Wednesday is the end of the line for section play in Lancaster-Lebanon League boys volleyball action.

After Monday’s matches, there is one tie and one solo leader atop the standings.

In Section 1, Hempfield and Warwick both took care of business and remained knotted for the top spot with 3-0 victories: The Black Knights blanked Cedar Crest 25-16, 25-11, 25-12 in Landisville, while Warwick took a couple of haymakers from Conestoga Valley before beating the stubborn Buckskins in Witmer by a 25-19, 25-22, 25-22 count.

Wednesday, Hempfield (10-1 league) is at McCaskey and Warwick (10-1) is at Penn Manor. If the Knights and the Warriors hit the finish line tied for first, they’ll share the section championship, and the L-L League semifinal playoff seed will be determined by District Three power rating.

Warwick is currently ahead of Hempfield in that category, and the Section 1 No. 1 seed would host the league semifinals on Friday. So there’s still plenty on the table in Section 1.

“We have a lot to lose if we drop that game (against Penn Manor) so we definitely can’t look past them,” Warwick coach Nate Gajecki said. “We have to focus on that game. If we can take care of our business, we can start hitting some of our goals that we set back in the beginning of March.”

Meanwhile, Lancaster Mennonite clinched no worse than a tie for its first Section 2 championship since 2012 with a 3-0 victory over Ephrata. The Blazers (10-1) clinch the crown outright with a home win over Elizabethtown on Wednesday.

Garden Spot (9-2) remained alone in second place Monday with a 3-0 triumph over Lebanon. If the Spartans win Wednesday at Manheim Central, they’ll lock up no worse than second place — and a league playoff spot — in Section 2.

Any ties for first or second place would go to the tiebreaker criteria, and Manheim Central (8-3) is still mathematically alive for second place. The Barons would gain the playoff spot with a win over Garden Spot, since Central won the first meeting against the Spartans, and a sweep would put them in.

On the court Wednesday ...

Jacob Lobb kick-started Warwick against CV. The high-flyer piled up four kills, a block and a pair of aces in the first set. He had back-to-back aces for a 12-7 lead, Kyle Charles had three kills, and Landon Wenger’s booming spike capped the first game and the Warriors were up 1-0.

Bryn Hess was the hero in the second set for Warwick. His kill gave the Warriors an 18-16 lead with the Bucks closing in fast, and Hess’ lob shot put Warwick up 22-19. Later, Charles (12 kills) had a blistering winner, and Lobb’s drop shot gave the Warriors a 2-0 cushion.

CV was cruising in the third game, grabbing a 15-7 lead on Jayden Rice’s kill. But Hess came up big again, knotting the game at 18-18 with a kill, and Charles’ spike gave Warwick a 19-18 edge to cap the comeback. The Warriors finally pulled away late when Lobb (12 kills) and Charles had back-to-back kills, and Lobb’s spike clinched it for Warwick.

Carson Hoover had 12 kills and 12 digs for CV, which will need a win over Manheim Township on Wednesday and some major help to earn a District 3 Class 3A playoff slot.

“In the third set during one of their timeouts, I told our guys that that’s an experience team across the net, and we can’t let them claw back in it,” CV coach Blake Youndt said. “We couldn’t stop them from putting balls away, and they got back into it and took over.”

"It's OK to be challenged, because we're going to be challenged every night we step out there from here on out," Gajecki said. "They rose to the occasion. We did a good job making some adjustments on blocking, so we were able to get some block-touches. We finally got some hands in front of them and we were able to get some digs."

And clinch the shutout against the upset-minded Bucks, who could see their season come to a close on Wednesday, even with a victory.

"We've been able to play some single sets the way I thought we could all year," Youndt said. "We just haven't been able to put a whole match together against the more experienced teams."

Like Warwick, which took care of its business Wednesday.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77