Plenty of happenings in Lancaster-Lebanon League boys volleyball action, as the season barrels toward the midway point, and the race for postseason bids heats up.

Here are some notables and nuggets from around the local volleyball circuit to get you caught up ...

WHERE THEY STAND

Believe it or not, league plays hits the halfway mark after Tuesday’s matches, and beginning Thursday, teams will start their second tour through section play as the May 11 finale date quickly approaches.

And this friendly reminder that just the top two teams in each section — not the top four finishers like in previous years — will qualify for the L-L League tournament, so that second sprint through the section matches should be mighty interesting down the stretch.

Hempfield (5-0 league) starts the week alone atop the Section 1 standings, as the Black Knights look to defend their crown. Warwick (4-1), Conestoga Valley (3-2), Cedar Crest (3-3), Penn Manor (2-3), Manheim Township (1-4) and McCaskey (0-5) are looking up at Hempfield.

Meanwhile, defending champ Garden Spot (5-0) leads the way in Section 2, with Elizabethtown (4-1), Lancaster Mennonite (4-1), Manheim Central (3-2), Cocalico (1-4), Ephrata (1-4) and Lebanon (0-6) in chase mode.

It has not been a breeze for Garden Spot, which has been forced to a fifth and deciding set three times already in league play, and that battle for the second spot between Elizabethtown and Lancaster Mennonite — who both took the Spartans to five sets — is a beauty, especially with Manheim Central lurking.

Two key clashes to circle on Tuesday, both in Section 2: Lancaster Mennonite visits Elizabethtown with no worse than sole possession of second place up for grabs. And Garden Spot will welcome Manheim Central, as the Spartans look to remain alone in first place after they went 4-0 against the Barons last spring.

POWER RATINGS

Don’t look now, but the District 3 tournament is right up around the bend, and the 14 L-L League squads are jockeying for a spot in their respective brackets.

The top 14 teams in Class 3A and the top 10 teams in Class 2A will be invited to the dance, which begins with first-round matchups on May 19. The district finals are set for May 26, with the top four finishers in 3A and the top three finishers in 2A qualifying for the PIAA tourney.

Hempfield is the defending the D3-3A champ; the Knights KO’d Northeastern York for their 15th district crown last spring.

Heading into this week, six L-L League teams are safely inside the bubble to make the district field, three in each classification: Hempfield is No. 2, Warwick is No. 4 and Elizabethtown is No. 9 in 3A, while Garden Spot is No. 4, Lancaster Mennonite is No. 5 and Manheim Central is No. 8 in 2A.

Elizabethtown had a key victory Thursday at Cocalico.

Garden Spot and Manheim Central were D3 semifinalists last spring. The Spartans socked the Barons in the third-place match.

The bubble teams: Cocalico is No. 12 in 2A, while Conestoga Valley (15), Penn Manor (17), Cedar Crest (19), Ephrata (20), Manheim Township (25), McCaskey (27) and Lebanon (31) are fighting it out for 3A slots.

SPOTLIGHT ON

Penn Manor hitter Derek Warfel

The Comets have caught fire with back-to-back section wins, and Warfel has been a key cog in Penn Manor’s front-row arsenal.

Last Tuesday, the jumping-jack swinger piled up a season-best 26 kills in a 3-1 victory over McCaskey, and he followed that up with 12 more kills Thursday in the Comets’ 3-0 whitewash win over Manheim Township.

Two weeks back, Warfel owned the airways with 23 kills in Penn Manor’s 3-1 nonleague win over Dallastown. He’s also been a steady jump-server for the Comets, who have two key matches this week, including a trip to Warwick on Tuesday before hosting Conestoga Valley on Thursday, as Penn Manor — with Warfel taking plenty of big swings on the outside — tries to mount a playoff push.

