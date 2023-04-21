The second half of section play in L-L League boys volleyball action got started Thursday night. Here’s the roundup, plus some notes …

SECTION 1

Warwick 3, Conestoga Valley 1 — The Warriors surrendered a set, but topped the host Buckskins to remain alone atop the section heap. Nathan Wenger (48 assists), Parker Gooding (21 digs), Dom Hess (5 blocks) and Kyle Charles (12 kills) paced Warwick, which won by game scores of 25-12, 25-23, 23-25, 25-14, as CV salvaged the third game and forced the Warriors into a four-set match. Carson Hoover (15 kills), Rowan Aisenbrey (14 digs) and Drew Hulstrand (30 assists) led the Bucks, who dropped their second straight match after joining Cedar Crest in a tie for second place heading into this week’s matches. … Despite the victory, Warwick dipped from No. 1 to No. 2 — behind Cumberland Valley — in the D3-3A power ratings. The Warriors, Cedar Crest, CV, Hempfield, Elizabethtown and Penn Manor are all inside the 14-team bubble in those rankings. … Warwick heads into the weekend at No. 9 in the PVCA-3A state rankings.

Hempfield 3, Penn Manor 1 — The host Black Knights earned a season sweep against the Comets, spotting Penn Manor the first set before taking the next three to pick up the win. Game scores were 26-28, 25-20, 25-23, 25-18, as Aiden Beiler (17 kills), Ethan Earhart (16 kills), Cole Jackson (42 assists) and Brady Rigard (23 digs) led Hempfield. It was a much-needed win for the Knights, who had dropped three of their previous four section matches to fall three games off the pace behind Warwick. Harry Whited (10 kills, 6 digs), Wyatt Rohrer (28 assists) and Noah Reen (7 kills, 6 blocks, 5 digs) paced Penn Manor.

Manheim Township 3, McCaskey 1 — The host Blue Streaks got 12 kills from Conner Himelfarb and Liam Rockwell dished off 27 assists and added three blocks in Township’s hard-fought 25-19, 25-16, 14-25, 25-16 victory over the Red Tornado. The Streaks swept the season series from McCaskey, which got 16 assists from Aremari Cruz and nine digs in the back from Perry Moo.

Cedar Crest, which sits alone in second place behind Warwick with five section victories in a row, had the Section 1 bye on Thursday. Cedar Crest at Warwick on Tuesday. Hang a star next to that one.

L-L LEAGUE BOYS VOLLEYBALL STANDINGS, BOX SCORES, SCHEDULES

SECTION 2

Manheim Central 3, Elizabethtown 0 — The Barons picked off the host Bears 25-21, 25-13, 25-22 to remain undefeated and alone atop the section chase. Austin Thomas and Josh McCoy had eight kills apiece and Eli Miller had 26 assists in a losing effort for E-town. … The Barons are up to No. 3 in the D3-2A power ratings, with Garden Spot and independent Northern Lebanon are also inside the 12-team bubble. … Central wrapped up the week at No. 3 in the PVCA-2A state rankings.

Garden Spot 3, Lancaster Mennonite 0 — The host Spartans rebounded quite nicely from their setback on Tuesday at Manheim Central with a 25-20, 25-20, 25-20 victory over the Blazers. Tanner Laukhuff blasted 16 kills and Keegan Redcay set up 22 assists for Garden Spot, which remained alone in second place, a game behind the Barons.

Ephrata 3, Lebanon 0 — The host Mountaineers took care of the Cedars by a 25-15, 25-18, 25-9 count behind Collin Martin (20 assists), Owen Weaver (6 kills) and Grant Zook (16 digs).

Cocalico had the Section 2 bye on Thursday, but the Eagles were in action; Chase Stark had 12 kills and four aces and Gio Perez set up 23 assists in Cocalico’s 3-0 nonleague victory over future L-L League member Northern Lebanon, which is playing an independent schedule this spring. Game scores were 25-11, 25-13, 25-19, as the Eagles picked up a much-needed victory in the D3-2A power-point chase.

AND THIS … A cool event to circle on Saturday, when Warwick hosts its annual Eli Mastromateo Classic, starting at 8:30 a.m. in Lititz. The Warriors will welcome L-L League combatants Lancaster Mennonite, Elizabethtown, Manheim Township and Conestoga Valley to the tourney. … Warwick will come out of that action on Saturday, directly into a Section 1 showdown match at home on Tuesday vs. upstart Cedar Crest, which can force a tie for first place in Section 1 with the Warriors with a victory. … Tuesday’s other key match: Can Cocalico give Manheim Central a run for its money, as the Eagles continue their push to nab a D3-2A playoff bid.

DISTRICT 3 BOYS VOLLEYBALL POWER RATINGS

PVCA BOYS VOLLEYBALL STATE RANKINGS

TUESDAY, APRIL 25 LEAGUE MATCHES

SECTION 1

Conestoga Valley at McCaskey, 7 p.m.

Hempfield at Manheim Township, 7 p.m.

Cedar Crest at Warwick, 7 p.m. (LNP coverage)

SECTION 2

Ephrata at Garden Spot, 7 p.m.

Cocalico at Manheim Central, 7 p.m.

Elizabethtown at Lancaster Mennonite, 7 p.m.

