A team-by-team preview for Lancaster-Lebanon League Section 2 boys volleyball for the 2023 season:

COCALICO EAGLES

COACH: Dwayne Kieffer (5th season in Denver).

2022 REVIEW: 4-8 league, 8-9 overall (Lost to Brandywine Heights in the first round of the District 3 Class 2A playoffs).

KEY PLAYERS LOST: Elijah Ugalde (Section 2 first-team all-star; District 3 Class 2A second-team all-star), Patrick Wickenheiser.

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING: Craig Fair, Yohanis Hildebrand, Mason Lesher, Giovanni Perez (Section 2 second-team all-star), Chase Stark (Section 2 second-team all-star).

NOTES: Throw out the section record — and even the overall mark last spring — because the Eagles truly put together a solid 2022 campaign, keeping everyone honest in the section race, and then continuing on to the D3 playoffs. There, Cocalico had a match point — in the fifth game — at Brandywine Heights, but couldn’t slam the door. So despite losing a couple of front-row stalwarts — Elijah Ugalde was a jumping-jack finisher and Patrick Wickenheiser demanded defensive attention in the middle — the Eagles should be plenty motivated for a deeper trip this spring. … Solid nucleus returns, including all-stars Giovanni Perez at setter and Chase Stark on the outside. Should also be strong in the back with Mason Lesher returning at libero, and Craig Fair and Yohanis Hildebrand can finish. Do not nap on the Eagles. … Quick start for Cocalico, which reached the finals in the Eagles’ own season-opening tournament last Saturday. Cocalico fell to Upper Dublin in the title match, but maneuvered its way to the championship round.

QUOTABLE: “I can say that I have a good group of guys that are communicating and working well together on the court.” — Dwayne Kieffer

ELIZABETHTOWN BEARS

COACH: David Hoffmann (1st season in Bear Country).

2022 REVIEW: 7-5 league, 11-8 overall.

KEY PLAYERS LOST: Bryan Murray (Section 2 second-team all-star), Billy O’Connell, Dylan Shepherd, Damian Tobias.

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING: Josh McCoy, Eli Miller, Adam Reedy, Austin Thomas.

NOTES: David Hoffmann slides into the coaching seat for Lamar Fahnestock, who stepped down after last season after two stints and nine total years as the Bears’ skipper. Hoffmann served on Fahnestock’s staff, so he knows his way around E-town’s huddle. … Bears lost six key rotation contributors to graduation — including all-star Bryan Murray up front — but Hoffmann has some key kids back to build around. Chief among them the hitting/blocking trio of Josh McCoy, Adam Reedy and Austin Thomas, who all have experience in the front row. And having an experienced setter/libero/defensive specialist in Eli Miller back in the fold will only help. … We also like this about E-town: The Bears aren’t ducking anyone. They played in Cocalico’s season-opening tournament, and have nonleague games vs. Mechanicsburg, D3 powerhouse Lower Dauphin and Penn Manor scheduled for the first full week of action. Later, E-town will play in Warwick’s top-shelf invitational and in Dallastown’s tourney.

QUOTABLE: “Our goal this season is to earn the right to play more volleyball, and earn a banner for our gym wall. We know nothing is given to us in this league, but we have the talent, drive and mentality to earn those goals.” — David Hoffmann

EPHRATA MOUNTAINEERS

COACH: Bob Witwer (15th season with the Mounts).

2022 REVIEW: 2-10 league, 6-11 overall.

KEY PLAYERS LOST: Dennis Hehnley, Ethan Weaver, Colin Weber (Section 2 second-team all-star).

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING: Dana Belfiore, Chanvir Bhandal, Austin Fries, Austin Greiner, Collin Martin, Clay Sholes, Owen Weaver, Grant Zook.

NOTES: The Mounts are due to start kicking up a fuss and making some waves in this race. And vet skipper Bob Witwer certainly has some depth to make that happen. But two things jump out: First, Ephrata will miss Colin Weber, who roamed the middle and was an all-star blocker and hitter last spring. He was tough up front. Second, while that “key players returning” list is lengthy, there isn’t a ton of varsity experience here; defensive specialist Grant Zook, setter Collin Martin and pin-hitter Chanvir Bhandal have been through plenty of league wars, but there will be a lot of wet-behind-the-ears guys surrounding them. Be patient, Ephrata Nation.

