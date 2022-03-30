Head-to-head section play in L-L League boys volleyball action is underway. There were six such matches Tuesday, on the first night of league play around the circuit. Here’s the roundup and some notables ...

SECTION 1

Hempfield 3, Manheim Township 0 — The Kenny Eiser Era is underway for the Black Knights, as host Hempfield topped the Blue Streaks 25-7, 25-15, 25-9 in Eiser’s debut as the Knights’ coach. Caden Bonner set up 28 assists and Dante Keener had 10 kills and four service aces to spark Hempfield. Dan Luong had four digs in the back and Nolan McCarty had four kills up front for Township. The Knights continued their fast start, after they topped D3-2A heavyweight Lower Dauphin in the championship match of Hempfield’s Joust Tournament last week.

Conestoga Valley 3, Penn Manor 0 — Kenji Pha set up 27 assists, Carson Hoover piled up 16 kills and Camden Clapper served up a trio of aces for the host Buckskins, who earned a hard-fought 25-17, 25-22, 25-21 win over the Comets, in Brian Kemrer’s coaching debut for Penn Manor. CV was coming off a runner-up appearance in the Buckskins’ season-opening tourney last week. Tuesday, Max Bushong had 12 digs and Derek Warfel had 11 kills for the Comets, who play at Hempfield on Thursday in a battle of first-year coaches and longtime section rivals.

Cedar Crest 3, McCaskey 0 — A quick getaway for the host Falcons, who fended off the Red Tornado 25-21, 25-22, 25-19. Judah Wise led the way with 21 assists and three service aces, and Kayden George slammed 10 kills for Cedar Crest. Skyler Wright had three blocks and a pair of kills in the front row for McCaskey.

SECTION 2

Manheim Central 3, Lebanon 0 — The Barons are off and running in their pursuit of regaining the Section 2 championship. Trent Groff had eight kills at the net and John Wenger had eight digs in the back to spark Central, which topped the host Cedars 25-12, 25-12, 25-17. Tyson Griffiths set up six assists and Chris Estrada had nine digs and six kills for Lebanon. The Barons were coming off a fine showing last week in North Allegheny’s powerhouse tournament near Pittsburgh. There, Central finished second in its pool and reached the quarterfinals, falling to eventual tourney runner-up Montour.

Elizabethtown 3, Ephrata 0 — A quick start for the host Bears, who downed the Mountaineers in straight sets, 25-17, 25-18, 25-16 for a leg-up in the section standings. Billy O’Connell dished off 14 assists and Bryan Murray had 13 digs in the back, while Damian Tobias (7 kills) and Seth Rajnic (3 blocks, plus 4 service aces) came up big in the front row for E-town. Colin Weber stuffed the stat sheet for Ephrata with 11 digs, seven service aces and four kills. E-town continued its hot start; the Bears beat Conestoga Valley in the finale of the Buckskins’ season-opening tournament last week. And this: E-town is right back at it Wednesday night with a juicy nonleague match vs. Section 1 contender Warwick.

Also Tuesday, in a Section 2 showdown featuring a pair of state-ranked teams, Garden Spot opened defense of its section title with a fantastic come-from-behind win over Lancaster Mennonite. Here’s the story …

THURSDAY’S LEAGUE MATCHES

SECTION 1

Cedar Crest at Manheim Township, 7 p.m.

Penn Manor at Hempfield, 7 p.m. (LNP coverage)

Warwick at McCaskey, 7 p.m.

SECTION 2

Ephrata at Garden Spot, 7 p.m.

Lebanon at Lancaster Mennonite, 7 p.m.

Cocalico at Manheim Central, 7 p.m.

