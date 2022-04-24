If you squint, you can see the finish line of head-to-head section play in Lancaster-Lebanon League boys volleyball action this spring, with the May 11 finale date just up around the corner.

There is plenty to do between now and then, with both section races still very much to be determined, and a stack of key matches on the must-watch list. Here’s getting you caught up on said races, plus some news and notables from around the league ...

RAZOR-THIN RACES

Hempfield (7-0 league) starts the week out front in the Section 1 standings, but Warwick (5-1) is right on the Black Knights’ heels. Hempfield beat the Warriors 3-1 on April 7 in Landisville. The rematch is May 3 in Lititz.

The Knights have a key match on Tuesday at Penn Manor, which has won three of its last four section matches to get everyone’s attention. The Comets (3-4) are still in chase mode, along with Cedar Crest (4-3) and Conestoga Valley (4-3). The Buckskins dropped a 3-0 decision against Penn Manor last Thursday, and CV gets a stab at Hempfield in Landisville this Thursday.

Manheim Township (1-6) and McCaskey (0-7) are out to play spoilers.

The Section 2 standings got a big facelift last week, when Manheim Central upended front-runner Garden Spot on Tuesday, and then Lancaster Mennonite grabbed sole possession of the lead with a win over the Spartans on Thursday.

The Blazers (6-1) are out front, with Elizabethtown (5-2), Garden Spot (5-2) and Manheim Central (5-2) in a jumbled three-way knot for second place. Things are bound to change again on Thursday, when Elizabethtown visits Garden Spot and Manheim Central welcomes Lancaster Mennonite as the section leaders will all clash on the same night. Circle those matchups for sure.

Cocalico (2-4, but in the postseason picture), Ephrata (1-6) and Lebanon (0-7) are trying to keep the leaders honest.

GETTING THEIR KICKS

Six players in Lancaster Mennonite’s full-time rotation are not full-time volleyball players. Ben Nolt, Matt Sampsell, Zach Nell, Ryan Walker, Ethan Groff and Owen Walker are soccer players by trade, and that group helped the Blazers win the L-L League Section 3 championship and the District 3 Class 2A crown on the pitch last fall.

This spring, that group has joined St. Francis University recruit Elijah Lazor — one of the most feared hitters in the league — on the volleyball court, and everything is clicking for the Blazers, who find themselves atop the Section 2 heap and in the thick of the District 3 Class 2A playoff chase as the calendar quickly approaches May.

Lazor and Lancaster Mennonite coach Gary Martin were quick to credit the soccer guys last week, after the Blazers KO’d defending section champ Garden Spot in a 3-2 thriller on Thursday. Nolt, Sampsell, Nell, Groff and the Walkers already have one section championship and a district title this school year. Can they win some more hardware? They’re certainly making a push on the court, so stay tuned.

SPOTLIGHT ON

Manheim Central senior hitter Josh Dippel

On the varsity for the first time as a 12th-grader, Dippel is making an immediate impact for coach Craig Dietrich and his Barons, who have ripped off three section victories in a row after a rare two-match league losing streak.

Dietrich was in need of a reliable middle hitter after some tough graduation hits, and in stepped Dippel, who has been a go-to, front-row swinger and blocker for Manheim Central.

Last week, he piled up 12 kills in the Barons’ clutch 3-0 win at Garden Spot, which knocked the Spartans out of sole possession of first place. Dippel followed that up Thursday with nine more kills in Manheim Central’s 3-0 victory over Lebanon, as the Barons wedged their way into a three-way tie for second place in the wild and wacky section race.

POSTSEASON PUSH

A friendly reminder once again that just the top two finishers in each section will qualify for the L-L League tournament, with the semifinals on tap for May 13 and the title match set for May 16. In years past, the top four finishers in each section made the bracket, but that has been modified this time around.

Meanwhile, the race for District 3 power points is heating up. The top 14 teams in Class 3A and the the top 10 teams in Class 2A make the field. Seven L-L League teams will start the week safely inside the bubble to make the playoffs.

In Class 3A, Hempfield, the defending champ, is No. 1, Warwick is No. 5 and Elizabethtown is the last team in at No. 14. In Class 2A, Lancaster Mennonite is No. 4, Garden Spot is No. 5, Manheim Central is No. 6 and Cocalico is No. 9.

Three Section 1 teams are on the other side of the bubble in Class 3A: Conestoga Valley is No. 15, Penn Manor is No. 16 and Cedar Crest is No. 17, so the Buckskins, Comets and Falcons all have work to do to go postseason dancing.

District 3 boys volleyball power rankings

As for the PVCA state rankings, Garden Spot finished last week at No. 9 in Class 2A, while Hempfield was No. 6 and Warwick was No. 7 in Class 3A heading into the weekend.

MONDAY’S NONLEAGUE MATCHES

Warwick at Wilson, 6 p.m.

Elizabethtown at York Suburban, 7 p.m.

Daniel Boone at Ephrata, 7 p.m.

Reading at Lancaster Mennonite, 7 p.m.

Exeter at Conestoga Valley, 7 p.m.

York Catholic at McCaskey, 7 p.m.

TUESDAY’S L-L LEAGUE MATCHES

SECTION 1

Manheim Township at Cedar Crest, 7 p.m.

Hempfield at Penn Manor, 7 p.m.

McCaskey at Warwick, 7 p.m.

SECTION 2

Garden Spot at Ephrata, 7 p.m.

Lancaster Mennonite at Lebanon, 7 p.m.

Manheim Central at Cocalico, 7 p.m.

