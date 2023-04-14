A whopper night of L-L League boys volleyball on Thursday, with some terrific head-to-head section matchups and an attention-grabbing win for an upstart Section 1 squad. Keep reading. Here’s the roundup, plus some notables …

SECTION 1

Cedar Crest 3, Hempfield 0 — It’s already been a fantastic start for the Falcons. Thursday night, host Cedar Crest picked up its signature win. And without getting too melodramatic on you, it was arguably the biggest victory in program history, as the Falcons picked off league heavyweight and longtime measuring-stick Hempfield by a 25-16, 25-18, 25-16 count to remain a game back in the section race. That’s no misprint: Cedar Crest KO’d the Black Knights, who fell for the third time in their last four section matches to fall another game off the pace in the section chase. It’s been a funky spring to date for Hempfield, which is going through some growing pains after losing a well-decorated senior class last year. The Falcons, meanwhile, remained in a tie for second place with Conestoga Valley, just a game behind front-running Warwick. Tate Tadajewski (16 kills), Kody Kerkeslager (29 assists), Danny Peelen (10 digs) and Aaron Walters (5 blocks up front) paced Cedar Crest, while Brady Rigard (15 digs, 2 aces), Cole Jackson (13 assists), Ethan Earhart (7 kills, 2 blocks) and Aiden Beiler (7 kills, 2 blocks) led Hempfield. Big match alert: On Tuesday, the Falcons visit Conestoga Valley.

Warwick 3, Penn Manor 0 — The Warriors kept a firm grip on first place in the section standings, a game clear of Cedar Crest and Conestoga Valley, compliments of a hard-fought 25-21, 25-20, 25-18 win over the host Comets. The heroes for Warwick: Kyle Charles (20 kills, 3 blocks), Parker Gooding (25 digs) and Nathan Wenger (28 assists, 3 aces). Meanwhile, Noah Reen and Harry Whited had five kills apiece, Wyatt Rohrer dished off 16 assists and Elijah Julian had 11 digs for Penn Manor. Warwick put a cap on the week at No. 9 in the PVCA Class 3A state rankings.

Conestoga Valley 3, Manheim Township 0 — The Buckskins remained knotted up on the 2-line with Cedar Crest, and right on Warwick’s heels, after a 25-19, 25-19, 25-20 victory over the host Blue Streaks, who made CV earn it. Carson Hoover (14 kills, 8 digs) and Drew Hulstrand (31 assists) keyed the Bucks’ attack, while Conner Himelfarb had six kills for Township. Two mega matches on CV’s docket next week: On Tuesday, Cedar Crest will pay a visit to Witmer. And on Thursday, the Bucks will welcome Warwick. Safe to say the Section 1 standings will get a facelift of some sort next week. Stay tuned.

McCaskey had the Section 1 bye on Thursday, but the Red Tornado picked up a 3-0 nonleague victory at home with a 25-20, 25-16, 25-13 triumph over York.

L-L LEAGUE BOYS VOLLEYBALL STANDINGS, BOX SCORES, SCHEDULES

SECTION 2

Manheim Central 3, Lebanon 0 — The Barons took care of their business, setting up Tuesday’s must-see showdown. Dylan Musser had 20 assists and he ripped 10 aces, Landon Mattiace had six kills, and Central topped the host Cedars 25-8, 25-10, 25-7 to remain in a first-place tie with Garden Spot, which beat Elizabethtown on Thursday. Sole possession of first place in the section race will be hanging in the balance on Tuesday when the Barons host the Spartans. Circle it. Central, which knocked Garden Spot out of the D3-2A playoffs last spring, wrapped up the week at No. 3 in the PVCA Class 2A state rankings.

Cocalico 3, Ephrata 1 — The host Eagles, who went five knock-down, drag-em-out sets before falling to Garden Spot on Tuesday, needed four sets Thursday, but staved off the Mountaineers. Game scores were an eye-chart 21-25, 28-26, 26-24, 25-20, as Cocalico roared from behind to take the final three games and win it. Yohanis Hildebrand (22 kills), Gio Perez (32 assists) and Mason Lesher (12 digs, 3 aces) keyed the Eagles, while Owen Weaver (24 kills, 14 digs) and Collin Martin (25 assists) paced Ephrata, which continues to give everyone fits.

In another Section 2 match on Thursday, host Garden Spot remained deadlocked with Manheim Central for first place with a hard-fought 3-1 victory over Elizabethtown. Here’s the story, plus a photo gallery …

Lancaster Mennonite had the Section 2 bye on Thursday.

* A couple of nonleague matches coming up over the weekend. On Friday, Ephrata will play at Kennett, a District 1 outfit. And on Saturday, Hempfield and Penn Manor will rep the L-L League in the tough-as-nails Koller Classic at Central York. ... Warwick heads into the weekend at No. 1 in the D3-3A power ratings.

DISTRICT 3 BOYS VOLLEYBALL POWER RATINGS

PVCA BOYS VOLLEYBALL STATE RANKINGS

TUESDAY, APRIL 18 LEAGUE MATCHES

SECTION 1

Cedar Crest at Conestoga Valley, 7 p.m.

Manheim Township at Warwick, 7 p.m.

McCaskey at Penn Manor, 7 p.m.

SECTION 2

Garden Spot at Manheim Central, 7 p.m. (LNP coverage)

Cocalico at Elizabethtown, 7 p.m.

Lancaster Mennonite at Lebanon, 7 p.m.

