It was a busy Tuesday night in L-L League boys volleyball action, with five head-to-head section matchups and an intriguing nonleague clash. Here’s the roundup, with plenty of news and notables …

SECTION 1

Warwick 3, McCaskey 0 — The red-hot Warriors remained alone in first place in the section chase, topping the host Red Tornado by a 25-18, 25-17, 25-20 count to remain undefeated in league play at 7-0. Dawson Forney piled up 15 kills and four blocks, Seth Graybill had 13 digs in the back, and Kyle Charles dished off 40 assists to pace Warwick’s balanced offensive attack. Cade Smucker, Cameron Yang and Sam Hershey had seven kills piece, and Yang chipped in with three service aces for McCaskey, which remains in a heated battle for fourth place — and the final L-L League playoff spot out of Section 1. … The Tornado (2-6) was coming off a 3-1 nonleague victory on Monday, a 3-1 decision over York Catholic. Smucker had six blocks and Hershey came up large at the net with 13 kills plus three aces for McCaskey, which topped the Fighting Irish 25-12, 16-25, 25-18 and 25-16 to pick up some momentum for the stretch drive.

Cedar Crest 3, Manheim Township 0 — Kayden George slammed 15 kills, Ben Doutrich set up 13 assists, Noah Raynes had 12 digs to spark the defense, and the Falcons picked up a 25-14, 25-11, 25-21 win over the host Blue Streaks. Cedar Crest (3-5) is also duking it out for the fourth and final playoff bid out of Section 1, along with McCaskey and Penn Manor. The last night of league play is May 12. Arnav Dixit had 11 assists, Lemaire Jean had seven digs and a pair of aces and Kavai Jones had five kills for Township (0-7).

L-L LEAGUE BOYS VOLLEYBALL STANDINGS, SCHEDULES, STATS

SECTION 2

Garden Spot 3, Ephrata 0 — The host Spartans remained alone atop the section race, but the Mountaineers certainly made Garden Spot earn it: 25-20, 25-22 and 25-19 were the hotly contested set scores, as the Spartans improved to 8-0 in league play. Laine King had 11 kills, Tyler Martin had 21 digs and Jordan Martin dished off 22 assists for Garden Spot. Meanwhile, Michael Wenger set up 13 assists and Jordan Buch had a busy match with 12 kills, 10 digs, five blocks and two aces for Ephrata (3-5).

Manheim Central 3, Cocalico 0 — The host Barons made it three wins in a row — and they remained on Garden Spot’s heels in the chase — compliments of a 25-17, 25-17, 25-19 victory over the Eagles. Blake Wagner led the way with 21 kills and three blocks and Jeremiah Zimmerman had 32 assists and a trio of blocks for Central (7-1). Mason Lesher had eight digs and Chase Stark teed off on eight kills for Cocalico (0-7).

In another Section 1 match on Tuesday, Hempfield and Penn Manor renewed their rivalry in Landisville, and the host Black Knights picked up a 3-0 victory to remain just a game behind Warwick in the standings. Here’s the story …

* One night after falling to Warwick in a nonleague clash, Elizabethtown was right back at it against another D3-3A heavyweight on Tuesday; Central Dauphin topped the host Bears 3-0. Rudy Woitas had 12 kills and four blocks and Dylan Shepherd had 15 assists for E-town, which hasn’t shied away in the nonleague match department. The Bears host first-place Garden Spot on Thursday before another tricky nonleague scrap on Saturday vs. Mechanicsburg. E-town played Lower Dauphin, the top-ranked D3-2A squad, last Saturday.

QUINTANA TIES CEDARS MARK: Lebanon picked up a gut-check 3-2 nonleague win over Spring Grove on Monday, outlasting the Rockets 21-25, 25-12, 25-15, 19-25 and 15-7 in a slugfest. Jafet Quintana continued his marvelous season in the middle for the host Cedars with 22 kills — tying the program’s record for most kills in a single match. Quintana added five aces, Justin De La Rosa had 24 assists, Jordan Morris had five blocks and Isaac Matias chipped in with 15 digs as Lebanon, which continues its maturation as a program, picked up its second victory this spring.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS: Hempfield took a spin to Happy Valley last Saturday for the State College Invitational, and the Knights returned to Landisville with the gold trophy in the bus. With coronavirus protocols still dominating the scene, there were just four teams in the tourney, and Hempfield won the round-robin event with a victory over State College, two wins over D3 neighbor Central York, and then a W over D7 heavyweight Seneca Valley in the championship tilt. It was just what the doctor ordered for Hempfield, which is picking up some serious steam with the playoffs right up around the corner. ... And this FYI: Warwick at Hempfield next Tuesday.

STATE RANKINGS: The PVCA updated its state rankings, and four L-L League clubs still grace the lists. In Class 2A, Garden Spot is No. 6 and Manheim Central is No. 7, and in Class 3A, Warwick is No. 4 and Hempfield is No. 5; the Knights bumped up two spots after winning the State College Invitation with that victory over Seneca Valley, which is No. 3 in 3A. … PVCA boys volleyball state rankings.

POWER RATINGS: The D3 rankings are super tight, as teams are jockeying for postseason bids. In the 10-team 2A field, Garden Spot is No. 4, Manheim Central is No. 5, and Lancaster Mennonite, at No. 11, is on the outside looking in. In the 14-team 3A field, Warwick is No. 4, Hempfield is No. 7, Conestoga Valley is No. 10, and at No. 17, E-town has some work to do. … Complete D3 boys volleyball power ratings.

THURSDAY’S SECTION MATCHES

Section 1

Cedar Crest at Warwick, 7 p.m.

McCaskey at Manheim Township, 7 p.m.

Hempfield at Conestoga Valley, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Manheim Central at Lancaster Mennonite, 6 p.m.

Lebanon at Cocalico, 7 p.m.

Garden Spot at Elizabethtown, 7 p.m. (LNP coverage)

