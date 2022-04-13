Six head-to-head section matches highlighted Tuesday’s L-L League boys volleyball slate. Here’s the roundup, plus some notables …

SECTION 1

Conestoga Valley 3, Cedar Crest 0 — The Buckskins loaded up the bus and headed to Lebanon, and came back to Witmer with a 25-22, 25-21, 25-15 victory to remain with the lead pack in the section chase. Carson Hoover (12 kills), Kenji Pha (23 assists), Drew Hulstrand (7 digs) and Camden Clapper (3 service aces, 2 blocks) paced CV (3-1 league), while Jack Wolgemuth (18 digs, 12 assists) and Judah Wise (7 kills) led the host Falcons (3-2), who fell a game off the pace in the race.

Warwick 3, Manheim Township 0 — Nathan Wenger dished off 21 assists, Seth Graybill sparked the defense with 20 digs, and Jacob Lobb slammed 11 kills to spearhead the host Warriors, who picked up a 25-14, 25-16, 25-17 straight-set victory to keep pace with the section leaders. Jack Kline (6 kills, 2 blocks) and Dan Luong (6 digs) helped the Blue Streaks’ cause, but Township dipped to 1-3 in league matches. Warwick (3-1) also remained hot after winning its own tournament championship this past Saturday. The Warriors are set to welcome Conestoga Valley for a key section clash on Thursday. Circle that one.

Penn Manor 3, McCaskey 1 — The Comets picked up their first section win this spring, after the host Red Tornado picked up a third-game victory to make Penn Manor sweat it out. Wyatt Rohrer set up 40 assists, Derek Warfel slammed 26 kills and Max Bushong had 29 digs for the Comets (1-3), who earned a hard-fought 25-11, 25-14, 22-25, 25-18 W. Johnaxdier Lugo (16 assists), Skyler Wright (6 kills, 6 blocks) and Javen Sierra (6 kills, 6 blocks) paced McCaskey (0-5).

Section 1 leader Hempfield (4-0) had the bye Tuesday.

SECTION 2

Elizabethtown 3, Lebanon 0 — Dylan Shepherd dished off 23 assists, Damian Tobias piled up eight kills, and the Bears (3-1) beat the host Cedars 25-14, 25-17, 25-17 to stay hot and remain in the thick of the section push. Tyson Griffiths (9 assists) and Heriberto Reyes (9 digs) led Lebanon (0-5).

Manheim Central 3, Ephrata 0 — A couple of streaks ended in Manheim, where the host Barons snapped a 2-match losing skid, while ending the Mountaineers’ 4-match winning streak in the process. Game scores were 25-19, 25-12, 25-15. Dylan Musser (26 assists, 3 service aces, 3 blocks), Barend Oostdam (6 kills, 3 blocks) and Jacob Moyer (10 digs) made Central tick, while Colin Weber (13 kills, 12 digs) and Ethan Weaver (16 assists) paced Ephrata (1-3), which was coming off consecutive victories against Schuylkill Valley, Lebanon, West York and Reading. The Barons (3-2) suffered section setbacks last week vs. Lancaster Mennonite and E-town, but got back on track Tuesday. And this: Central visits York Suburban on Wednesday night in a much-anticipated nonleague match against the District 3 heavyweights.

Lancaster Mennonite 3, Cocalico 0 — Elijah Lazor piled up 17 kills and three blocks, and the Blazers (3-1) fended off the host Eagles 25-19, 25-23, 25-21 to remain with the leaders in the section hunt. Gio Perez had 19 assists and Chase Stark had nine kills for Cocalico (1-3), which has a key match Thursday against E-town.

Section 2 leader Garden Spot (4-0) had the bye Tuesday.

THURSDAY’S LEAGUE MATCHES

SECTION 1

Hempfield at Cedar Crest, 7 p.m.

Conestoga Valley at Warwick, 7 p.m.

Manheim Township at Penn Manor, 7 p.m.

SECTION 2

Lancaster Mennonite at Ephrata, 7 p.m.

Garden Spot at Lebanon, 7 p.m.

Elizabethtown at Cocalico, 7 p.m. (LNP coverage)

PVCA STATE RANKINGS

