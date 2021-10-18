The girls volleyball regular season is entering its final week, and the six Lancaster-Lebanon League tournament postseason berths are all but decided.

Hempfield clinched its fifth straight Section One title last Thursday with a 3-0 sweep of Warwick. The Black Knights (11-0 Section One) will travel to Conestoga Valley (7-3) on Monday to close out the regular season.

The Buckskins, meanwhile, need a win against Hempfield in order to keep pace with Manheim Township (9-2) before the teams clash Wednesday in Neffsville. A Conestoga Valley loss either Monday or Wednesday would lock up a playoff berth for the Blue Streaks.

Township forced CV’s hand with three wins last week, knocking off Warwick (5-5) and Cedar Crest (2-8) in a pair of thrillers before sweeping past Penn Manor (2-8) on Friday.

Township senior libero Sarah Journey accrued 61 digs, senior outside hitter Faith McGowan smashed 45 kills, and sophomore setter Helena Carroll finished with 99 assists over the course of the Blue Streaks’ busy week.

Elsewhere, in Section Two, Elizabethtown has clinched at least a share of the section title, leading Ephrata by two games with two to play. The Bears (12-0), who got 28 kills from senior Kallee Locker in a five-set victory over Ephrata on Oct. 7, will meet Solanco on Monday for a chance to clinch the outright title, their first since 2017.

Ephrata (9-2) is a win away from clinching a spot in the league playoffs. The Mounts host Lampeter-Strasburg on Monday, travel to Lebanon on Wednesday, and host Garden Spot on Thursday.

As with CV in Section One, Manheim Central (8-4) appears to be on the outside looking in when it comes to leagues, but remains in good position in terms of the District Three playoffs.

The Barons helped their cause with a victory over Lampeter-Strasburg (6-6) last Tuesday, with senior setter Grace Stoltzfus — a member of the 1,000 career assist club — pouring in 31 assists, four kills and three aces in a four-set victory over the Pioneers.

After a pair of runner-up finishes in 2019 and 2020, Octorara (9-0) is in the driver’s seat for its first Section Three title. The Braves can clinch the outright title by beating Northern Lebanon Wednesday night in Fredericksburg.

Assured of an L-L playoff berth, Northern Lebanon (6-1) needs three wins to forge a tie with Octorara atop the section standings. The Vikings (6-1) travel to Elco on Monday before hosting the Braves on Wednesday and Lancaster Mennonite on Thursday.

No tiebreaker matches will be played, as the league will recognize co-champs in the event of a tie atop the standings. For seeding purposes, teams will be sorted by head-to-head, record vs. section opponents, and district power ranking.

The league quarterfinals are scheduled for this Saturday at the home of the Section Three champion. The Section One runner up will play the Section Three champ, and the Section Two runner up will play the Section Three runner up.

The Section One and Section Two champions each receive a bye into the semifinals, scheduled for Oct. 25 at Hempfield. The league final will be played Oct. 27 at Conestoga Valley.