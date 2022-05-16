There’s a new sheriff in Lancaster-Lebanon League boys volleyball circles.

Playing in its third league championship match in as many seasons, Warwick finally got over the hump Monday night, knocking off bitter Section 1 rival Hempfield 3-1 at Cocalico for its first league championship.

Hail, Warwick indeed.

Game scores were a power-packed 20-25, 29-27, 25-19, 25-21, as the Warriors — who snapped Hempfield’s three-season reign over the league, and denied the Black Knights a 25th L-L banner — won an epic second set to pick up plenty of momentum, and Warwick never looked back.

“It’s amazing,” Warwick’s Seth Graybill said. “We just made some history. We’ve never done this before, and we’ve worked so hard for this. Huge win, and it’s always great to beat them. It’s amazing. We have such a supportive group of guys here. I love it.”

Hempfield topped Warwick in L-L League title matches in 2019 and 2021; the 2020 season was wiped out by COVID-19. Monday night, the third time was indeed the charm for the Warriors.

“This is a culmination of all their hard work,” Warwick coach Nate Gajecki said. “We have the guys who finally realized that they’re capable of doing this. I told them after the third game that I don’t think there’s another team out there that has worked harder. In the weight room. Playing outdoor volleyball. Playing AAU volleyball and traveling all over the east coast playing. I told them this was theirs to win.”

His squad obliged, overcoming a 0-1 deficit.

Hempfield did what Hempfield does best in the first set: Dig everything out in the back, defend the net with authority, and Dante Keener (12 kills) piled up five kills, including the final three kills of the set as the Knights shook off seven ties and took a 1-0 lead.

The second set was glorious. Warwick had a 23-22 lead on Jacob Lobb’s kill, but Aiden Beiler (10 kills) answered with a kill for Hempfield for a 23-23 score, and both teams swapped multiple game-points before Logan Wenger’s spike gave Warwick a 28-27 lead, and Kyle Charles’ kill ended it and it was 1-1.

Lobb missed the semifinals last Friday with a cranky ankle. He was back on the court Monday, piling up 17 kills, four blocks and 17 digs.

Primo Campagna (3 blocks) sparked Warwick’s third-set win. He had a block and a blistering spike on consecutive points for a 17-13 lead. Later, Wenger’s kill gave the Warriors a safe and sound 21-16 cushion, and Warwick closed it out for a 2-1 lead.

In the fourth, Hempfield put on its rally caps, and knotted it up at 17-17 on Keener’s kill. But Warwick punched back with a 3-0 run, and took control for good when Charles (15 kills) had a kill and Adam Gingrich (17 assists) had a clutch block. Wenger’s kill set up match point, and Warwick won it, hoisting the gold trophy for the first time in program history.

“When you’re playing a good team like that, you can’t make many mistakes,” Hempfield coach Kenny Eiser said. “We had to play mistake-free, and we weren’t able to do that. We need to take the pain here and go. We need to turn this into some sort of energy moving forward.”

Hempfield and Warwick, who shared the Section 1 title this spring, open District 3 Class 3A playoff action Thursday. The Warriors will do so as the reigning league champs.

“It feels to be on this side of it,” Gajecki said. “Hempfield is a great program and is a great team, and they’ve had super success again this season. But it’s nice to be on this side for once.”

