The 14 Lancaster-Lebanon League boys volleyball teams have officially hit the stretch drive, with two head-to-head section dates remaining on the schedule.

Teams will finish up league play Monday and Wednesday, and heading into those matches, not much is engraved in stone just yet. Keep reading.

Here is what we do know, plus plenty of news and notables as section play hits the finish line and the race in the District 3 power ratings chase comes to a screeching halt.

SECTION 1 SCENARIO

Hempfield (9-1 league) and Warwick (9-1) start the week tied for the top spot, and the Black Knights and the Warriors will represent Section 1 in the L-L League semifinals. It’s just a matter of who is the champ, and who is the runner-up. And a tie is definitely in play here.

Hempfield finishes up Monday at home against Cedar Crest and Wednesday at McCaskey, while Warwick visits Conestoga Valley on Monday and is at Penn Manor on Wednesday. If the Knights and the Warriors finish tied for first, they’d share the section crown and the league playoff seed would be determined by the tiebreaker criteria.

Since Hempfield and Warwick split their season series — the Knights won April 7 in Landisville and the Warriors returned the favor in Lititz last week — their District 3 power rating could be the determining factor, and Warwick, which is No. 4 in the Class 3A ratings — over Hempfield, which is No. 6 in the Class 3A ratings — currently holds that edge. Stay tuned.

The Section 1 No. 1 seed hosts the two L-L League semifinal matches on Friday, starting at 5 p.m. The Section 1 champ gets the Section 2 runner-up, while the Section 2 champ faces the Section 1 runner-up. The league championship showdown is set for May 16 at 7 p.m. at Cocalico. Hempfield has KO’d Warwick in the last two league title matches.

Hempfield came out of the weekend at No. 5 and Warwick at No. 7 in the PVCA Class 3A state rankings. That could change after the Warriors topped the Knights last week.

Conestoga Valley (6-4), Cedar Crest (6-5), Penn Manor (4-6), Manheim Township (1-9) and McCaskey (1-10) are playing spoilers here, while the Buckskins (No. 16), the Falcons (No. 17) and the Comets (No. 19) are fighting like crazy to get bids into the 14-team D3-3A bracket before that deadline on Thursday.

SECTION 2 SCENARIO

Lancaster Mennonite (9-1) is out front, and the Blazers are in the driver’s seat to clinch their first section championship since back in 2012. They finish up with two home matches: Monday against Ephrata and Wednesday opposite Elizabethtown. Win both, and Lancaster Mennonite clinches the crown outright, and the Blazers clinch at least a tie for the title with a victory over Ephrata.

After that, it’s kind of messy.

Defending champ Garden Spot (8-2) is alone in second place, but Manheim Central (8-3) and Elizabethtown (6-4) are still in the mix for the second spot, and the L-L League semifinal nod, so there is still a lot to be decided here.

Garden Spot finishes up at home against Lebanon and at Manheim Central; the Barons finish up at home on Wednesday against Garden Spot; and Elizabethtown finishes up at home against Cocalico and at Lancaster Mennonite. The Bears also start the week at No. 14 — and the last team in — in the D3-3A power ratings. So they’re trying to stay there and nab a district slot. Needless to say, it’s a huge week for Elizabethtown in the postseason-implications department.

Lancaster Mennonite came out of the weekend at No. 8 and Manheim Central at No. 10 in the PVCA Class 2A state rankings.

Cocalico (3-7), Ephrata (2-8) and Lebanon (0-11) are playing spoilers in the race. Cocalico (No. 9) starts the week safely inside the 10-team D3-2A bubble to make the postseason.

Long story short: If there are ties of any kind come late Wednesday night, the league will be sifting through multiple tiebreaker criteria to determine who grabs the two league playoff slots out of Section 2. Sit tight.

SPOTLIGHT ON

Lebanon hitter Chris Estrada

Despite a winless campaign to date, the Cedars have kept everyone honest in the Section 2 hunt, and Estrada has been a go-to player and key contributor for coach Jeff Albright’s club.

Estrada packed the stat sheet in a pair of matches last week: In a 3-1 loss against Ephrata, he piled up 12 digs, nine kills and seven blocks, and in a 3-0 setback against Elizabethtown, he had nine digs, three kills, a pair of service aces and two blocks.

Check out Estrada’s season haul heading into Monday’s matches: 92 digs, 82 kills, 22 blocks, 13 assists and 12 service aces for the Cedars’ jack-of-all-trades hitter.

DISTRICT 3 BOYS VOLLEYBALL POWER RATINGS

PVCA BOYS VOLLEYBALL STATE RANKINGS

MONDAY’S L-L LEAGUE MATCHES

SECTION 1

Cedar Crest at Hempfield, 4 p.m.

Penn Manor at Manheim Township, 7 p.m.

Warwick at Conestoga Valley, 7 p.m. (LNP coverage)

SECTION 2

Cocalico at Elizabethtown, 7 p.m.

Lebanon at Garden Spot, 7 p.m.

Ephrata at Lancaster Mennonite, 7 p.m.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP volleyball coverage