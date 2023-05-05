All kinds of fireworks on Thursday in L-L League boys volleyball action, highlighted by Cocalico picking up a nifty come-from-behind victory over Garden Spot. Here’s the roundup, plus some notables …

SECTION 1

Penn Manor 3, Conestoga Valley 0 — It was an absolute must-win for the host Comets, and they got it done, blanking the Buckskins 25-22, 25-23, 25-16 to stay in the thick of the D3-3A playoff hunt. Penn Manor came into the match on the 14-line — and the last team in — in the power ratings, and this victory will only help the Comets’ cause for a postseason invite. Harry Whited (10 kills), Elijah Julian (11 digs) and Wyatt Rohrer (23 assists) paced Penn Manor, while Drew Hulstrand dished off 21 assists and Rowan Aisenbrey had 18 digs for CV, which was eliminated in the section playoff chase.

Cedar Crest 3, Manheim Township 0 — The host Falcons kept a stranglehold on second place in the section standings compliments of a 25-13, 25-20, 25-17 victory over the Blue Streaks. Danny Peelen (7 kills), Noah Raynes (14 digs) and Kody Kerkeslager (26 assists) led Cedar Crest’s balanced attack, while Nolan McCarty (7 kills), Liam Rockwell (13 assists) and Jack Kline (3 blocks) paced Township.

Hempfield 3, McCaskey 0 — The Black Knights got a nice bounce-back victory after Tuesday’s tough loss against Warwick, topping the host Red Tornado 25-18, 25-17, 25-13. Ty Bechtel and Ethan Earhart had six kills apiece, Brady Rigard had 10 digs and five aces, and Cole Jackson set up 26 assists for Hempfield. Javen Sierra had five kills and a pair of blocks for McCaskey.

Warwick, which sits atop the standings, had the Section 1 bye on Thursday. The Warriors (10-0) will be the section champions, and finish up Tuesday at home vs. Penn Manor and then Thursday at Manheim Township. Warwick swept Cedar Crest 2-0 this season, so the Warriors own that tiebreaker, even if they go 0-2 and the Falcons go 2-0. Cedar Crest (8-2) is in the driver’s seat for second place, and finishes up Tuesday at Hempfield and Thursday at home vs. Conestoga Valley, trying to nail down that league playoff slot.

SECTION 2

Elizabethtown 3, Lebanon 0 — Cooper Torborg had nine kills, Matthew Kerin set up 18 assists and Austin Thomas served up six aces for the Bears, who earned a 25-15, 25-15, 25-21 victory over the host Cedars in an important match for E-town’s D3-3A playoff chances. The Bears are hovering right around the cut-line, and need a fast finish to get in. Jeff Avilia (7 digs, 2 kills, 1 ace) led Lebanon on Thursday.

Ephrata 3, Lancaster Mennonite 2 — In the lone 5-setter of the night, the host Mountaineers outlasted the Blazers 25-23, 25-23, 22-25, 14-25, 15-12 to win a thriller. Owen Weaver (19 kills), Collin Martin (17 assists) and Chanvir Bhandai (20 digs) stuffed the stat sheet for the Mounts, while Adam Nolt (16 kills, 3 aces, 5 blocks) and Jesse Longenecker (15 digs) played big for Mennonite, which rallied valiantly to force a fifth set.

In another Section 2 match on Thursday, Cocalico spotted host Garden Spot the first set before roaring from behind for an impressive 3-1 victory, as the Eagles helped their chances in the D3-2A playoff picture. Here’s the story, plus a photo gallery …

Manheim Central had the Section 2 bye on Thursday. The Barons (10-0) clinched no worse than a tie for the section title when Garden Spot fell to Cocalico. Central can clinch it outright Tuesday with a win over Lebanon, before the Barons play at Garden Spot (8-2) on the last night of league play on Thursday. The Spartans are still safely in second place, and play Elizabethtown (7-3) on Tuesday before wrapping up against Central. ... FYI: If there is a tie, the criteria is head-to-head, and then District 3 power rating, through matches of May 11.

The L-L League semifinals are set for May 15 and the title match is on tap for May 17. Stay tuned for the brackets.

