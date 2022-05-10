It was the penultimate night of section play on the L-L League boys volleyball calendar on Monday. And while no outright section championships were clinched, there was some movement — with the last night of league play set for Wednesday. Here’s the roundup, plus some notables …

SECTION 1

Hempfield 3, Cedar Crest 0 — The host Black Knights (10-1 league) lived up to their end of the bargain, blanking the Falcons 25-16, 25-11, 25-12 to remain tied for first place in the section chase with Warwick, which KO’d Conestoga Valley in Witmer. Cole Overbaugh (8 kills, 4 blocks), Mason Orth (22 digs, 2 service aces) and Caden Bonner (29 assists) paced Hempfield, wraps things up Wednesday at McCaskey, and if the Knights finish in a first-place tie with Warwick, those rivals will share the section hardware. Either way, Hempfield and Warwick will rep Section 1 in the league semifinals on Friday. The Section 1 No. 1 seed hosts those matches, starting at 5 p.m. The Knights and the Warriors split their season series, so the 1-seed could come down to D3-3A power rating in the tiebreaker criteria. Warwick, at No. 3 in said ratings, is the leader there, ahead of Hempfield, which is No. 6. Stay tuned. Cedar Crest wrapped up league play at 6-6, and the Falcons have nonleague dates vs. West York and Palmyra to finish up their slate. Cedar Crest is currently No. 19, and on the outside looking in, at the 14-team D3-3A bracket. So the Falcons will need two wins and plenty of help to make districts. Monday, Jack Wolgemuth (14 assists) and Kayden George (7 digs) paced Cedar Crest.

Penn Manor 3, Manheim Township 1 — Needing a victory to remain in the D3-3A playoff hunt another day, the Comets (5-6) earned the dub. Wyatt Rohrer (39 assists), Max Bushong (13 digs) and Derek Warfel (17 kills) showed the way, and Penn Manor beat the host Blue Streaks 25-13, 25-21, 18-25, 25-15. The Comets are at No. 16 in the D3-3A ratings — outside the cut-bubble — heading into Wednesday’s finale vs. Warwick. Dan Luong (20 digs) and Arnav Dixit (26 assists, 2 service aces) paced Township (1-10) on Monday.

McCaskey (1-10) was idle on Monday. The Red Tornado can play spoiler Wednesday vs. Hempfield.

Also Monday, Warwick fended off Conestoga Valley to remain in a first-place knot with Hempfield. Here’s the match story …

SECTION 2

Lancaster Mennonite 3, Ephrata 0 — The Blazers can taste it now. Ethan Groff (28 assists) and Elijah Lazor (13 kills) sparked the offense, and host Lancaster Mennonite dusted the Mountaineers 25-17, 25-16, 25-14 to clinch at least a tie for its first Section 2 championship since 2012. If the Blazers (10-1) can dispatch Elizabethtown at home on Wednesday, they’ll win the crown outright. Lancaster Mennonite also kept a firm grip on the 3-seed in the D3-2A playoff hunt. Ethan Weaver (11 assists) and Collin Weber (11 kills, 10 digs, 2 blocks) led Ephrata (2-9).

Garden Spot 3, Lebanon 0 — The host Spartans remained alone in second place compliments of a 25-18, 25-16, 25-20 victory over the Cedars, and now Garden Spot, the defending section champ, needs a win at Manheim Central and for Elizabethtown to beat Lancaster Mennonite for the Spartans (9-2) to grab a piece of the section title. Monday, Tyler Martin set up 21 assists and Derrick Lambert had six kills and a trio of blocks for Garden Spot, while Chris Estrada piled up seven digs, five kills and four blocks for Lebanon (0-12).

Elizabethtown 3, Cocalico 0 — In an absolute must-win situation, the host Bears got the job done. Bryan Murray (17 kills, 4 service aces), Elijah Miller (15 digs) and Dylan Shepherd (23 assists) stuffed the stat page, and Elizabethtown (7-4) held off the Eagles 25-12, 25-23, 27-25 to bump up to No. 13 and inside the cut-line in the 14-team D3-3A bracket. The Bears will go for a district bid, and can play spoiler at Lancaster Mennonite on Wednesday. It was a tough setback for Cocalico, which dipped out of the D3-2A bubble to No. 12 in the 10-team field. The Eagles finish up Wednesday at Ephrata and definitely need a victory there, and perhaps some help, to make districts. Monday, Chase Stark had nine kills and three blocks, Mason Lesher had 13 digs and a couple of service aces and Craig Fair had 16 assists for the Eagles (3-8).

Manheim Central (8-3) had the bye on Monday. The Barons welcome Garden Spot on Wednesday, and Manheim Central is still alive for second place in Section 2. The Barons beat the Spartans in their first meeting, and if Manheim Central sweeps the season series, the Barons would edge out Garden Spot on the tiebreaker criteria for no worse than second place — and the L-L League semifinal slot. There is still some work to be done Wednesday in Section 2.

DISTRICT 3 BOYS VOLLEYBALL POWER RATINGS

WEDNESDAY’S L-L LEAGUE MATCHES

SECTION 1

Conestoga Valley at Manheim Township, 7 p.m.

Hempfield at McCaskey, 7 p.m.

Warwick at Penn Manor, 7 p.m.

SECTION 2

Elizabethtown at Lancaster Mennonite, 7 p.m.

Cocalico at Ephrata, 7 p.m.

Garden Spot at Manheim Central, 7 p.m.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP volleyball coverage