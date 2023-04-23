The second half of section play is underway in Lancaster-Lebanon League boys volleyball action, and there are a pair of undefeated teams still standing atop their respective races as we barrel toward May.

Warwick is a shiny 7-0 and leads the Section 1 hunt. And Manheim Central is 7-0 and leading the way in Section 2. In the PVCA state rankings, the Warriors open the week at No. 9 in Class 3A and the Barons open the week at No. 3 in Class 2A.

There is still plenty of heavy lifting to be done before the postseason commences. Here’s where everyone stands with the final night of league play set for May 11:

WARRIORS ARE LARGE AND IN CHARGE

Warwick was pushed to a fourth set last Thursday, but the Warriors withstood Conestoga Valley 3-1 to remain alone atop the Section 1 heap. Warwick, which shared the section title with Hempfield last spring, and is the reigning league champ, is in the driver’s seat. After that, it’s kind of messy.

Cedar Crest is 5-1 and is directly on the Warriors’ heels. The Falcons have won five section matches in a row, including a win at CV last Tuesday to knock the Buckskins out of a second-place tie with Cedar Crest. A share of first place will be dangling in the balance on Tuesday when the Falcons visit Warwick. Circle that one. The Warriors blanked Cedar Crest 3-0 back on March 30 in Lebanon to hand the Falcons their lone league loss.

It’s really crowded right behind Cedar Crest, with CV and Hempfield each sitting at 4-3 and still very much in the mix. The top two finishers in each section will qualify for the league playoffs, and with Warwick in pretty good shape, the race for that second slot is shaping up to be a real beauty.

CV was right in the thick of it before consecutive setbacks to Cedar Crest and Warwick. And Hempfield fended off Penn Manor 3-1 last Thursday to get back on track after dropping three of its previous four section matches.

CV is set to host Hempfield on Thursday. The winner there remains with the lead pack heading into crunch time. The loser will assuredly be eliminated from the league playoff chase. The Bucks clipped the Black Knights 3-2 in Landisville back on April 4.

Penn Manor (2-5), Manheim Township (2-5) and McCaskey (0-7) are in spoiler mode.

One of the keys to Warwick’s success? A couple of glue guys in the back in vet setter Nathan Wenger and libero Parker Gooding. In the Warriors’ win over CV last week, Wenger piled up 48 assists and Gooding had 21 digs to spark the defense. Wenger has plenty of front-row talent to get the ball to; Kyle Charles, Landon Wenger, Bryn Hess, Dom Hess and Thomas Mejia can all finish up top.

BARONS ARE SETTING THE PACE

Manheim Central defended its home court last Tuesday, knocking off uber rival Garden Spot 3-1 to snap a first-place tie and take over the top spot in Section 2. It’s the first time Manheim Central was pushed to a fourth game this season, and the Barons will look to remain alone in first place with a pair of home matches this week: Tuesday against Elizabethtown — circle that one — and Thursday against defending section champ Lancaster Mennonite, which is in retool mode.

Garden Spot, which will host Manheim Central on the last night of section play in a couple of weeks, has one section match this week, and that’s Tuesday at home against Ephrata, which has been a thorn in everyone’s side this spring.

Ephrata (3-4), Elizabethtown (4-3) and Cocalico (3-3) are looking up at the leaders, but they’ve all been pesky. The Mountaineers, Bears and Eagles are all looking for fast finishes to qualify for the District 3 playoffs, making pretty much every Section 2 matchup from here on out intriguing.

Mennonite (1-6) and Lebanon (0-7) are keeping everyone honest.

Much like Warwick up in Section 1, Manheim Central has benefited from a strong setter-libero combo in Dylan Musser and defensive wiz Colin Rohrer. Musser set up 26 assists in the Barons’ victory over Garden Spot, and Manheim Central has flashed a balanced attack at the net, with Reagan Miller, Jacob Moyer, Logan Groff, Peter Burkhart, Logan Mattiace and Toby Frey all teeing off.

And this Barons’ nugget: Vet skipper Craig Dietrich has one — uno — senior on his roster, and that’s serve specialist Kevin Saengdara. Everyone else is set to return in 2024, giving Manheim Central a window to do plenty damage in the immediate future.

THE REAL McCOY

Elizabethtown hitter Josh McCoy continues to pile up kills and make clutch plays in the front row for the Bears, who are one of those teams the Section 2 front-runners won’t want to see down the stretch.

Some highlights from the damage McCoy has done over the last two weeks: 16 kills and five aces against Cocalico; a couple of blocks up front against Garden Spot; eight kills against Lebanon; and eight kills, three blocks and an ace against Manheim Central.

Note to the Section 2 leaders: Don’t sleep on Elizabethtown. Especially with McCoy taking swings up front.

DISTRICT 3 PLAYOFF CHASE

The final date to post a District 3 power rating is May 18, and heading into this week, seven L-L League teams are inside the bubble in their respective classification to make the field.

In Class 2A, where the top 12 finishers make the bracket, Manheim Central is No. 3 and Garden Spot is No. 5. Cocalico, at No. 14, is on the outside looking in. Meanwhile, Northern Lebanon, which is playing an independent schedule this spring, is at No. 11. The Vikings are set to join the L-L League next year.

In Class 3A, where the top 14 finishers make the bracket, Warwick (No. 2), Cedar Crest (No. 3), Hempfield (No. 9), Conestoga Valley (No. 10) and Penn Manor (No. 14) are all safe. For now. Elizabethtown (No. 18), Manheim Township (No. 20) and Ephrata (No. 22) all need wins and help to crash the 3A party.

NOTABLE

Three L-L League squads will compete in tournaments coming up on Saturday: Hempfield is headed to Happy Valley to play in State College’s event, and Cocalico and Elizabethtown are set to serve and volley in Dallastown’s event.

