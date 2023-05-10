It was the second to last night of section play in L-L League boys volleyball action on Tuesday, and a lot happened. Here’s the roundup, plus plenty of notables with the final night of section play coming up on Thursday …

SECTION 1

Warwick 3, Penn Manor 0 — Thanks to the tiebreaker scenarios, the host Warriors already had the Section 1 championship sewed up. After a hard-fought 25-18, 25-13, 29-27 victory over the pesky Comets, Warwick put the crown under lock and key. Bryn Hess (13 kills), Seth Graybill (24 digs) and Nathan Wenger (30 assists) jammed the stat sheet, and the Warriors remained perfect — and officially earned the 1-seed out of the section into the league playoffs, where Warwick will be out to defend its title — by beating Penn Manor. Wyatt Rohrer (16 assists), Luke Thomas (10 kills) and Garrett Cortez (13 digs) paced the Comets, who came into the match at No. 14 — and directly on the bubble line as the last team in — in the D3-3A power ratings. Penn Manor finishes up Thursday at McCaskey, trying to lock up a D3 invite. Warwick, which came into Tuesday’s match at No. 1 in the D3-3A power ratings and at No. 8 in the PVCA-3A state rankings, will go for a 12-0 section run Thursday at Manheim Township — before getting the postseason started with an L-L League semifinal against the Section 2 runner-up on May 15.

Conestoga Valley 3, Manheim Township 0 — The host Buckskins took care of their business — and remained very much in the D3-3A playoff picture — with a 25-20, 25-22, 25-19 victory over the Blue Streaks. Drew Hulstrand (30 assists, 8 digs) and Carson Hoover (10 kills, 2 aces) stuffed the stat sheet for CV, which started Tuesday at No. 11 in the 3A power ratings — and safely inside the 14-team bubble. Now the Bucks face a trip on Thursday to Cedar Crest, which needs a win to be safe to wrap up second place in the section hunt.

In another Section 1 match on Tuesday, host Hempfield got some payback with a 3-0 victory over Cedar Crest. Despite the setback, the Falcons remained alone in second place in the section chase, and can clinch the second playoff spot outright Thursday with a win at home vs. CV. Cedar Crest also led Hempfield in the D3-3A power ratings heading into Tuesday’s match, and if the Falcons remain ahead of the Black Knights, even if they fall to the Buckskins, they’d take the tiebreaker and make the league bracket. Get all that? Here’s the story, with all the scenarios, plus a photo gallery from Landisville …

McCaskey had the Section 1 bye on Tuesday, but the Red Tornado took on independent Northern Lebanon in a nonleague match in Fredericksburg. The host Vikings won 3-0, by hotly contested game scores of 25-21, 25-22, 25-21. It was a must-win for Northern Lebanon, which wrapped up its season at 11-5 overall. The Vikings are angling for a D3-2A playoff invite, and with those rankings sure to change in the coming days, Northern Lebanon is at No. 13, and would be the first team out in the 12-team bracket. But stayed tuned, Viking Nation. Teams have until May 18 — not including playoff matches — to compile a final rating. Tuesday, Trevor Pierce (24 assists), Sam Kolacek (10 digs) and Ethan Martino (7 kills) paced Northern Lebanon, while Garryson Fleuranville (3 aces) and Javen Sierra (7 kills, 4 blocks) led McCaskey, which will try and throw a monkey wrench into Penn Manor’s D3-3A playoff chances on Thursday.

L-L LEAGUE BOYS VOLLEYBALL STANDINGS, BOX SCORES, SCHEDULES

SECTION 2

Manheim Central 3, Lebanon 0 — For the first time since 2019, the Section 2 championship gold trophy is heading to Baron Country. Manheim Central clinched the title outright compliments of its 25-7, 25-13, 25-8 triumph over the Cedars — on the same night the Barons actually got a little help when Elizabethtown KO’d Garden Spot to force a second-place tie in the race. Logan Groff (12 kills), Dylan Musser (22 assists) and Reagan Miller (3 aces, 2 digs) sparked the Barons, who will go for a 12-0 ride through section play on Thursday with a date at rival Garden Spot, which is suddenly in a dogfight for second place — and the league playoff bid.

Elizabethtown 3, Garden Spot 1 — Some serious intrigue for second place in this chase, after the host Bears survived the Spartans 25-27, 27-25, 25-21, 25-14 in an instant classic. Josh McCoy (11 kills), Prabin Bhattarai (15 digs), Cooper Torborg (4 blocks) and Eli Miller (39 assists) led E-town, which is now deadlocked with Garden Spot — each at 8-3 — for second place, and the league playoff slot. On Thursday, the Spartans host section-champ (and bitter rival) Manheim Central, while E-town is at Cocalico, which topped Garden Spot last week to set the wheels in motion for this photo finish for second place. Garden Spot and E-town split their season series, so if they end up tied after Thursday’s matches, the league playoff invite would go to the team with the better D3 power rating; the Spartans currently lead the Bears in that department. But things can change. Stay tuned. Against E-town, Tanner Laukhuff slammed 28 kills and Keegan Redcay set up 38 assists for Garden Spot.

Cocalico 3, Ephrata 0 — In a backyard rivalry scrap, the Eagles blanked the host Mountaineers 25-16, 25-22, 25-20 to remain in the thick of the D3-2A playoff picture — and set up a terrific showdown on Thursday in Denver against E-town, as the battle for league playoff spots will go right down to the last night. Chase Stark (11 kills, 2 aces), Mason Lesher (6 digs, 2 aces), Gio Perez (17 assists), Craig Fair (17 assists) and Andrew Kirk (3 blocks) paced Cocalico vs. Ephrata, while Collin Martin (15 assists) and Owen Weaver (14 kills, 9 digs) led the Mounts.

Lancaster Mennonite, which did not successfully defend its crown, had the Section 2 bye on Tuesday. The Blazers couldn’t muster up a repeat performance after last year’s joyride through league play, which culminated with a senior-laden Mennonite club capturing its first section title since 2012.

DISTRICT 3 BOYS VOLLEYBALL POWER RATINGS

PVCA BOYS VOLLEYBALL STATE RANKINGS

THURSDAY’S LEAGUE MATCHES

SECTION 1

Conestoga Valley at Cedar Crest, 7 p.m.

Warwick at Manheim Township, 7 p.m.

Penn Manor at McCaskey, 7 p.m.

SECTION 2

Manheim Central at Garden Spot, 7 p.m. (LNP coverage)

Elizabethtown at Cocalico, 7 p.m.

Lebanon at Lancaster Mennonite, 7 p.m.

