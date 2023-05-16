They were the only two Lancaster-Lebanon League boys volleyball teams to get through section play unscathed this spring. They’re both in line for solid District 3 playoff seeds, and they’re both in the PVCA state rankings.

Now, Warwick and Manheim Central will square off for league supremacy. The Warriors and the Barons will duke it out for the L-L crown on Wednesday.

Here’s a preview ...

THE MATCH: Section 1 champ Warwick (13-0 overall) vs. Section 2 champ Manheim Central (13-0), Wednesday, 7 p.m. at Manheim Township.

L-L LEAGUE PLAYOFF HISTORY: Warwick will be making its third straight appearance in the title match, and third overall. The Warriors split with Section 1 rival Hempfield the last two years, falling 3-1 in 2021 before capturing the first league championship in program history last year with a 3-1 revenge victory over the Black Knights. … Manheim Central is back in the league finale for the second time; the Barons fell to Manheim Township 3-0 back in 2017. … Just one Section 2 entrant in the history of the league has won an L-L championship. And that was Lancaster Mennonite, nearly 20 years ago. The Barons will try and make it No. 2 vs. Warwick.

HOW THEY GOT HERE: Warwick steamrolled to the Section 1 championship — and was pushed to five sets just once this season — before blanking Section 2 runner-up Garden Spot 3-0 in the semifinals on Monday. … Manheim Central had a perfect ride to the Section 2 gold trophy and then survived Section 1 runner-up Cedar Crest 3-2 in an epic semifinal battle on the Barons’ home court to advance. It was Manheim Central’s first section crown since 2019. The Barons probably would have been the favorites to win another section title in 2020, but that entire spring season was lost because of coronavirus concerns.

THE COACHES: Warwick rookie skipper Foster Lobb took over for his former prep coach — Nate Gajecki, who stepped down after 18 years at the end of last season — and the Warriors didn’t miss a beat, defending their section crown and earning a return trip to the league finale. … Manheim Central’s Craig Dietrich is a wily vet; this is his 14th season calling the shots from the Barons’ bench.

RANKINGS AND SUCH: Warwick enters the match at No. 2 in the District 3 Class 3A power ratings and at No. 8 in the PVCA-3A state rankings. … Manheim Central heads into the finale at No. 3 in the D3-2A power ratings and at No. 3 in the PVCA-2A state rankings. Both of these squads are expecting deep postseason sojourns. … The Barons went further than any other L-L League squad last spring, reaching the PIAA-2A state quarterfinals before falling to Dock Mennonite Academy. Warwick was KO’d in the first round of the PIAA-3A bracket by Northampton, in what turned out to be Gajecki’s final match on the Warriors’ bench.

WARWICK ROTATION: OH Seth Graybill, OH Bryn Hess, OH Kyle Charles, OH Ian Jerchau, MB Landon Wenger, MB Thomas Mejia, libero Parker Gooding and setter Nathan Wenger make the Warriors tick. ... Charles is a major force and jumping-jack on the outside and Landon Wenger is a vet blocker/hitter in the middle. … Gooding sparks the defense, Nathan Wenger has a tricky lefty serve and he can set with the best of them, and Mejia is enjoying a breakout freshman campaign up front. Remember his name moving forward. He’s going to be a force.

QUOTABLE: “We’re trying to make this a tradition. One of the great things Nate said last year was that we’re trying to make this a tradition where Warwick will always be fighting for league titles. We’re trying to keep it that way. I think the guys have done a really nice job. We tell them all the time that nobody wants us to win but us. Everybody loves the underdog, but we haven’t been the underdogs this year. We’ve had to show that, and the guys have played with a lot of pride.” — Foster Lobb

MANHEIM CENTRAL ROTATION: OH Peter Burkhart, OH Logan Groff, OH Jacob Moyer, OH Reagan Miller, MH Toby Frey, MH Landon Mattiace, libero Colin Rohrer, serve specialist Kevin Saengdara and setter Dylan Musser lead the Barons, who have flashed balance aplenty this spring. … Frey and Mattiace slid into starting roles in the middle this season and have blossomed, while Burkhart, Groff, Moyer and Miller can all jump out of the gym and finish from the pins. … Saengdara is the only senior on Manheim Central’s roster, so get used to this crew. They’re all back again in 2024.

QUOTABLE: “It should be a great match. There are a lot things they do well that we don’t do as well. But there are a lot of things that we do well that they might not do as well. There is a lot of balance both ways.” — Craig Dietrich

