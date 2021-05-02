The Lancaster-Lebanon League boys volleyball races continue to barrel toward the finish line, and the way things are shaping up, there could be some serious logjams at the end of the rainbow.

Warwick and Garden Spot will start the penultimate week of the regular season sitting atop their respective section chases. But the Warriors and the Spartans both have plenty of company.

SECTION 1 MUSINGS

Warwick is 8-0 in league matches and atop the race, and at 10-0 overall after a clutch 3-1 nonleague win over Berks County heavyweight Wilson on Saturday, the Warriors are the only undefeated squad in the L-L League. Safe to say they’ll be tested Tuesday, when Warwick gasses up the bus and heads to second-place Hempfield (8-1) for that much-anticipated rematch.

The Warriors outlasted the Black Knights 3-2 in Lititz back on April 8 to take over sole possession of first place, and they haven’t given it up. Hempfield has slugged back with five section wins in a row, setting up Tuesday’s first-place showdown in Landisville between the league’s juiciest rivals.

Warwick and Hempfield split their season series back in 2019, and needed a one-match playoff — won by the Warriors — to settle the section title. The Knights got revenge, beating Warwick in the league championship match a week later.

With plenty of firepower up front for both squads, defense will be at a premium when the Warriors and the Knights square off Tuesday. Keep an eye on the libero spot, with Warwick’s Seth Graybill and Hempfield’s Mason Orth making plays in the dig department.

ALL IN THE FAMILY: BROTHERHOOD, CAMARADERIE FUELING WARWICK'S RISE TO TOP OF L-L LEAGUE VOLLEYBALL CHARTS

The top four finishers in each section will make the L-L League playoff bracket, and Conestoga Valley (5-3) is safely alone in third place in Section 1. But there is a lot going on directly behind the Buckskins, with Penn Manor (3-5), Cedar Crest (3-6) and McCaskey (3-6) all even in the win column.

Four matches to circle this week: Cedar Crest is at Penn Manor and McCaskey visits CV on Tuesday, and on Thursday, CV is at Cedar Crest and Penn Manor heads to McCaskey, as the fight for the fourth and final playoff slot heats up.

L-L LEAGUE BOYS VOLLEYBALL STANDINGS, SCHEDULES, STATS

SECTION 2 LOWDOWN

Like Section 1, this race has a solo leader, a major contender right on their heels, a team sitting alone in third place, and a heated chase for the fourth and final playoff bid.

Garden Spot (9-0) remained alone atop the heap last Thursday, courtesy of a gut-check 3-2 victory at Elizabethtown, as the Bears very much had the Spartans on the ropes. But Sparty Nation did what it does best: Unleash a balanced attack, grind it out defensively, stay steady in the serve game and rally for the win.

Elizabethtown (5-3) is safe and sound in third place behind Manheim Central, which had its 40-match league winning streak snapped by Garden Spot back on April 20. The Barons (8-1) have bounced back nicely with four section wins in a row to remain on the 2-line. Manheim Central is at Elizabethtown on Tuesday, and Garden Spot will welcome the Barons for their much-anticipated rematch on the last night of league play on May 12.

There could be plenty on the line that night in New Holland if Garden Spot and Manheim Central remain status quo down the stretch.

Ephrata (3-5) and Lancaster Mennonite (2-6) are duking it out for fourth place and the playoff berth. Mennonite is at Cocalico on Thursday, while Ephrata hosts Lebanon on Tuesday before playing at Manheim Central on Thursday.

The Mountaineers outlasted the Blazers 3-2 at Mennonite back on April 15. The rematch is May 10 in Ephrata, and there could be plenty of playoff implications riding for that match.

HIGH-FLYER JORDAN BUCH IS HAVING AN ELECTRIC, SPIKE-PRODUCING SENIOR SEASON FOR EPHRATA VOLLEYBALL

ONE TO WATCH

McCaskey hitter Cade Smucker came up big last week, when the Tornado went 2-1 and remained in the thick of the chase for the fourth and final league playoff spot out of Section 1.

In a 3-1 nonleague victory over York Catholic, Smucker skied for six blocks. Last Thursday, in a 3-0 section victory over Manheim Township, Smucker showed off his swinging abilities with 19 big kills. With the finish line in sight, and McCaskey needing wins to make the postseason, look for the Tornado to keep feeding Smucker at the net.

NOTABLES

Warwick is one of three undefeated Class 3A teams in District 3, joining Palmyra (12-0) and Northeastern York (10-0). … The Warriors will start the week at No. 5 in the 3A power ratings, behind No. 1 Cumberland Valley (12-1), No. 2 Palmyra, No. 3 Northeastern and No. 4 Central Dauphin (13-1). Hempfield (9-1) is right behind Warwick at No. 6 and Conestoga Valley (6-4) is No. 13 and safety inside the 14-team cut-off bubble. … Elizabethtown (5-8) is No. 18 and on the outside looking in, while No. 21 Ephrata (5-5), No. 22 McCaskey (4-6) and No. 26 Cedar Crest (4-10) all need wins and help before the May 14 deadline. … In 2A, Garden Spot (12-1) is at No. 3 and Manheim Central (7-2) is at No. 5, with the top 10 teams qualifying. Lancaster Mennonite (5-7) is No. 11 and Cocalico (2-7) is No. 15, so the Blazers and the Eagles need fast finishes to get in. Lower Dauphin (9-1) sits atop the 2A rankings. ... District 3 power ratings. … In the PVCA state rankings, Warwick (No. 4) and Hempfield (No. 5) in 3A, and Garden Spot (No. 6) and Manheim Central (No. 7) in 2A start the week in the state-wide mix.

