Happy spring sports, and welcome back L-L League boys volleyball. We’re a week-plus into the season, with a couple of top-shelf season-opening tournaments in the books, and some random nonleague matches tucked away neatly. The head-to-head section play got started on Tuesday night, so let those races begin. Here’s a roundup, plus some notables …

SECTION 1

Warwick 3, Conestoga Valley 0 — The reigning league champs got off to a quick start under rookie skipper Foster Lobb. Parker Goodling sparked the defense with 20 digs, Kyle Charles led the offense with 13 kills and Nathan Wenger dished off 13 assists for the host Warriors, who beat the Buckskins 25-18, 25-21, 25-15. It continued a sizzling start for Warwick, which captured Hempfield’s Vogel Joust with a victory over the host Black Knights in the title tilt this past weekend. The Warriors started the week at No. 3 in Class 3A in the PVCA state rankings. Drew Hulstrand set up 14 assists for CV, which was coming off a championship victory over Penn Manor in the Bucks’ season-opening tournament a week back.

Manheim Township 3, McCaskey 1 — A victory for rookie coach Caleb Roberts, who was skippering his first section match on the Blue Streaks’ bench. Connor Himelfarb slammed 12 kills and Michael Gallagher was outstanding in the back with 12 digs and 32 assists for Township, which outlasted the host Red Tornado 25-17, 21-25, 25-23, 31-29. Aremari Cruz had 19 assists and Andrew DeJesus, Leo Anaviate and Perry Moo had five kills apiece for McCaskey.

In another Section 1 match on Tuesday, Hempfield, ranked No. 10 in the state in Class 3A by the PVCA, KO’d host Penn Manor for a quick start in league play. Here’s the story and a photo gallery …

SECTION 2

Garden Spot 3, Lancaster Mennonite 1 — The host Blazers opened defense of their section crown, and pushed the Spartans to a fourth game, but Garden Spot picked up the W. Tanner Laukhuff slammed 28 kills and chipped in with eight digs on defense, Keegan Redcay set up 40 assists and Dylan Zeiset served up four aces and had a pair of blocks for the Spartans, who won by game scores of 25-21, 25-12, 24-26 and 26-24, as the last two sets were hotly contested. Adam Nolt had nine kills, Jesse Longenecker had 13 assists and Jamie Eshleman had three aces for Mennonite, which lost its entire starting rotation from last year’s squad to graduation; that group helped the Blazers earn their first section championship since 2012.

Manheim Central 3, Elizabethtown 0 — We put the bull’s-eye on the Barons heading into section play, and Central certainly came out swinging in its league opener. Landon Mattiace had nine kills and Dylan Musser had 20 assists, a pair of aces and two blocks, and the host Barons beat the Bears 25-17, 25-15, 25-12. Central, which went deeper than any league team last spring with a trip to the Class 2A state quarterfinals, opened the week at No. 4 in the PVCA 2A state rankings after the Barons earned a co-championship in North Allegheny’s power-packed season-opening tournament last weekend in Pittsburgh. Eli Miller had two digs and 14 assists for E-town, which was coming off a thrilling five-set nonleague victory over Penn Manor on Monday.

Ephrata 3, Lebanon 0 — A quick start in section play for the Mountaineers, who went on the road and swept the host Cedars 25-4, 25-17, 25-10 for a 1-0 getaway. Collin Martin set up 11 assists and served up five aces, Grant Zook had nine digs in the back and Austin Fries had seven kills to pace Ephrata. Meanwhile, Edwin Rivera-Alvarado and Jorge Sandoval had six digs apiece to spark Lebanon.

NONLEAGUE

Cedar Crest 3, Cocalico 1 — In a nonleague matchup featuring a pair of L-L League squads looking to make waves in their respective section chases, the host Falcons spotted the Eagles the first game before rallying for a 27-29, 28-26, 25-20, 25-7 victory. Heroes aplenty for Cedar Crest, including Kody Kerkeslager, who dished off 53 assists; Jack Wolgemuth, who was all over the court for 36 digs; and Tate Tadajewski, who piled up 17 kills for the Falcons. Mason Lesher had 13 digs and four aces and Yohanis Hildebrand had 10 kills for Cocalico.

