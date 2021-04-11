Two full weeks of Lancaster-Lebanon League boys volleyball action are in the books, and the section races are already beginning to take shape.

Which leads to this observation: Despite everyone missing the 2020 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the cream is once again finding its way to the top.

Heading into the third full week of matches, the usual suspects are occupying the top slots in the section chases: Warwick, the reigning Section 1 winner, took over sole possession of that spot with an electrifying 3-2 win over Hempfield last week, and three-time reigning Section 2 champ Manheim Central remains atop that perch, along with Garden Spot, which is off to a fast start.

In battle of Section 1 heavyweights, Warwick rallies past Hempfield for riveting 3-2 victory

CEDARS SNAP STREAK: Last Tuesday, coach Jeff Albright and his Lebanon squad snapped a 35-match Section 2 losing skid with a 3-0 victory over Cocalico. Justin De La Rosa helped lead the way with 14 assists and five aces, and the Cedars won a section match for the first time since a 3-2 victory over Ephrata back on April 4, 2017.

BOBCAT INVITATIONAL: Northeastern York hosted its wildly popular — and incredibly competitive — one-day event this past weekend, and a who’s-who of District 3 heavyweights made it all the way to the end of a power-packed bracket.

Warwick, fresh off a riveting Section 1 win over rival Hempfield last Thursday, ran into the Black Knights in Saturday’s semifinals, and the Warriors prevailed in another nail-biter, 25-23. Host Northeastern held off York Suburban 25-18 in the other semifinal.

Warwick and Northeastern squared off in the finale, and the Bobcats won it, 25-14, 25-23, as the Warriors picked up the silver trophy in the star-studded tourney; D3-3A kingpins Cumberland Valley and Central York were in the quarterfinals, and Warwick edged CV 25-21 in that round.

If the Bobcat Invitational was any indication, the D3-3A tournament later in May is going to be a dandy. Saturday, Warwick defeated five teams in the PVCA state rankings.

SECTION 1 SKINNY: Warwick (3-0) starts the week out front, a game clear in the loss column of Hempfield (3-1) and Conestoga Valley (2-1). The Warriors are set to visit the Buckskins on Thursday — after Warwick travels to Manheim Township (0-3) and CV hosts Cedar Crest (1-3) on Tuesday — so that match could have first-place implications. … Hempfield, which handed CV its lone section loss, has the bye Tuesday before hosting Cedar Crest on Thursday. … Penn Manor (1-2) held its Senior Day festivities this past Saturday prior to a nonleague setback against Carlisle, and the Comets honored longtime former coach Chris Telesco before the match against the Thundering Herd. … McCaskey (2-2) remains in the thick of the chase; the Red Tornado is at Penn Manor on Tuesday and has the bye Thursday. Cade Smucker had a dozen kills and two blocks in McCaskey’s 3-0 win over Manheim Township last Tuesday.

SECTION 2 SKINNY: Garden Spot (4-0) KO’d Elizabethtown 3-0 last Friday as the Bears finally played their first section match this spring. Spartans’ setter Jordan Martin has been one of the league’s top assist-men so far this season, and he piled up 33 helpers in Garden Spot’s win over E-town, as the Spartans remained atop the heap with Manheim Central. … The Barons beat Lancaster Mennonite last Tuesday for their 39th section win in a row, but the Blazers halted Central’s dazzling section set winning streak at 114 straight. … Garden Spot visits Manheim Central on April 20. … Jordan Buch continues to pile up big numbers for Ephrata; in last Thursday’s 3-2 triumph over Lebanon, he pounded out 22 kills with a pair of aces in the Mountaineers’ win.

Lancaster Mennonite snaps Manheim Central's set streak, but Barons rally for 39th Section 2 wins in a row

RANKINGS: Teams have until May 10 to compile power points and qualify for the District 3 tournament; 14 teams will make the 3A bracket and 12 teams will make the 2A bracket. Heading into this week, Warwick (No. 6), Hempfield (No. 10) and Ephrata (No. 12) are inside the 3A bubble, and Manheim Central (No. 1), Garden Spot (No. 4) and Lancaster Mennonite (No. 7) are inside the 2A bubble. … District 3 power rankings. ... Hempfield (No. 3 in 3A), Manheim Central (No. 7 in 2A) and Garden Spot (No. 8 in 2A) ended last week inside the PVCA state rankings. Have to believe Warwick — with a win over Hempfield and a runner-up appearance in the loaded Bobcat Invitational last week — will make an appearance on the 3A list this week. ... PVCA state rankings.

CIRCLE IT: An intriguing nonleague match on Wednesday’s slate this week, when York Suburban visits Manheim Central. Those two heavyweights squared off twice in the postseason in 2019, with MC beating YS for D3-2A gold. YS turned the tables in the state semifinals, eliminating the Barons in the Final Four.

