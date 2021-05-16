It is nitty-gritty time in Lancaster-Lebanon League boys volleyball action, with four teams still standing in the league playoffs.

The semifinals are set for Monday with a doubleheader at Garden Spot starting at 5 p.m. In the opener, 23-time league champ Hempfield will square off against Manheim Central. In the nightcap, host Garden Spot will take on Warwick.

The winners will clash Wednesday for L-L League gold back at Garden Spot at 7 p.m.

Previewing Monday’s league semifinals ...

Section 1 co-champ Hempfield (14-1 overall) vs. Section 2 runner-up Manheim Central (11-3), 5 p.m. — The Black Knights are certainly no strangers to an L-L League playoff bracket; coach Mike Vogel’s squad — which topped Lancaster Mennonite 3-0 in the quarterfinals — has won 23 league banners, including the league’s last crown in 2019 before the coronavirus pandemic wiped out the 2020 campaign. … Central, which was denied a fourth straight Section 2 crown this spring, but took care of Conestoga Valley 3-1 in the quarterfinals, is looking for its first finals appearance since 2018, when the Barons fell to — ta-da — Hempfield. … Hempfield player to watch: Scrappy libero Mason Orth has been a dig machine in the back, and he’ll be tested by Central hitter supreme Blake Wagner. … Central player to watch: Vet setter Jeremiah Zimmerman — who has Wagner at his disposal — is one of the best in the business, and he’s not afraid to mix it up at the net in the blocking department. He also has a sneaky setter dump shot. … Nugget: Hempfield topped Central 3-0 in the semifinals in 2019.

Section 2 champ Garden Spot (16-1) vs. Section 1 co-champ Warwick (14-1), 7 p.m. — Coach Ben Rutt and his Spartans are enjoying a magical season. They snapped Central’s three-year stranglehold in Section 2, and are poised for a postseason run after beating Penn Manor 3-0 in the quarterfinals. Warwick was sailing right along before being tripped up by rival Hempfield on May 4, so the Warriors — who KO’d Elizabethtown 3-0 in the quarterfinals — settled for co-gold in Section 1 with the Knights. Should be plenty of motivation here for coach Nate Gajecki and his crew, who fell to Hempfield in the 2019 finale. … Garden Spot player to watch: Wily setter Jordan Martin is a workaholic; he’s got a real nose for the ball, and he’s in the middle of seemingly every point. … Warwick player to watch: Hitters aplenty in the front row for the Warriors, so keep an eye on defensive specialist Seth Graybill, who must make digs and clean passes to breakout freshman setter Kyle Charles to get said hitters good looks. … Nugget: These clubs clashed earlier this season in Warwick’s tournament on April 17. The Warriors won. The rematch is for a spot in the league finale.

NOTABLES: Six L-L League squads qualified for the District 3 playoffs, which get started Thursday. Hempfield (No. 5), Warwick (No. 6) and Conestoga Valley (No. 12) are in the 14-team Class 3A field, while Garden Spot (No. 2), Manheim Central (No. 4) and Lancaster Mennonite (No. 7) are in the 10-team Class 2A bracket. Garden Spot and Manheim Central earned first-round byes and will begin their quests in the quarterfinals on May 24. … On Thursday, Mennonite will host No. 10 Fleetwood — that winner is at Garden Spot on May 24 — Warwick will welcome No. 11 Red Lion, and CV will travel to Hempfield for an all-L-L League 3A first-round tilt. ... Manheim Central hosts No. 5 York Catholic on May 24. ... All matches are at 7 p.m., and the higher seed on the bracket hosts through the championships; there are no neutral sites this season. ... The top four finishers in 3A and 2A advance to the PIAA tournament. … Final District 3 boys volleyball power rankings. … Hempfield (No. 5) and Warwick (No. 6) in Class 3A and Garden Spot (No. 7) and Manheim Central (No. 8) in Class 2A start the week in the PVCA state rankings.

