And then there were two.

And one of them will be going for back-to-back championships.

Warwick, the defending Lancaster-Lebanon League boys volleyball champ, and host Manheim Central on Monday night punched their tickets to the title match.

The Warriors, who will be making their third trip in a row to the league finale, topped Garden Spot 3-0, with games scores of 25-22, 25-21, 25-15.

Central, which will be making its second trip to a league title match, outlasted Cedar Crest 3-2 in the nightcap at Central Middle School. Those games were an eye-chart 19-25, 25-22, 23-25, 25-19, 16-14, as the Barons and the Falcons traded clutch shots, clutch blocks and waged a terrific battle.

“I thought when the pressure was on, we showed up,” Central coach Craig Dietrich said. “We didn’t play our best tonight. But sometimes, when you’re not having your best night, you still have to grind. And I thought we kept grinding. Credit to Cedar Crest. They were phenomenal.”

Warwick and Central will lock horns for L-L League gold on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Manheim Township.

“It’s the goal,” Warwick rookie coach Foster Lobb said. “Your goal every year is to come out and win all your games and win the league final and the district final and make stats. So this is big. We want to make it a tradition where Warwick comes out every year fighting for a league title.”

Warwick 3, Garden Spot 0

The Warriors will try and defend their league crown after blanking the Spartans in Monday’s first semifinal in Manheim.

There were plenty of heroes to go around for Warwick, including Kyle Charles, who slammed 17 kills; Thomas Mejia, who had four blocks at the net; Bryn Hess, who dominated at the service line with five aces; Parker Gooding, who piled up 20 digs on defense; and Nathan Wenger, who dished off 35 assists.

Let the record show that Section Two runner-up Garden Spot (9-5) made Warwick earn every inch, especially in the the first two sets. It was 19-19 in the first before Charles had two late kills, including the game-clincher.

It was 17-17 in the second set when Section One champ Warwick (13-0) roared to life with a 5-0 run. The Warriors survived three kills by Garden Spot’s Tanner Laukhuff, with Landon Wenger and Charles unleashing set-securing kills for a 2-0 lead.

“They were making hustle plays, and I told our guys that they were out-hustling us,” Lobb said. “I thought our guys stayed calm and they didn’t show a whole lot of nervousness. And I thought that was one of the best games we blocked this year.”

Laukhuff (16 kills, 9 assists) floated between setting and hitting for the Spartans, who got three blocks from Nick Smucker, eight digs from Justin Mininger and 17 assists from Keegan Redcay.

Manheim Central 3, Cedar Crest 2

The nightcap was a gem, with the Barons rallying from a 2-1 deficit to force a fifth and deciding set. There, Cedar Crest bolted to a 6-1 lead but couldn’t slam the door. Central trailed 14-13 but the Falcons couldn’t close it out on match point. The Section Two-champ Barons got a match-clinching kill from Toby Frey to cap it.

“Not the start we were looking for (in the fifth),” Dietrich said. “We told them that the only team that was going to beat Manheim Central was Manheim Central. That happened a lot tonight, and I think our guys realized that. We hit reset there.”

And rallied valiantly to finish the job.

Section One runner-up Cedar Crest (14-4) got three kills, a block and an ace from Tate Tadajweski (16 kills) and six kills from Aaron Walters in the first set. The Falcons took a 2-1 lead behind Nick Bensing, who had three late kills in the third, including the set-clincher.

Central (13-0) knotted it up at 1-1 behind serve specialist Kevin Saengdara, who cashed in several must-have serves when the Barons broke away from a 21-21 tie in the second set.

Logan Groff took over in the must-have fourth set for Central. In a 10-point span, he connected on five kills, the latter giving the Barons a 10-8 lead. Later, Groff gave Central a 19-14 edge with another kill, and his spike capped the fourth set, setting up a winner-takes-all fifth game.

Groff, Frey, Jacob Moyer, Peter Burkhart, Reagan Miller and Landon Mattiace all took turns teeing off on sets from Dylan Musser for the Barons, who survived and advanced.

Kody Kerkeslager set up 48 assists for Cedar Crest.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77