When the Lancaster-Lebanon League boys volleyball season rolls around later this spring, two of the premier programs in Lancaster County will feature new head coaches.

Say hello to Hempfield’s Kenny Eiser and Penn Manor’s Brian Kemrer, who have the keys to two of the winningest teams in league history.

Eiser, a Central Bucks West and Juniata College grad, has some enormous shoes to fill; he’s stepping in for Mike Vogel, who stepped down this past September after 31 unforgettable years on the Black Knights’ bench.

Vogel coached Hempfield’s girls team from 1993-2008, leading the Knights to five district titles and a pair of PIAA championships. He coached the boys team from 1998 through last spring, guiding the Knights to 24 L-L League crowns, 15 district championship, seven PIAA banners and 1,106 overall victories.

Kemrer is Penn Manor’s third coach in as many seasons; he succeeds Dustin Hornberger, who moved out of the state to take a job in Connecticut after one season on the Comets’ bench.

Hornberger took over for Chris Telesco, who guided Penn Manor to 450-plus victories, including three section titles, a trio of L-L League championships and two district crowns in his 17 wildly successful years directing the Comets.

Kemrer was an assistant on Telesco’s staff, and he’s previously served as an assistant coach at Lancaster Bible College. Kemrer is a Penn Manor grad, and his kids, Reuben and Myranda, played volleyball for the Comets.

Eiser also has a nifty resume; he was an All-State player and a Junior Olympics team member during his prep days at CB West, and he went on to earn 2004 Division III National Player of the Year honors after helping Juniata win the national championship that season.

Eiser has been coaching in Hempfield’s elementary and middle school programs the last couple of years, and he’ll take over the Knights’ gold-plated varsity program later this spring.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP volleyball coverage