick ahead 23-22, and the Warriors capped it on Adam Gingrich’s kill and the celebration was on. Lobb, Gingrich, Charles and Landon Wenger all teed off at the net throughout for Warwick, which also played some splendid defense against the Knights.

“Great match and a great atmosphere for high school volleyball,” Gajecki said. “We didn’t click right away, and kudos to Hempfield for doing their part and running their offense. But we were able to get the job done.”

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77