A pair of Lancaster-Lebanon League boys volleyball teams maneuvered their way through the District 3 bracket and have earned spots in the PIAA tournament, which gets started with first-round matches across the state on Tuesday.

L-L League champ Warwick, in Class 3A, and Manheim Central, in Class 2A, both earned bronze in the district playoffs and will set sail in states this week.

The Warriors are in the PIAA playoffs for the second time in program history, and for the first time since 2018. The Barons, who reached the state championship match in 2018 and went back to the state semifinals in 2019, fell to section rival Garden Spot in the state quarterfinals last spring. So Central knows its way around a PIAA bracket.

Warwick and Central are both facing load-up-the-bus road trips, and they’ll earn slots in Saturday’s state quarterfinals with wins on Tuesday.

Here’s a preview ...

District 3 third-place Warwick at District 11 champ Northampton, 6 p.m. Tuesday: The Konkrete Kids are feeling fine after bagging their first district championship, a thrilling 25-23, 15-25, 25-21, 28-26 win over longtime D11 kingpin Parkland.

Northampton’s two losses this season were against Parkland — including a setback in the Eastern Pennsylvania Conference championship match — and the Konkrete Kids got some payback in the district finale as setter Keller Repasch dished off 45 assists to make the offense tick.

Coach Sue Arndt and her club — who are fresh off their first trip to a D11 title match, and are in the PIAA playoffs for the first time in program history — will bring a 21-2 record into Tuesday’s showdown against Warwick, which outlasted Palmyra 25-20, 21-25, 22-25, 27-25, 15-6 in the District 3 third-place match.

Coach Nate Gajecki’s crew is 18-2, with a co-Section 1 title and the program’s first L-L League championship under their belts.

This is shaping up to be a front-row battle, with both clubs featuring plenty of hitting and blocking standouts at the net. For Northampton, keep an eye on Jackson Fehnel, Landon Nickischer, Johnny Martinez and Alex Schoenen — with Repasch teeing it up — to keep Warwick’s defenders busy.

The Warriors counter with heavy hitters like Jacob Lobb, Landon Wenger, Primo Campagna, Bryn Hess and Kyle Charles, plus jack-of-all-trades Adam Gingrich and Nate Wenger, and serve specialist Parker Gooding.

There's plenty to like on Warwick's side of the net.

The Warriors will have a 75-mile bus ride to Northampton, which is situated in the Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton triangle.

Tuesday’s winner gets District 1 champ Neshaminy or District 12 runner-up George Washington in Saturday’s state quarterfinals.

District 3 third-place Manheim Central at District 12 runner-up Lansdale Catholic, 7 p.m. Tuesday: The Barons are back in the state tournament after dispatching L-L League Section 2 rival Garden Spot 3-2 in a thrilling D3-2A third-place showdown. Central (10-6) garnered a third-place finish in the section hunt this spring, didn’t make the league playoffs, and then made a spirited run to the bronze in districts.

Lansdale Catholic, which competes in the Philadelphia Catholic League, lost to Palumbo 3-0 in the D12 finale, after falling to La Salle College in the PCL championship match. It’s been quite the turnaround for coach Rachael Piozzi and the Crusaders, who went 1-17 in 2021. Central must keep tabs on setter Liam Collins and middle hitter Ryan Freer, who make Lansdale Catholic tick.

Meanwhile, skipper Craig Dietrich and his Barons could be minus heavy hitter Jacob Moyer, who suffered a lower-body injury against Garden Spot last week, and Central has been playing without all-star middle Josh Dippel, who is on the shelf with an injury.

That means front-row stalwarts like Barend Oostdam, Trent Groff, Zach Moyer and Peter Burkhart could get more swings. Central will also need big matches from setter Dylan Musser and libero John Wenger in the back.

Central will have an 88-mile bus ride to Lansdale, which is south of Doylestown in Montgomery County.

Tuesday’s survivor gets District 1 champ Dock Mennonite or District 12 third-seed Archbishop Wood in Saturday’s state quarterfinals.

