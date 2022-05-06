Another night and more fireworks in L-L League boys volleyball action on Thursday, as teams are fighting the clock with section and District 3 playoff implications swirling. Here’s the roundup, with some notables about where everyone stands with two more league dates to go in the regular season …

SECTION 1

Warwick 3, Manheim Township 0 — All tied up. The Warriors are now officially knotted with idle Hempfield for first place in the section hunt with identical 9-1 league records, after Warwick picked off the host Blue Streaks 25-12, 25-15, 25-15 behind the trio of Nate Wenger (16 assists), Jacob Lobb (15 digs) and Kyle Charles (7 kills). Arnav Dixit dished off 11 assists and Michael Gallagher had seven kills for Township (1-9). Warwick finishes up Monday at Conestoga Valley and Wednesday at Penn Manor, and those are important matches for the Buckskins and the Comets, who are both duking it out for D3-3A playoff invites. Hempfield wraps things up Monday at home vs. Cedar Crest (that’s a 4 p.m. varsity start, FYI) and Wednesday at McCaskey. If the Warriors and the Black Knights finish tied for the top spot, they’ll share the Section 1 title, and the L-L League playoff seed will come down to the tiebreaker criteria. Since Warwick and Hempfield split their season series, it could come down to the D3 power ratings, where Warwick is No. 5 and Hempfield is No. 6. Stay tuned. Whoever gets that 1-seed will host the L-L League semifinals next Friday. FYI: In the latest PVCA state rankings, Hempfield is No. 5 and Warwick is No. 7 in Class 3A.

Conestoga Valley 3, Cedar Crest 1 — The host Buckskins (6-4) slipped ahead of the Falcons (6-5) in the section standings, compliments of a hard-fought 25-19, 25-21, 19-25, 25-23 victory. Kenji Pha (36 assists), Kyle Hutchinson (10 digs) and Jayden Rice (17 kills) paced CV, which still finds itself on the outside looking in in the D3-3A power ratings. Cedar Crest is at No. 16 and the Bucks are at No. 18 as the top 14 finishers make the bracket. CV finishes up Monday at home vs. Warwick and Wednesday at Manheim Township, while the Falcons have just one more league match, Monday at Hempfield. Cedar Crest also has nonleague matches scheduled for Tuesday at West York and Thursday at Palmyra, as the Falcons try and get inside the cut bubble by the May 12 deadline. Thursday, Judah Wise (21 digs, 12 kills) and Jack Wolgemuth (32 assists) led Cedar Crest against the Bucks.

Penn Manor 3, McCaskey 0 — The host Comets kept their D3-3A playoff push alive with a 25-12, 25-19, 25-16 win over the Red Tornado as Wyatt Rohrer (28 assists), Luke Thomas (7 kills) and Max Bushong (8 digs, 4 service aces) paced Penn Manor. The Comets (4-6) are at No. 19 in the D3-3A power ratings, and they have the most work to do among L-L League 3A entrants. Penn Manor finishes up Monday at Manheim Township and Wednesday at home against Warwick. Thursday, Skyler Wright slammed six kills and Johnaxdier Lugo set up 13 assists for McCaskey (1-10).

* Hempfield had the bye on Thursday. The Knights have played a ton of high-caliber volleyball lately — last Saturday in the powerhouse State College Invitational, Monday vs. reigning 2A state-champ Lower Dauphin and Tuesday vs. rival Warwick — so they probably enjoyed a night off their collective feet as they gear up for the stretch drive.

SECTION 2

Manheim Central 3, Ephrata 0 — The Barons (8-3) kept a firm grip on third place in the section race after a 25-11, 25-16, 25-16 victory over the host Mountaineers. Barend Oostdam (10 kills, 6 blocks), John Wenger (13 digs) and Dylan Musser (22 assists, 2 service aces) led Manheim Central, which is at No. 6 in the D3-2A power ratings. The Barons, who have been eliminated from winning the section crown, finish up Wednesday at home vs. defending section champ Garden Spot. Ethan Weaver (10 assists) and Collin Martin (7 kills) paced Ephrata on Thursday. The Mounts (2-8) can still play spoilers in the race; Ephrata is at first-place Lancaster Mennonite on Monday before finishing up Wednesday at home vs. Cocalico — which is still in line for a D3-2A playoff bid. The Eagles are currently at No. 10, and the last team in the field. The Blazers are at No. 3 in D3-2A. FYI: Manheim Central is No. 10 and Lancaster Mennonite is No. 8 in the latest PVCA Class 2A state rankings.

Elizabethtown 3, Lebanon 0 — The host Bears needed a win to remain in line for a D3-3A playoff spot, and they got it. Damian Tobias (10 kills) and Dylan Shepherd (16 assists) sparked the offense, and E-town (6-4) fended off the Cedars’ late charge for a 25-8, 25-20, 25-21 win to stick and stay in fourth place in the section standings — and at No. 14 in the D3-3A ratings, good for the last team in the bracket with two more matches to go. The Bears finish up Monday at home against Cocalico and Wednesday at section front-runner Lancaster Mennonite. So E-town can throw a monkey wrench into the section standings, while fighting it out for a district bid in the process. Thursday, Chris Estrada (9 digs, 3 kills, 2 blocks, 2 service aces) stuffed the stat page for Lebanon (0-11).

* Garden Spot (8-2) had the bye on Thursday. The Spartans are at No. 4 in the D3-2A power ratings, and they finish up Monday at home vs. Lebanon and Wednesday at Manheim Central. Garden Spot needs wins, and for someone to KO Lancaster Mennonite to share the title with the Blazers, who finish up with two home matches, Monday vs. Ephrata and Wednesday vs. E-town. Lancaster Mennonite and Garden Spot split their season series. Lancaster Mennonite has clinched no worse than second place in the section; Garden Spot, Manheim Central and E-town are all alive to finish no worse than second, and clinch a spot in the L-L League semifinals. There’s still a lot of work to do and potential tiebreakers to be sifted through here. Sit tight.

Also Thursday, Lancaster Mennonite maintained its lead in the Section 2 derby with a victory over Cocalico. Here’s the story …

DISTRICT 3 BOYS VOLLEYBALL POWER RATINGS

PVCA BOYS VOLLEYBALL STATE RANKINGS

MONDAY, MAY 9 L-L LEAGUE MATCHES

SECTION 1

Cedar Crest at Hempfield, 4 p.m.

Warwick at Conestoga Valley, 7 p.m. (LNP coverage)

Penn Manor at Manheim Township, 7 p.m.

SECTION 2

Ephrata at Lancaster Mennonite, 7 p.m.

Lebanon at Garden Spot, 7 p.m.

Cocalico at Elizabethtown, 7 p.m.

* Circle that Cocalico at E-town match; there will be plenty of section and D3 implications wafting around that clash, as the Eagles and the Bears hit the weekend directly on the bubble line in their respective district classes.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP volleyball coverage