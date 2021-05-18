It has quickly become one of the best rivalries going in Lancaster-Lebanon League boys volleyball, and Wednesday night, Hempfield and Warwick will renew pleasantries for league supremacy.

If the matchup sounds familiar, it should.

In 2019, the Black Knights and the Warriors needed a one-match playoff to decide the Section 1 crown — Warwick won that showdown — and a week later, Hempfield topped the Warriors for its 23rd league championship.

This spring, the heavyweights split their season series — Warwick won 3-2 in Lititz on April 8 and Hempfield won 3-0 in Landisville on May 4 — and the rematch is for the coveted L-L League gold trophy.

Here’s the skinny ...

THE MATCH: Section 1 co-champ Hempfield (11-1 league, 15-1 overall) vs. Section 1 co-champ Warwick (11-1, 15-1), Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Garden Spot in New Holland.

HOW THEY GOT HERE: Hempfield blanked Section 4 fourth-seed Lancaster Mennonite 3-0 in the quarterfinals before topping Section 2 runner-up Manheim Central 3-0 in the semifinals. … Warwick downed Section 2 third-place finisher Elizabethtown 3-0 in the quarterfinals before stopping Section 2 champ Garden Spot 3-0 in the semifinals — on the Spartans’ home court.

THE COACHES: Hempfield’s Mike Vogel is in his 24th season at helm of the Knights’ powerhouse program, and like clockwork and the changing of the seasons, he has his squad back in a league finale. … Warwick’s Nate Gajecki is in his 19th season with the Warriors, and he’s molded his crew into winners and championship contenders. It’s a good time to be in Warwick’s volleyball program.

PLAYOFF HISTORY: Hempfield is set for its 29th league title appearance, and the Knights own a lights-out 23 championship banners. Those are not misprints. … In the history of the league, Hempfield has failed to reach an L-L final just twice: In 2005 and 2017. … Four programs have won league volleyball titles: Hempfield, Penn Manor, Manheim Township and Lancaster Mennonite. That’s the list. Full stop. … Warwick is back in the finale for the second time in a row and for the second time overall, looking for some payback after falling to Hempfield in 2019.

ABOUT HEMPFIELD: The Knights have rattled off 12 victories in a row since their setback at Warwick back in early April, and despite some nagging injuries, Hempfield will play for league gold and go for more postseason glory. … Front row — 6-foot-6 Messiah recruit Ryan Givens, 6-4 Gerry Gallagher and 6-5 Grant Lorelli — is gnarly in the hitting and blocking departments, and Dante Keener, Chris Rivera, Caden Bonner and Adam Gimeson have been reliable jack-of-all-trades players for Vogel. Glue-kid is libero Mason Orth, and Michael Keene is a serving specialist.

QUOTABLE: “A lot of us on the team are playing varsity for the first time this season, so it would be great to get a league title under our belts,” Orth said. “When we lost that first Warwick match, it really got us focused for the rest of this season.”

ABOUT WARWICK: Plenty to like in the Warriors’ rotation, including ace hitters and blockers like Ryan Charles, Dawson Forney, Colin Treibley, Jake Lobb and Landon Wenger up front, and crafty freshman setter Kyle Charles directing traffic. … Seth Graybill is an ultra reliable libero and defensive wiz, and Adam Gingrich has delivered time and time again in the serving department.

QUOTABLE: “Hempfield is a storied program in our league,” Gajecki said. “They’ve been in league championship after league championship. I challenged our guys to prove that 2019 wasn’t a fluke, and that we only get here once in a while. I want people to know that Warwick is going to be right there battling for that league championship every year.”

THE CRUX: Top-talent aplenty on the floor for this clash, so keep an eye on the defense, particularly blocking. With so many excellent hitters on display, blocking will be key. May the best defense win.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP volleyball coverage