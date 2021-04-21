It was a busy Tuesday night in L-L League boys volleyball circles, with five head-to-head section matches and an intriguing backyard rivalry nonleague scrap on the schedule. Here’s the roundup, plus some notes …

SECTION 1

Warwick 3, Penn Manor 0 — The Warriors loaded up the bus for a road trip to Millersville, where Warwick kept its firm grip on the outright section lead, compliments of a 25-17, 25-18, 25-19 victory over the host Comets. Ryan Charles had 12 kills and 10 digs and Colin Treibley piled up four blocks at the net for the Warriors (5-0). William Carson had eight kills and a block and Max Bushong had eight digs for Penn Manor (2-3).

All in the family: Brotherhood, camaraderie fueling Warwick’s rise to top of L-L League volleyball charts

Hempfield 3, McCaskey 0 — The Black Knights also had a road trip Tuesday, and Hempfield took care of business to remain a game behind Warwick in the race with a 25-15, 25-14, 25-12 win over the host Red Tornado. Ryan Givens led the way with 14 kills, while Mason Orth had 12 digs in the back and Caden Bonner chipped in with four blocks and a couple of service aces for the Knights (5-1). Cade Smucker slammed 12 kills for McCaskey (2-4).

L-L LEAGUE BOYS VOLLEYBALL STANDINGS, SCHEDULES, STATS

SECTION 2

Elizabethtown 3, Lancaster Mennonite 1 — The Bears remained hot, getting 23 assists from Dylan Shepherd on the way to a hard-fought 25-21, 23-25, 25-23, 25-21 triumph over the host Blazers — who never seem to play a dull match. Rudy Woitas had 15 kills and 10 digs and Billy O’Connell had a pair of service aces for E-town (4-1), which now finds itself in a flat-footed tie for second place with Manheim Central. FYI: E-town visits Central on Friday. Elijah Lazor had 16 kills and 26 digs, Matt Sampsell had three aces and Joe Nguyen dished off 29 assists for Mennonite (2-4), which has played in a four-pack of five-set matches already this season. E-town needed four games Tuesday, but the Blazers certainly made the Bears earn every ounce.

Ephrata 3, Cocalico 1 — Another match, another huge effort for the Mountaineers’ Jordan Buch, who hammered out 31 kills with three blocks as host Ephrata downed the Eagles 25-14, 25-10, 23-25 and 25-20 in a hotly contented match between the backyard rivals. Chanvir Bhandal had 16 digs to spark the defensive effort, and Michael Wenger set up 22 assists for the Mounts (3-3). Elijah Ugalde had 13 assists and Chase Stark had nine kills at the net for Cocalico (0-6). Ephrata now sits alone in fourth place — with a grip on the final L-L League playoff slot out of the section.

NONLEAGUE

Cedar Crest 3, Lebanon 2 — The Falcons and the Cedars have both made a bunch of noise this spring, and they’ve each registered a section victory already this season, as Cedar Crest and Lebanon continue to get some firmer footing in their programs. Tuesday, the backyard rivals had a five-set marathon, and the host Falcons survived 25-20, 21-25, 22-25, 25-19 and 15-13 in an instant classic. Nate Doutrich dished off 29 assists and Judah Wise packed the stat sheet with 16 digs, 14 kills and three aces for Cedar Crest, which rallied back to win it in five. Abdiel Vega-Rivera had 23 digs, Justin De La Rosa had 13 assists and Jafet Quintana had 13 kills and a trio of aces for Lebanon.

In a mega Section 2 first-place showdown Tuesday, Garden Spot rode into Manheim Central and KO’d the Barons 3-1, snapping Central’s glittering 40-match league winning streak dating back to 2016. Here’s the story, plus a PHOTO GALLERY …

DIGS: The PVCA dropped its updated state rankings Tuesday, and four L-L League teams are in the mix. In Class 3A, Warwick is fourth and Hempfield is seventh, and in Class 2A, Garden Spot is sixth and Manheim Central is seventh. … Complete PVCA boys volleyball state rankings. … In the District 3 power ratings, Garden Spot kept a stranglehold on the No. 1 spot in 2A thanks to its win over Manheim Central, which dipped to No. 5. Lancaster Mennonite is on the 7-line in 2A, which will feature the top 10 finishers. … Warwick remained in the No. 4 slot after its win over Penn Manor, while Hempfield bumped up a spot to No. 8 and E-town moved up to No. 11 in Class 3A, which will feature the top 14 finishers. … Complete District 3 boys volleyball power ratings.

WEDNESDAY’S SECTION MATCH

Section 1

Conestoga Valley at Manheim Township, 7 p.m.

Welcome back, Blue Streaks. With the school coping with coronavirus protocols, Township will be back on the court for the first time since April 7. CV (3-2) needs a win to remain in the lead pack in the Section 1 hunt.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP volleyball coverage