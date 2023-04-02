We’re only one week into the head-to-head section play portion of Lancaster-Lebanon League boys volleyball action, but the teams currently occupying the top spots shouldn’t come as any great surprise.

Two matches in and Hempfield and Warwick share the top spot in Section 1 and Garden Spot and Manheim Central are knotted up atop the Section 2 standings. The Black Knights, Warriors, Spartans and Barons are all off to quick 2-0 starts in league play, and there’s a shot one of those ties will be snapped this week.

On Thursday, Hempfield will pay a visit to Warwick, where the Knights and the Warriors will renew their juicy rivalry. They met earlier this season, when Warwick topped Hempfield in the championship match of the Knights’ Vogel Joust.

The rematch could be for sole possession of first place in the Section 1 chase; Warwick is at McCaskey (0-2) and Hempfield will host Conestoga Valley (1-1) on Tuesday before their big showdown on Thursday in Lititz.

Hempfield and Warwick shared the Section 1 title last spring, before the Warriors dethroned the Knights to win their first L-L League championship banner.

Meanwhile, Manheim Central will look to continue its sizzling start this week with matchups Tuesday at reigning Section 2 champ Lancaster Mennonite (0-2) and then Thursday at home against Ephrata (1-1).

The Barons have yet to drop a set in league play, riding the momentum from their co-championship appearance in North Allegheny’s season-opening tournament in Pittsburgh two weeks back.

Garden Spot has a pair of 3-1 victories, over Mennonite and Ephrata, and the Spartans will visit Manheim Central on April. 18. Go ahead and circle that date on your calendar a while. Garden Spot has just one match this week, on Thursday at home against Lebanon (0-1).

The Spartans are playing arguably the strangest schedule in the league this spring; Garden Spot played in the always popular Bobcat Invitational at Northeastern York this past weekend — more about that in a second — and the Spartans have no other nonleague matches on their schedule, just 12 section matchups.

Three more matches to watch this week: On Tuesday, Elizabethtown (1-1) is at Ephrata, as the Bears and Mountaineers try and hang with Garden Spot and Manheim Central. … Also Tuesday, Penn Manor (0-1) and Cedar Crest (0-1) will square off in Millersville, looking to squeeze their way into the lead pack in Section 1. … And on Thursday, Penn Manor hits the road to Manheim Township (1-1) for another intriguing Section 1 showdown of squads looking to wedge their way into the race.

BOBCAT REDUX

Garden Spot, Warwick and Hempfield played in the Bobcat Invitational, and only the Knights made it out of pool play and into the championship bracket this past Saturday.

Hempfield was tripped up by host Northeastern in the first round and headed home. Emmaus, ranked No. 8 in the state in Class 3A by the PVCA, topped 3A second-ranked Cumberland Valley in the finals.

Emmaus beat 3A No. 4 Parkland and 3A No. 5 Central York on the way to the championship match. Cumberland Valley KO’d Class 2A No. 7 Lower Dauphin, the reigning District 3 champ, in the semifinals.

MORE TOURNEY TIDBITS

Manheim Township and McCaskey participated in the Kennett Classic in Kennett Square in Chester County this past Saturday, and the Blue Streaks beat North Penn and Lower Merion — and split with Cape Henlopen (Delaware) — to reach the semifinals, where Township fell to Unionville.

The Streaks have a pair of nonleague victories already, plus a strong showing in the Kennett Classic, and that’s exactly what the doctor ordered for Township, which continues to rebuild under rookie coach Caleb Roberts.

SPARTANS’ DYNAMIC DUO

Just like the pitcher-catcher combo on the diamond, if you want to go places on the volleyball court, you need a reliable setter-hitter duo. Garden Spot has that area covered with pin-hitter du jour Tanner Laukhuff and setter Keegan Redcay. Check the numbers:

Laukhuff had 28 kills and Redcay set up 40 assists in the Spartans’ win over Mennonite. Against Ephrata, Laukhuff had 17 kills and 12 digs in the back, while Redcay dished off 33 assists and added three blocks and a trio of aces as Garden Spot got off to a 2-0 start.

NOTABLE

At the start of the week in the PVCA state rankings, Manheim Central is at No. 4 in Class 2A, while Warwick is No. 3 and Hempfield is No. 10 in Class 3A.

TUESDAY’S LEAGUE SCHEDULE

SECTION 1

Warwick at McCaskey, 7 p.m.

Cedar Crest at Penn Manor, 7 p.m.

Conestoga Valley at Hempfield, 7 p.m.

SECTION 2

Manheim Central at Lancaster Mennonite, 7 p.m.

Elizabethtown at Ephrata, 7 p.m. (LNP coverage)

Cocalico at Lebanon, 7 p.m.

