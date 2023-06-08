For the second season in a row, Manheim Central is the last Lancaster-Lebanon League boys volleyball team standing in the PIAA playoffs.

The Barons are through to the state quarterfinals, and they’re prepping for Saturday’s win-or-go-home showdown against upstart Mercyhurst Prep.

Here’s a preview …

THE MATCH: District 3 No. 3 seed Manheim Central Barons (17-1 overall) vs. District 10 champ Mercyhurst Prep Lakers (15-6) is Saturday at 1 p.m. at Richland High School in Johnstown.

WINNER GETS: District 6 champ West Shamokin or District 10 runner-up Cochranton in the state semifinals on a neutral court next Tuesday. The PIAA finals are set for next Saturday in Penn State’s Rec Hall. The Class 2A title match is at 11 a.m. sharp in Happy Valley.

WHERE THEY RANK: In the latest PVCA-2A state rankings, Manheim Central is No. 4 and Mercyhurst Prep is No. 5. … The Barons spent a good chunk of the season perched at No. 3, but Manheim Central dropped a slot after the Barons fell in the D3 semifinals.

HOW THEY GOT HERE: Manheim Central toppled District 8 champ Obama Academy 25-9, 25-9, 25-11, as setter Dylan Musser put up 18 assists, 11 service aces and a pair of blocks to spur the Barons. … Mercyhurst Prep blanked District 7 runner-up Ambridge 25-16, 25-15, 25-21.

THE BRACKETS: In the upper “east” portion of the Class 2A bracket on Saturday, District 3 winner, back-to-back PIAA champ and PVCA-2A No. 2 Lower Dauphin is set to take on District 2 winner Blue Ridge, and District 1 champ Dock Mennonite Academy — at No. 1 in the PVCA-2A state rankings since March — will square off against District 3 runner-up and PVCA-2A No. 3 Exeter, which KO’d Manheim Central in the D3 semifinals for the Barons’ lone loss this spring. … Saturday’s Class 3A quarterfinal matchups: D11 runner-up Emmaus vs. D3 champ Cumberland Valley; D1 champ Upper Dublin vs. D11 champ Parkland; D3 runner-up Central York vs. D12 champ La Salle College; and D7 No. 3 seed Canon-McMillan vs. D7 champ Shaler. … Parkland knocked out L-L League semifinalist and D3 No. 3 seed Cedar Crest in the first round. … Shaler, at No. 1 in the PVCA-3A state rankings, ousted L-L League runner-up Warwick in the first round. … Longtime D3 kingpin Central York bounced four-time reigning Class 3A state-champ North Allegheny 3-2 in the first round. … The Class 3A finale is set for next Saturday at 1:30 p.m. in Penn State’s Rec Hall.

FUN FACT: This will be Manheim Central’s second trip to Richland for a PIAA playoff match. The last time the Barons made this trek to Johnstown was in 2018, when they beat District 10 champ Cambridge Springs 3-0 in the state semifinals to punch their tickets to Penn State. Manheim Central fell in the state finale to D3 rival Northeastern York, but it was the Barons’ deepest trip in program history.

BUS RIDE: Mercyhurst Prep is located in Erie, and the Lakers will make a 193-mile, one-way ride to Richland. … Manheim Central will make a 158-mile, one-way excursion to Richland — four days after making a 228-mile, one-way bus ride to Pittsburgh to take on Obama Academy. … Should they win, the Barons would be facing another long trip for the semifinals on Tuesday; Cochranton is south of Erie and West Shamokin is northeast of Pittsburgh. The PIAA would have to pick a venue somewhere in the middle. Stay tuned.

NEW KIDS ON THE BLOCK: This is just the third season for Mercyhurst Prep’s volleyball program. The PIAA and District 10 approved the move in 2020, when Mercyhurst Prep broke away from a co-op with Erie Christian Academy. Coach is Sarah Pusateri, who has guided the Lakers all three seasons.

ABOUT MERCYHURST PREP: As mentioned, this is an upstart bunch, as the Lakers went 7-4 in league play, finishing in fifth place behind D10 stalwarts Meadville, Cochranton, Saegertown and McDowell. But Mercyhurst Prep got everyone’s attention after beating Meadville 3-2 in the D10 semifinals — on the way to a win over Cochranton for D10 gold … Three hitters up front to watch: OH Octavian Sperry (Juniata recruit), OH David Bahm and MH Anthony Martucci can all do damage at the net for the Lakers. Glue kids are Josh Wingenbach and Eli Olszowka (Thiel recruit). … Bahm was Mercyhurst Prep’s QB, and the Slippery Rock pigskin recruit is the leading passer in Lakers’ program history. … In the PIAA opener vs. Ambridge, Sperry had 17 kills and eight digs, Martucci had seven kills, Olszowka had 18 assists and Wingenbach set up 14 assists for the Lakers. … All but one player on Pusateri’s roster is a senior.

ABOUT MANHEIM CENTRAL: L-L League Section 2 champs and league champions for the first time in program history, the Barons keep humming right along. Didn’t suffer their first loss until a gut-punch 3-2 setback vs. Exeter in the D3 semifinals, but bounced back nicely to top York Suburban in the third-place match and get a PIAA bid. Then took apart Obama Academy in the first round to set up this showdown vs. Mercyhurst Prep. … Reached this round last spring, falling to Dock Mennonite Academy. … Coach Craig Dietrich and his squad opened this season back in March playing in North Allegheny’s star-studded tournament; Barons went all the way to the finale, and were slated to play host NA for gold. But there was an untimely power outage in the school and the title match was bagged, and Manheim Central and NA shared the championship. … Barons used that as motivation and momentum, rolling to 16 wins in a row, the section title and league gold, where Manheim Central dethroned reigning champ Warwick. And here they are. … Mentioned Musser, who has been the consummate glue kid with his setting, digging and service prowess. Libero Colin Rohrer has helped out immensely in the back, and hitters like OH Jacob Moyer, OH Logan Groff, MH Toby Frey, MH Landon Mattiace, OH Peter Burkhart and OH Reagan Miller have all done damage. … Musser, Miller and Kevin Saengdara — the lone senior on the Barons’ roster — have all been excellent on the service line. … District 3 all-stars: Moyer and Musser earned first-team honors; Frey and Mattiace were named to the second team; and Groff was a third-team pick. ... Musser, Mattiace, Frey, Moyer and Groff were first-team L-L League Section 2 all-star selections.

THE CRUX: Should come down to the little things in this matchup. Like serving and serve-receive. Clean passes. And especially blocking up front. Manheim Central can run a bunch of hitters out there, and they’re all high-fliers and they can all finish, especially on the pins. All eyes on the Lakers’ front-row blockers to keep the Barons’ swingers under wraps.

