Rounding up Thursday’s L-L League boys volleyball slate, with some news and notables sprinkled in as the calendar is about to flip over to May …

SECTION 1

Warwick 3, Cedar Crest 0 — No change atop the section heap after the host Warriors topped the Falcons 25-10, 25-4 and 25-16 to remain undefeated in league play (8-0). Plenty of heroes to go around for the victors, including Primo Campagna (9 kills), Parker Goodling (8 digs), Seth Graybill (8 digs) and Ryan Charles (4 aces) for Warwick. Judah Wise had seven digs and six kills to spark Cedar Crest; the Falcons (3-6) are tangling with McCaskey (3-6) and Penn Manor (2-5) for the fourth and final L-L League playoff spot out of Section 1.

ALL IN THE FAMILY: BROTHERHOOD, CAMARADERIE FUEL WARWICK'S RISE TO TOP OF L-L LEAGUE VOLLEYBALL CHARTS

Hempfield 3, Conestoga Valley 0 — Stats quo for the Black Knights, who picked up a 25-14, 25-21, 25-17 victory over the host Buckskins to remain just one game behind Warwick in the section chase. FYI: Warwick at Hempfield (8-1) is on Tuesday. Mason Orth had 17 digs and Grant Lorelli and Ryan Givens had 16 kills apiece against CV. Despite the setback, the Bucks (5-3) remained alone in third place in the section hunt.

McCaskey 3, Manheim Township 0 — In a gotta-have match to remain in the league playoff push, the Red Tornado answered the bell. Cade Smucker slammed 19 kills, Johnaxdier Lugo served up a trio of aces, and McCaskey took care of the host Blue Streaks 25-9, 25-14, 25-21. Dan Loung had 11 dis and Arnav Dixit set up 10 assists for Township (0-8).

L-L LEAGUE BOYS VOLLEYBALL STANDINGS, SCHEDULES, STATS

SECTION 2

Manheim Central 3, Lancaster Mennonite 0 — The Barons survived the host Blazers 25-20, 25-23, 25-23, as Mennonite made Central earn every ounce. Blake Wagner (19 kills, 4 digs, 2 blocks) and Jeremiah Zimmerman (29 assists, 4 aces) keyed the Barons, who remained just a game behind Garden Spot in the section race. FYI: Central (8-1) at Garden Spot is May 12, on the last night of league play. Elijah Lazor (22 kills), Joe Nguyen (25 assists) and Josh Gingrich (14 digs) all came up big for Mennonite, which is fighting it out for the fourth and final league playoff slot out of Section 2; the Blazers (2-6) and idle Ephrata (3-5) are both in line for that spot. Mennonite visits Ephrata on May 10.

In another key Section 2 clash Thursday, Garden Spot hung on to sole possession of first place — barely — eking out a come-from-behind 3-2 victory at Elizabethtown in an instant-classic match. Here’s the story …

* Lebanon had matches against Cocalico and Lancaster Mennonite postponed this week, so there are multiple makeup matches on the master schedule moving forward. Hoping the upstart Cedars can get back on the court soon. … PVCA boys volleyball state rankings. … Two interesting nonleague clashes in the next 48 hours: Friday, Elizabethtown — which is wrapping up a stretch of head-turner nonleague matchups — is at Mechanicsburg, and Warwick is set to visit Wilson on Saturday. … E-town (No. 18) has fallen four spots off the cut-line in D3-3A; Mechanicsburg is at No. 16, just two spots from the D3-3A cut-line. … Warwick is at No. 4 and Wilson is at No. 8 in the D3-3A ranks, so that’s a potential playoff preview matchup. … Complete D3 boys volleyball power rankings.

FRIDAY’S SECTION MATCH

Section 1

Penn Manor at Manheim Township, 7 p.m.

