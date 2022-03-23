Previewing L-L League Section 1 boys volleyball for the upcoming 2022 season ...

CEDAR CREST FALCONS

PIAA CLASSIFICATION: 3A

COACH: Monica Sheaffer (3rd season in South Lebanon Township).

2021: A breakthrough season for Sheaffer and her Falcons, who made everyone sweat while finally piling up some notches in the win column. This program is finally turning the corner, and Cedar Crest is hoping to ride that wave again this spring.

KEY PLAYERS LOST: Braden Boyd; Ben Doutrich.

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING: MH Nick Bensing; OH Kayden George; MH Aaron Walters; OH Judah Wise (Section 1 all-star).

COACH SHEAFFER SAYS: “All of our players have worked extremely hard this past year to prepare for this season. They have improved, and we’re looking forward to seeing what they can do.”

CONESTOGA VALLEY BUCKSKINS

PIAA CLASSIFICATION: 3A

COACH: Blake Youndt (8th season in Witmer).

2021: Finished third in Section 2 race; lost to Section 2 runner-up Manheim Central in the L-L League quarterfinals; lost to eventual champ Hempfield in the first round of the D3-3A tournament.

KEY PLAYERS LOST: S Dom Brabant (Section 1 all-star); OH Charles Janvrin; OH Sawyer Shertzer (Section 1 all-star, D3 all-star); OH Adam Yoder.

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING: MH Camden Clapper; OH Carson Hoover; S/OH Kenji Pha; MH/OH Jayden Rice (Section 1 all-star).

COACH YOUNDT SAYS: “Going into this season, we’re a little more inexperienced on the varsity, with some guys changing positions and some new guys coming up. Our goal is to improve a little bit every day, so that we can play smart volleyball, while keeping an aggressive mentality — and hopefully those areas will help us compete with anyone we come up against.”

HEMPFIELD BLACK KNIGHTS

PIAA CLASSIFICATION: 3A

COACH: Kenny Eiser (1st season in Landisville).

2021: Section 1 champs. L-L League champs. D3-3A champs. PIAA-3A state semifinalist — all in Mike Vogel’s final season on the Knights’ bench. It was yet another banner season for Hempfield. And then Vogel retired and Eiser was handed the keys to the Knights’ gold-plated program.

KEY PLAYERS LOST: OH Gerry Gallagher (Section 1 all-star); MH Ryan Givens (Section 1 MVP, Section 1 all-star, D3 all-star, PVCA all-state, Messiah recruit); S/OH Grant Lorelli (Section 1 all-star, D3 all-star, PVCA all-state, Juniata recruit).

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING: S Caden Bonner (Section 1 all-star, D3 all-star); L Mason Orth (Section 1 all-star, D3 all-star).

COACH EISER SAYS: “I’m extremely fortunate to retain nearly all of the previous coaching staff, along with the added benefit of having an established college player from a volleyball family as our new assistant coach. Couple that with a grounded and intelligent group of young men, and you couldn’t ask for a better platform to build on.”

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP BLUE STREAKS

PIAA CLASSIFICATION: 3A

COACH: Eleanor Schultz (2nd season in Neffsville).

2021: Another retooling season of sorts for the Streaks, who finished out of the playoff picture. Nine seniors graduated from that squad, so there could be some more growing pains this time around. But Schultz is excited about her troops.

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING: S Arnav Dixit; L Dan Luong; OH Nolan McCarty.

COACH SCHULTZ SAYS: “We have high hopes for this season. The boys worked hard over the offseason and have come a long way. We lost nine seniors from last year, so this really is a fresh start to what I hope will be a more competitive season. I can’t wait to watch them grow as players and fall in love with the sport more as the season progresses.”

McCASKEY RED TORNADO

PIAA CLASSIFICATION: 3A

COACH: Jeff Kindrew (10th season in Tornado Alley).

2021: No playoff run for McCaskey, but the Tornado gave everyone fits with some strong front-row play. It’s been a couple of years since McCaskey has made a postseason push. Is this the year the Tornado breaks through?

KEY PLAYERS LOST: MH Sam Hershey (Section 1 all-star); MH Cade Smucker (Section 1 all-star); OH Kameron Yang.

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING: S Johnaxidier Lugo; OH Donavin Rom; L Wah Say; MH Javen Sierra; MH Skyler Wright.

COACH KINDREW SAYS: “A strength is that we have some height this season, but we have very little varsity experience. So our goal is to be competitive in the section.”

PENN MANOR COMETS

PIAA CLASSIFICATION: 3A

COACH: Brian Kemrer (1st season in Millersville).

2021: A fourth-place finish in the Section 1 hunt, and the Comets fell to Section 2 champ Garden Spot in the L-L League quarterfinals. And now Kemrer — who has plenty of roots in Penn Manor’s program — is set for his debut season on the Comets’ bench.

KEY PLAYERS LOST: OH Will Carson; OH Isaac Hopstetter; OH Greyson Schatz; MH Riley Walton.

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING: L Max Bushong (Section 1 all-star); S Wyatt Rohrer; MH Luke Thomas; OH Derek Warfel.

COACH KEMRER SAYS: His troops are hungry to learn, open for growth and must improve defensively and getting transitional points heading into the season.

WARWICK WARRIORS

PIAA CLASSIFICATION: 3A

COACH: Nate Gajecki (18th season in Lititz).

2021: Another solid season for the Warriors, who finished second in the Section 1 race before reaching the L-L League finale for the second season in a row — falling to Hempfield for the second straight time. In the D3-3A tournament, Warwick fell to eventual runner-up Northeastern York in the quarterfinals. Gotta believe they’re primed for another run.

KEY PLAYERS LOST: OH Ryan Charles (Section 1 all-star, D3 all-star, PVCA all-state, Belmont Abbey College recruit); OH Dawson Forney (Section 1 all-star, D3 all-star, PVCA all-state, Lancaster Bible College recruit); OH/MH Colin Treibley.

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING: S Kyle Charles (Section 1 all-star); S/OH Adam Gingrich; L Seth Graybill (Section 1 all-star); OH Jacob Lobb (Section 1 all-star); MH Landon Wenger.

COACH GAJECKI SAYS: “We’re working hard to get back to the 3A district tournament. So far in practice, I’ve been impressed with the team’s defensive play and ability to execute on offense. If they can continue to improve each day and to learn to work as a team, they should complete their goal to return to a league and district playoff run.”

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP volleyball coverage