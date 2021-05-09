The 14 Lancaster-Lebanon League boys volleyball outfits have reached the final week of the regular season, and there is still plenty on the table with the playoffs set to begin Friday.

SECTION 1 SCENARIOS

Will there be a one-match playoff to decide the section champ for the second season in a row? That’s a very distinct possibility, as Hempfield (9-1) and Warwick (9-1) open the final week in a flat-footed tie atop the heap.

Hempfield, which handed Warwick its first loss of the season last Tuesday, finishes up Monday at home with Cedar Crest (3-8) and Wednesday at home against McCaskey (3-8). Warwick hosts Conestoga Valley (7-3) on Monday and wraps it up Wednesday at home against Penn Manor (5-5).

If the Black Knights and the Warriors both finish 11-1, they’ll have a one-match playoff to snap the tie on Thursday — just like back in 2019, when Warwick KO’d Hempfield in an extra match for section gold.

Hempfield, Warwick, CV and Penn Manor have clinched the four league playoff spots out of Section 1. McCaskey, Cedar Crest and Manheim Township (0-10) can play spoilers down the stretch.

SECTION 2 SCENARIOS

The top spot and the fourth-place finisher for the league playoff berth are still very much in play with the finish line in sight. Garden Spot (10-0) is in sole possession of first place, with three-time reigning champ Manheim Central (10-1) directly on the Spartans’ heels.

Garden Spot finishes up Monday at Lebanon (2-8) and then welcomes Central on Wednesday. If the Spartans can handle the Cedars and then sweep their season series against the Barons on Wednesday, then Garden Spot clinches the outright title. If Central and Garden Spot both finish up 11-1, they’d have a one-match playoff for Section 2 bragging rights on Thursday.

Garden Spot topped Central 3-1 in Manheim back on April 20 to snap the Barons’ spiffy 40-match section winning streak. Central should have plenty of motivation going to New Holland on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Elizabethtown (6-4) is safe and sound for a league playoff bid, and the Bears finish up Monday at Cocalico (0-10) and Wednesday at home against Lancaster Mennonite (3-6).

Mennonite and Ephrata (4-6) are duking it out for fourth place; the Mountaineers host the Blazers on Monday before finishing up Wednesday at Cocalico. Mennonite is at Elizabethtown on Wednesday before wrapping it up Thursday with a makeup match at home against Lebanon.

Monday’s Mennonite at Ephrata match is mega important; the Mounts would get a huge leg-up with a win, but nothing will be official until at least Wednesday.

ONE TO WATCH

Penn Manor won a pair of must-have section matches last week to gobble up a league playoff spot, and sophomore setter Wyatt Rohrer was in the middle of the action. In the Comets’ 3-0 win over Cedar Crest, Rohrer set up 11 assists. And in Penn Manor's playoff-clinching victory over McCaskey, Rohrer dished off 34 assists and served up a pair of aces as the Comets sewed up a postseason bid.

L-L LEAGUE TOURNAMENT

The quarterfinals are set for Friday, with the section champs — Hempfield or Warwick in one bracket and Garden Spot or Manheim Central in the other — hosting a double-header at those venues, with matches at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

The semifinals are set for May 17, with a double-dip at Garden Spot starting at 5 p.m. The championship match is also at Garden Spot, at 7 p.m. on May 19. Hempfield won its 23rd league crown with a win over Warwick in the last title game, back in 2019.

NOTABLES

With one week to go in the District 3 playoff chase, six L-L League squads are safely inside bracket bubbles: Garden Spot (13-1) is No. 1, Manheim Central (10-2) is No. 4 and Lancaster Mennonite (7-7) is No. 7 in the 10-team Class 2A field, while Hempfield (11-1) is No. 5, Warwick (11-1) is No. 6 and CV (8-5) is No. 12 in the 14-team Class 3A field. … Penn Manor (5-8, 18th), Elizabethtown (6-9, 20th) and Ephrata (6-6, 21st) need wins and help to crash the 3A party. … Garden Spot (No. 7) and Manheim Central (No. 8) in 2A and Warwick (No. 4) and Hempfield (No. 5) in 3A will start the week in the PVCA state rankings. … There was a section match this past Saturday: Warwick topped Manheim Township 3-0 as Kyle Charles set up 28 assists and Dawson Forney slammed 10 kills for the Warriors, who earned a 25-8, 25-14, 25-19 victory over the Blue Streaks.

