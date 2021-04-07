There were just five L-L League head-to-head section volleyball matches on Tuesday. But those matchups produced plenty of news and notables. Here’s the roundup …

SECTION 1

Warwick 3, Cedar Crest 0 — Two league matches and two victories for the reigning Section 1 champs, as the Warriors blanked the host Falcons 25-15, 25-19 and 25-7. Cedar Crest was coming off a league victory over Manheim Township last Thursday, but Warwick (2-0) had a balanced attack to earn the W: Adam Gingrich set up 23 assists, Seth Graybill had eight digs on defense, and Dawson Forney led the net brigade with seven kills and four blocks. Meanwhile, Ben Doutrich (12 assists), Judah Wise (5 kills) and Brandon Boyd (5 blocks) paced the Falcons (1-2).

Hempfield 3, Conestoga Valley 0 — The reigning L-L League champs continue to sizzle. But the Buckskins certainly made the host Black Knights earn it. Mason Orth had 25 digs to spark the defensive effort, and Hempfield (3-0) topped CV 25-22, 25-16 and 26-24 to remain in a first-place tie in the loss column with Warwick. FYI: Hempfield is at Warwick on Thursday. Ryan Givens had 11 kills, three aces and five blocks for the Knights on Tuesday, while Sawyer Shertzer pounded out 18 kills and Domanic Brabant had 26 assists for the Bucks (1-1).

McCaskey 3, Manheim Township 0 — The host Red Tornado picked up its second league win to remain with the lead pack in the Section 1 race. Johnaxdier Lugo blistered six aces, Cade Smucker had a dozen kills and a couple of blocks, and McCaskey (2-1) beat Township 25-17, 26-24 and 25-13. Michael De La Parra dished off 10 assists and Eric Moldenhauer had four kills and a pair of aces for the Blue Streaks (0-3).

SECTION 2

Lebanon 3, Cocalico 0 — The Cedars have been making all kinds of noise early in the season, and Tuesday, they were rewarded with their first section victory. Diego Ruiz had 11 kills, Justin De La Rosa set up 14 assists, Isaac Matias had 10 digs and host Lebanon (1-2) knocked off the Eagles 25-20, 25-17 and 25-13 for a rare victory, as skipper Jeff Albright and his club continue to build and get everyone’s attention.

In another Section 2 match Tuesday, three-time reigning champ Manheim Central extended its league winning streak to 39 matches in a row. But the Barons did see another streak come to an end as Lancaster Mennonite took Central down to the wire. Here’s the story …

DIGS: One of the most popular one-day tournaments in the area returns Saturday, when Northeastern York hosts its annual Bobcat Invitational. Three L-L League heavyweights are set to participate, with Hempfield, Manheim Central and Warwick in the field. Hempfield and Central are in the same pool. The brackets also include Class 3A heavyweights Cumberland Valley and Central Dauphin. Play starts at 8 a.m. ... In the current PVCA state rankings, Hempfield is at No. 3 in Class 3A, while Manheim Central is at No. 7 and Garden Spot is at No. 8 in Class 2A.

THURSDAY’S LEAGUE MATCHES

(JV at 6 p.m. followed by varsity)

Section 1

Penn Manor at Cedar Crest

Hempfield at Warwick (LNP coverage)

Conestoga Valley at McCaskey

Section 2

Garden Spot at Cocalico

Ephrata at Lebanon

