Whether relying on a handful of seniors or feeding a talented group of underclassmen, the Hempfield girls volleyball team continues to hold serve within the Lancaster-Lebanon League.

As such, it was the clutch serving of a variety of players that allowed the Black Knights to take control of Thursday’s Section One home match versus Conestoga Valley, with the Black Knights claiming a 3-0 (25-16, 25-11, 25-18) sweep.

Hempfield finished the match with 13 aces, including four from senior libero Allison Cummings and three from sophomore Kate Howard, two of which came during a 14-2 match-opening run.

“In practice, we’re (hitting) tough serve, tough serve, tough serve,” said Cummings, who was also celebrating her birthday Thursday. “Once we get into playoff games, that’s going to be one of our strong points.”

With the win, Hempfield (6-0 L-L, 7-0 overall) finds itself securely on top of Section One at the midway point of the league season, ahead of Conestoga Valley (3-2, 4-2) and idle Manheim Township (3-1, 3-2).

Despite the early deficit, the Buckskins were more than game in the first set, getting as close as 20-16 before a kill by Knights junior Sarah Hess, another ace by Howard, and a kill by Nyah Smiley set up game point.

On set point, Hempfield setter Melody Butzer was forced to make a tough dig, with the ball finding Cummings in the middle. Cummings (12 digs) calmly bumped the ball to fellow captain Camille De La Torre (four kills), who put it away for the game-ending kill.

“A hundred percent comfortable,” Cummings said of doing whatever her team needs of her. “Everyone trusts me on the court; they know I’ll be there.”

Hempfield’s serve waned a bit during the second set, but the Knights’ cadre of hitters stepped up during an 11-1 spree to close the set, punctuated by a kill by freshman Addison Leber (eight kills).

The third set was much of the same, with Butzer (28 assists) setting middle blocker Joslene Morgan (six kills) time and again as Hempfield pulled away.

Becca Hartranft led Conestoga Valley with six kills and 13 digs, and Rhiannon Henry added two aces and 14 digs. But it wasn’t enough to topple the Knights.

“We need to do a better job at communicating when we’re out on the court,” CV coach Devin Moore said. “We’re not at that level yet, but we cost ourselves a lot of points. We don’t talk to each other and then we end up colliding or not playing balls because no one takes control on the court.”

Both the Knights and Bucks will have plenty of opportunity to improve come Saturday at a pair of all-day tournaments.

The Buckskins will head to the Manheim Central tournament, while the Black Knights will feature among a bevy of state-ranked teams at the Rally in the Valley tournament at Cumberland Valley High School, opening up versus top-ranked North Allegheny.