Previewing L-L League Section 2 boys volleyball for the upcoming 2022 season ...

COCALICO EAGLES

PIAA CLASSIFICATION: 2A

COACH: Dwayne Kieffer (4th season in Denver).

2021: No postseason trip for the Eagles, who are jonesing to get back with the lead pack in the Section 2 chase. They’re due — and have the vet weapons to challenge in a tough-as-nails section.

KEY PLAYERS LOST: None listed. Cocalico is set to return pretty much its whole crew intact.

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING: MH/OH Yohannis Hildebrand; OH Caleb Martin; OH Elijah Ugalde; MH Patrick Wickenheiser.

COACH KIEFFER SAYS: “Every year we live by the same motto … control the controllable, not the uncontrollable. If they step up as one team and one unit, there is nothing that I believe that they can’t accomplish this season. It’s ultimately up to them to control the court, and they have the talent to do so. We just need to keep our mentality sharp. If we do that, great things are possible for this season.”

ELIZABETHTOWN BEARS

PIAA CLASSIFICATION: 3A

COACH: Lamar Fahnestock (9th year overall, 4th season in second stint in E-town).

2021: A third-place finish in Section 2 for an L-L League playoff bid, but the Bears fell to eventual runner-up Warwick in the quarterfinals.

KEY PLAYERS LOST: Rudy Woitas (Section 2 all-star).

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING: Josh McCoy; Bryan Murray (Section 2 all-star); Billy O’Connell (Section 2 all-star); Dylan Shepherd; Damian Tobias.

COACH FAHNESTOCK SAYS: “Our goal is to have a memorable and fun season, and see where it goes.”

EPHRATA MOUNTAINEERS

PIAA CLASSIFICATION: 3A

COACH: Bob Witwer (14th season in Ephrata).

2021: Close, but no postseason cigar for the Mountaineers who, like Cocalico, are itching for a postseason bid. With Garden Spot, Manheim Central and Lancaster Mennonite lurking, Section 2 should be a wild ride this time around.

KEY PLAYERS LOST: MH Jordan Buch (Section 2 all-star, D3 all-star).

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING: OH Chanvir Bhandal; OH Dennis Hehnley; S/OH Collin Martin; L Owen Weaver; S/OH Ethan Weaver; MH Colin Weber (Section 2 all-star); L Grant Zook.

COACH WITWER SAYS: “Doing the little things well and eliminating errors will be our biggest challenge. Ethan Weaver has a full year of varsity setting under his belt, and Colin Weber has become the leader of the team. I’m looking for heavy contributions from Chanvir Bhandal as a well-rounded full rotation player along with Dennis Hehnley’s and Collin Martin’s help offensively. Last year we relied heavily on Jordan Buch as our go-to everything. This year we’ll need a true team effort to be successful.”

GARDEN SPOT SPARTANS

PIAA CLASSIFICATION: 2A

COACH: Ben Rutt (11th season in New Holland).

2021: A wildly fantastic ride for the Spartans, who won the Section 2 title, went to the league semifinals, the D3 semifinals and the PIAA semifinals. The bar has been raised in Sparty Nation.

KEY PLAYERS LOST: OH Laine King (Section 2 all-star); S Jordan Martin (Section 2 MVP, Section 2 all-star, D3 all-star, PVCA all-state); MH Jack McCarty; MH Joe Sharp (Section 2 all-star, D3 all-star); MH Griffin Witmer (Section 2 all-star, D3 all-star); OH Chandler Xiong (Section 2 all-star).

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING: MH Noah Durling; OH Ezra Hubik; OH Derrick Lambert; OH Tanner Laukhuff (Section 2 all-star); MH Jethro Martin; OH Josh Martin; L Tyler Martin (Section 2 all-star, D3 all-star, PVCA all-state); L Justin Mininger; S Keegan Redcay.

COACH RUTT SAYS: “This is the most athletic, inexperienced squad I’ve ever had. But don’t overlook them, as they are super-athletic and have a motor that doesn’t stop on defense. Returning Tanner and Tyler gives me two of my top three passers back from last year, which will help Keegan improve as he tries to replace Jordan Martin as our quarterback. On paper and in practice, we’re well-equipped to defend our Section 2 title. We’ll have to rely on our returners to keep us near the top until our younger players gain both experience and confidence. Our goals have not changed for this squad as compared to last year: Make the L-L playoff field, compete for a section title and qualify for the District 3 field.”

LANCASTER MENNONITE BLAZERS

PIAA CLASSIFICATION: 2A

COACH: Gary Martin (9th season at Mennonite).

2021: A fourth-place finish in the Section 2 standings, which meant an L-L League quarterfinal appearance vs. Section 1 champ — and eventual champ — Hempfield, which KO’d the Blazers. Mennonite earned a D3-2A bid, falling to section rival Garden Spot in the quarterfinals.

KEY PLAYERS LOST: L Josh Gingrich; S Joe Nguyen.

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING: S Ethan Groff (Section 2 all-star); MH Elijah Lazor (Section 2 all-star, D3 all-star, PVCA all-state, D1 St. Francis University recruit); OH Zach Nell; L Ben Nolt; OH Matt Sampsell; OH Owen Walker; MH Ryan Walker.

COACH MARTIN SAYS: “Having seven seniors back with another year of experience will be huge for us this year. We’re looking forward to getting on the court and seeing how everything comes together.”

LEBANON CEDARS

PIAA CLASSIFICATION: 3A

COACH: Jeff Albright (10th season in Lebanon).

2021: Took a big leap forward, denting the win column multiple times while giving everyone headaches along the way. Still looking to challenge for a playoff spot — but now trending in the right direction as the program gets some firmer footing after tasting some success last spring.

KEY PLAYERS LOST: OH Christopher Luzon; MH Jordan Morris; MH Jafet Quintana (Section 2 all-star); OH Abdiel Rivera; S Diego Ruiz.

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING: L Alejandro Caraballo; MH Christopher Estrada.

COACH ALBRIGHT SAYS: “Our primary focus is to establish communication between all the players on the court. Our preseason has been an acceleration of the basic skills needed to compete against the other teams in our section. We’re hoping to get quality reps throughout the season, which will allow the players to accomplish individual goals they’ve set for themselves. The successes our players will experience will be measured through increases in personal improvements, which in turn will help the team develop over the course of the season.”

MANHEIM CENTRAL BARONS

PIAA CLASSIFICATION: 2A

COACH: Craig Dietrich (13th season in Manheim).

2021: Had Section 2 championship streak snapped by Garden Spot, which ended up going 4-0 vs. the Barons last year. Still, a runner-up finish in Section 2, an L-L League semifinal trip, a fourth-place finish in D3-2A and a spot in the state quarterfinals. This is a program, folks.

KEY PLAYERS LOST: OH Blake Wagner (Section 2 all-star, D3 all-star, PVCA all-state); S Jeremiah Zimmerman (Section 2 all-star, D3 all-star, PVCA all-state).

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING: OH Peter Burkhart; OH Logan Groff; OH Trent Groff; OH Jacob Moyer; MH Barend Oostdam; L John Wenger. … Logan Groff is on the shelf with an injury to open the season. Stay tuned.

COACH DIETRICH SAYS: “Not many people had high expectations outside of our program for how our season outlook was in the preseason last year, but we ended up losing in the state quarterfinals (to Garden Spot) in a fifth-game scenario. We grew a lot as a team last year, and I continue to expect to see more good stuff come out of this group after we get a little confidence under our belts. Losing Logan won’t be easy, but we do have some depth, and we have embraced the next-man-up mentality.”

