One week from today — Friday, March 26 — there will be Lancaster-Lebanon League boys volleyball teams on the court, with referees in the gym and the scoreboard turned on, playing in matches that count.

Believe it.

After a complete wipeout across the board last year because of coronavirus concerns, spring sports are finally set to roar back to life in earnest next week. That includes volleyball, and here are some notables, serving as a refresher course of sorts as the 14 L-L League teams prep for their first season since — gulp — 2019.

A TRIP DOWN MEMORY LANE: What were you doing June 14, 2019? That’s the last time an L-L League boys club was on the court for a real, live volleyball match. It was Manheim Central, and coach Craig Dietrich’s squad was at Red Lion, squaring off against York Suburban in the PIAA Class 2A state semifinals.

The Barons saw their excellent season end that night, by a 3-1 count against the Trojans. And then, the unthinkable: A pandemic. No season. And an entire class of seniors never got to play in 2020.

SIGN UP FOR LNP | LANCASTERONLINE $1 SPORTS PASS

TWO FOR THE SHOW: A pair of players who earned L-L League all-star honors in their sophomore season back in 2019 are set to return this spring: Hempfield middle hitter Ryan Givens and Manheim Central setter Jeremiah Zimmerman. Just two guys. That’s the list.

It sounds kind of empty now, but 2020 was shaping up to be a banner season for L-L League squads. One team in particular — Hempfield — was loaded with multiple senior standouts and ready to do damage. Alas, well …

NO SECTION CHANGES: The league’s two-section format remained the same, with seven teams in Section 1 (Cedar Crest, Conestoga Valley, Hempfield, Manheim Township, McCaskey, Penn Manor and Warwick) and seven teams in Section 2 (Cocalico, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Garden Spot, Lancaster Mennonite, Lebanon and Manheim Central). … The first head-to-head section matches are set for March 30, and the L-L League playoffs will start May 14.

And this note: Northern Lebanon is trying to get a varsity team started this spring, and the Vikings are set to play a four-match exhibition schedule: April 9 at Daniel Boone; April 15 vs. Berks Catholic; April 26 at Schuylkill Valley; and April 27 vs. Linville Hill.

NEW SKIPPERS: There are a trio of new coaches in L-L League circles, all at Section 1 programs. That list includes Monica Sheaffer at Cedar Crest, Eleanor Schultz at Manheim Township and Dustin Hornberger at Penn Manor.

They all have big shoes to fill, but perhaps none bigger than Hornberger, who takes over for longtime skipper Chris Telesco in Millersville.

In his 17 years on the job for the Comets, Telesco guided Penn Manor to three section titles, three league crowns, a pair of district championships, three state quarterfinal appearances and to one PIAA title-match trip. Hornberger was one of his longtime assistants, so there should be a pretty smooth transition at Penn Manor.

Schultz takes over for a skipper who never got to coach a single match at Township; Blue Streaks’ football coach Mark Evans was slated to guide Township’s volleyball outfit last spring, but the season never happened.

Meanwhile, Sheaffer was set for her first season at Cedar Crest last spring — stepping in for Rodney Weber — before the season was canceled. She’ll get her first go-round on the Falcons’ bench this spring.

All of the other coaches are familiar faces: Blake Youndt at Conestoga Valley; Mike Vogel at Hempfield; Jeff Kindrew at McCaskey; Nate Gajecki at Warwick; Dwayne Kieffer at Cocalico; Lamar Fahnestock at E-town; Bob Witwer at Ephrata; Ben Rutt at Garden Spot; Gary Martin at Mennonite; Jeff Albright at Lebanon; and Dietrich at Central.

DEFENDING CHAMPS: Warwick won the Section 1 crown in 2019, topping Hempfield in a sizzling 1-match playoff for section gold as the Warriors plucked their first section title since 1995. … Manheim Central captured its third Section 2 title in a row in 2019, as the Barons ran their unbeaten streak in section matches to 36 straight. … Hempfield shook off its loss to Warwick in the Section 1 tiebreaker to win its 23rd L-L League championship, topping the Warriors in rematch fashion to grab another banner. … The L-L League produced one District 3 champ in 2019, and that was Manheim Central, which won its first D3 title when the Barons beat York Suburban for 2A gold on the way to that state semifinal appearance against the Trojans on June 14, 2019.

THE SCHEDULES: Two popular one-day events will not be played this spring, as teams cope with coronavirus protocols and putting together schedules. No Black Knight Joust at Hempfield — that will be weird for sure — and no Comet Clash at Penn Manor. Fingers crossed that those events get back on the calendar in 2022. … There will be two local one-day tournaments on the first weekend of play, with Conestoga Valley and Cocalico hosting events on March 27. And Warwick will host its annual one-day tourney on April 17, with Manheim Central making the trip over to Lititz to participate. FYI: Manheim Central is skipping its annual season-opening road trip to North Allegheny's event in Pittsburgh. … Three popular state-wide events are still on the schedule, including the Bobcat Invitational at Northeastern York on April 10 (Hempfield, Manheim Central, Warwick in the field), the Koller Classic at Central York on April 17 (Hempfield, Penn Manor participating) and the State College Invitational on April 24 (Hempfield in the field). … Two nonleague matches to circle for sure: York Suburban, the 2019 PIAA Class 2A state runner-up, will visit Manheim Central for a rematch against the Barons on April 14. And on April 19, Central York, the 2019 PIAA Class 3A state runner-up, will play at E-town.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP volleyball coverage