QUOTABLE: “We have to do the little things well and eliminate errors. That will be our biggest challenge. Grant Zook, Collin Martin and Chanvir Bhandal will provide the senior leadership, with junior Owen Weaver jumping into an integral and heavily relied upon outside hitter position. I’m also looking for heavy contributions from the Belfiore/Sholes/Fries middle hitter trio, and Greiner at the other setter position. We also have some interesting talent learning the game, and getting ready to contribute. This team has a lot to prove, and has the talent to win matches when we’re playing well.” — Bob Witwer

GARDEN SPOT SPARTANS

COACH: Ben Rutt (12th season in New Holland).

2022 REVIEW: 10-2 league, 13-7 overall (Lost to eventual champ Warwick in the L-L League semifinals; lost to eventual champ Lower Dauphin in the District 3 Class 2A semifinals; lost to section rival Manheim Central in the District 3 Class 2A third-place match).

KEY PLAYERS LOST: Noah Durling, Andrew Horst, Derrick Lambert (Section 2 second-team all-star), Jethro Martin (Section 2 first-team all-star), Tyler Martin (PVCA all-state selection; District 3 Class 2A first-team all-star; Section 2 first-team all-star), Tristin Sadowski, Luke Steiner, Chris Wehn.

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING: Tanner Laukhuff (Section 2 first-team all-star; District 3 Class 2A first-team all-star), Ezra Hubik (Section 2 second-team all-star), Keegan Redcay, Josh Martin, Justin Minninger.

NOTES: We’ll get the bad news out of the way first. Setter/defensive wiz/team leader Tyler Martin has moved on, and his sneakers will be tricky to fill; kid left it all on the court, night in and night out. Both starting middles — Tristin Sadowski and Jethro Martin — and jumping-jack hitter Derrick Lambert also exited stage left, as seven regulars in the rotation graduated, so vet coach Ben Rutt has some holes to fill. … Now the good news: Tanner Laukhuff, one of the top swingers and pin-hitters in the L-L League, is back for his much-anticipated senior season. Do not miss him in your travels. He’ll have a reliable setter at his disposal in Keegan Redcay, and Ezra Hubik also has plenty of experience up front. Justin Minninger and Josh Martin should spark the D in the back, and Rutt has circled front-row newbies Rowen Sensenig, Dylan Zeiset and Nick Smucker as players to watch. … Kind of an odd schedule for the Spartans this spring; they’ll appear in one tournament — the always popular Bobcat Invitational at Northeastern York on April 1 — but they have no other nonleague matches on their slate — just the Bobcat and 12 section matches. That’s it.

QUOTABLE: “The cupboard is not empty and the goals have not changed here in Sparty Nation. We should be in the thick of things again in a tough-as-always Section 2. (We’re) looking to qualify for the L-L League playoffs, District 3 playoffs and give ourselves a shot to play for a state playoff spot. It’s wishful thinking that our opponents in Section 2 will sleep on us a little after the big graduation class. But after the last couple of years we’ve had, we are preparing to get everyone’s best effort.” — Ben Rutt

LANCASTER MENNONITE BLAZERS

COACH: Gary Martin (10th season at Mennonite).

2022 REVIEW: 11-1 league (Section 2 champs; first section title since 2012), 15-4 overall (Lost to eventual runner-up Hempfield in the L-L League semifinals; lost to section foe Manheim Central in the District 3 Class 2A quarterfinals).

KEY PLAYERS LOST: Ethan Groff (Section 2 first-team all-star; District 3 Class 2A second-team all-star), Elijah Lazor (Section 2 MVP; Section 2 first-team all-star; PVCA all-state selection; District 3 Class 2A first-team all-star), Zach Nell (Section 2 second-team all-star), Ben Nolt, Matt Sampsell (Section 2 second-team all-star), Owen Walker (Section 2 first-team all-star), Ryan Walker (Section 2 first-team all-star).

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING: Jamie Eshleman, Jesse Longenecker, Adam Nolt.

