Warwick and Hempfield renewed their fierce Lancaster-Lebanon League boys volleyball rivalry Thursday night in Lititz.

And the host Warriors took care of business, continuing their sizzling start with a 3-0 victory over the Black Knights.

Game scores were 25-21, 25-19 and 25-23, as Hempfield fought the good fight. But Warwick owned the friendly skies and got a dominating performance at the net from hitter Kyle Charles and middle Landon Wenger, who both came up with multiple clutch kills.

“It’s always a great game because they’re always a great team,” Charles said. “So it’s a great win.”

Warwick improved to 4-0 in league play and remained alone atop the Section One race. Hempfield, which shared the section crown with the Warriors last spring, dropped its second section match in a row — the Knights fell 3-2 at home against Conestoga Valley on Tuesday — and dipped to 2-2, and two games behind the Warriors in the race.

Warwick, which beat Hempfield in the L-L League championship match last spring, started the week at No. 9 in the PVCA Class 3A state rankings, and the Warriors also topped Hempfield in the title tilt of the Knights’ Vogel Joust last month.

“It’s definitely been a good start, but we also know that there’s another gear or two that we can get to,” Warwick rookie coach Foster Lobb said. “We tell our guys all the time to take it one day at a time, and to stay focused. They’re here to get the job done.”

Charles was monstrous up front in the first game. After Hempfield cut Warwick’s lead to 19-18 on Michael Hester’s kill and Tyler Bechtel’s ace, Charles — all 6-foot-6 of him — took over. He piled up four spikes on the next six points, the latter giving the Warriors a 23-19 lead, and he had seven kills in the first game alone.

Warwick broke open a 15-15 tie to grab a 2-0 lead. Wenger and Charles had back-to-back kills, Bryn Hess had a service winner and Wenger struck again, delivering a spike for a 19-16 lead.

Later, 6-foot-4 freshman hitter Thomas Mejia drilled a kill, and Charles’ service winner closed out the second set and Warwick was in charge.

“They’re a solid, all-around team, and we’re struggling a little bit here right now,” Hempfield coach Kenny Eiser said. “We need to be making plays all the time, not half the time. But we’re fighting to get there.”

Hempfield punched back in the third, grabbing a 10-7 lead when Hester had a kill and a block. Declan Keller’s kill gave the Knights a 12-8 lead, and Keller had a block and Ethan Earhart (9 kills) had a kill and Hempfield was up 15-11.

Warwick caught the Knights at 16-16 on Charles’ slam, Charles’ service winner knotted it up at 20-20, and Hess’ kill made it 21-21. Hess struck again with a spike for a 24-21 edge, and after Hempfield closed to within 24-23 on Earhart’s kill, the Warriors clinched it on Charles’ kill.

Parker Gooding had 18 digs and Nathan Wenger dished off 27 assists for Warwick, while Cole Jackson set up 20 assists for Hempfield.

