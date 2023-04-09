The 14 Lancaster-Lebanon League boys volleyball teams are getting into the meat of their schedules, as the calendar ticks toward mid-April and the section races begin taking shape.

Warwick, Manheim Central and Garden Spot got through the first two weeks of league play unscathed, with plenty of squads breathing down their necks.

Here’s a look at the races — the puzzle pieces are beginning to get shifted around — plus some news and notables from around the league:

SECTION 1 LOWDOWN

Warwick (4-0 league) sits alone atop the heap, after all kinds of big doings last week. Conestoga Valley (2-1) knocked Hempfield out of a first-place tie with a 3-2 victory over the Black Knights last Tuesday, and then the Warriors blanked Hempfield 3-0 last Thursday, and are clear of CV and Cedar Crest (2-1) in the race, with the Knights (2-2), Penn Manor (1-2), Manheim Township (1-2) and McCaskey (0-4) in chase mode.

Hempfield in chase mode? There’s something we don’t see very often, after the Knights had an ultra rare 0-2 week.

Two matches to circle this week: On Tuesday, CV will host Penn Manor, and on Thursday, Hempfield travels to Cedar Crest, looking to get back in the lead pack against a Falcons’ outfit that has given everyone fits — and is looking for a signature win for their resume.

After a section bye on Tuesday, Warwick is at Penn Manor on Thursday, so it’s a big week for the Comets, who will get a shot at the front-runners, and would love to throw more monkey wrenches into this race.

SECTION 2 SCOOP

Manheim Central (4-0) and Garden Spot (3-0) are out front, and the Barons and the Spartans have another week to go before they knock heads; Manheim Central will welcome Garden Spot on April 18. Go ahead and hang a couple of stars next to that one awhile.

This week, the Barons have the section bye on Tuesday before Manheim Central travels to Lebanon (0-3) on Thursday. The Spartans are facing a tricky week, with a bus ride to Cocalico (2-1) on Tuesday before hosting Elizabethtown (2-1) on Thursday, as the Eagles and the Bears look to remain in the lead pack and pick off Garden Spot.

Ephrata (1-3) has played everyone tough, and Lancaster Mennonite (0-4) has hit the retool button after losing its entire starting rotation to graduation from last year’s Section 2 title team.

SETTER OF ATTENTION

Conestoga Valley skipper Blake Youndt was looking for a reliable, full-time setter after all-star Kenji Pha graduated last spring. Say hello to Drew Hulstrand, who has been superb in the setting department thus far for the Buckskins.

CV has won two section matches in a row to remain on Warwick’s heels in the Section 1 hunt, and Hulstrand was a major player in both of those victories. Check the stats:

In a 3-0 win over McCaskey on March 30, Hulstrand piled up 27 assists with nine digs in the back and a trio of serving aces. And in CV’s head-turning triumph over Hempfield, he dished off 41 assists with another ace, and he amassed 20 digs to spark the Bucks’ defense as CV got everyone’s attention with a victory over the Knights.

WARRIORS, KNIGHTS DUKING IT OUT

How close has the rivalry between Hempfield and Warwick gotten?

Since the start of the 2019 season, Hempfield and Warwick have jousted 11 times in official L-L League matches. That includes seven section showdowns, a one-match playoff to determine the 2019 section title, and the Knights and the Warriors have met in the last three league championship tilts.

Warwick is 6-5 against Hempfield over that clip, including a 3-0 victory over the Knights last Thursday in Lititz.

A friendly reminder that the 2020 season was canceled because of the COVID-19 shutdown.

In 2019, Warwick defeated the Knights in a league match for the first time in nine years, and went on to defeat Hempfield in a one-match playoff for Section 1 gold. The Knights got the last laugh that spring, knocking off the Warriors for league supremacy.

Warwick captured its first league championship last spring after topping Hempfield 3-1 for the crown, as the Warriors and the Knights made it three straight league finale matches in a row. Will they make it four later this spring? Stay tuned.

NOTABLES

The always popular — and power-packed — Koller Classic is on tap for Saturday at Central York. Hempfield and Penn Manor are slated to rep the L-L League and be in the field. … Manheim Central is No. 3 in Class 2A and Warwick is No. 9 in Class 3A to start the week in the PVCA state rankings. … An early look at the District Three power rankings: A dozen teams make the 2A bracket, and Garden Spot (No. 6), Manheim Central (No. 7) and Northern Lebanon (No. 12) are inside the bubble; Cocalico is currently No. 13 and on the outside looking in. … Northern Lebanon is playing an independent schedule, and is set to join the L-L League in 2024. … In Class 3A, 14 teams make the bracket and Warwick (No. 3), Cedar Crest (No. 5), Conestoga Valley (No. 8), Hempfield (No. 11) and Penn Manor (No. 14) are inside the bubble. Matches through May 18 count toward the power ratings.