NOTES: Mennonite put together one of its finest seasons in recent memory last spring and then — poof — the Blazers lost their entire starting rotation to graduation, and pretty much all of those guys were all-star picks last spring. That included Elijah Lazor, the Section 2 MVP, all-state selection and heavy hitter du jour, who killed and blocked everything in sight the last couple of years for the Blazers. He will be missed at the net. … The newbies longtime coach Gary Martin will be counting on to pick up the pace — Jesse Longenecker at setter and front-row contributors Jamie Eshleman and Adam Nolt — have to learn on the fly, and quickly, because they all have some really big sneakers to fill.

QUOTABLE: “We lost our entire starting unit to graduation, and we’ll certainly miss having Elijah Lazor on the court. We have no seniors this year, so we are a young squad that needs to gain experience and build confidence as quickly as possible.” — Gary Martin

LEBANON CEDARS

COACH: Kyle Zehner (1st season on the Cedars’ bench).

2022 REVIEW: 0-12 league, 0-15 overall.

KEY PLAYERS LOST: Alejandro Caraballo, Chris Estrada.

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING: Jeff Avila, Jayson Gonzalez, Germain Melendez-Rodriguez, Xavier Pacheco.

NOTES: Kyle Zehner steps in for longtime skipper Jeff Albright, who stepped down this past offseason. Zehner, a former assistant in the program, inherits a squad that will feature nearly 20 new players out for the team. … Cedars are still taking some baby steps in the program. Lebanon won a couple of matches two years ago, but didn’t dent the W column last spring. Hey, it’s not always about the wins and the losses, and the Cedars — with a new voice leading the program — are more concerned with improving and gaining respect, especially in a tricky, tough-as-nails Section 2 hunt.

QUOTABLE: “I’m looking forward to picking up the program from Jeff Albright. He laid a strong foundation for me to build on. We have already surpassed my first goal by having 38 guys at our offseason workouts and tryouts. The guys that made the roster are very athletic and eager to work. I’m very hopeful that the guys are going to make giant leaps forward throughout the season.” — Kyle Zehner

MANHEIM CENTRAL BARONS

COACH: Craig Dietrich (14th season with the Barons).

2022 REVIEW: 8-4 league, 11-7 overall (Lost to eventual runner-up York Suburban in the District 3 Class 2A semifinals; beat section rival Garden Spot in the District 3 Class 2A third-place match; lost to Christopher Dock in the PIAA Class 2A quarterfinals).

KEY PLAYERS LOST: Josh Dippel (Section 2 first-team all-star; District 3 Class 2A first-team all-star), Barend Oostdam (Section 2 first-team all-star; District 3 Class 2A first-team all-star), John Wenger (Section 2 second-team all-star).

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING: Peter Burkhart, Logan Groff, Reagan Miller, Jacob Moyer (Section 2 second-team all-star; District 3 Class 2A second-team all-star), Dylan Musser.

NOTES: Central will miss John Wenger’s defense in the back and Josh Dippel’s and Barend Oostdam’s booming kill prowess up front, but the cupboard is hardly bare in Barons’ Nation. Dylan Musser is a crafty setter and floor general. Jacob Moyer is a big swinger at the pins, and he’ll have plenty of help up front with Peter Burkhart and Reagan Miller returning, plus Logan Groff is back after missing 2022 with an injury. Tons to like here. … Central will play in powerhouse North Allegheny’s season-opening tournament out in Pittsburgh on March 25, so the Barons will see plenty of top-shelf competition right out of the chute. … Central finished 2022 ranked No. 9 in the state in Class 2A by the PVCA. And the Barons will open this season in that exact same slot — ninth — in the PVCA preseason poll… Go ahead and put the Section 2 bull’s-eye on the Barons. After that? If this crew stays healthy, watch out. They went deeper than any other L-L League outfit last spring, and should be plenty motivated for another deep postseason journey.

PVCA 2023 PRESEASON STATE RANKINGS

QUOTABLE: “This group has a lot of experience in the junior class, with the last two seasons as starters and losing in the state quarterfinal round each year. We have a lot of depth and we could play nine players on any given night. District 3 is loaded in 2A, but we would like to be playing in multiple championship games, and build on our state tournament resume. I believe this group has a lot of talent, and I’m looking forward to leading them on the court.” — Craig Dietrich

