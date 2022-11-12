READING — Playing in the PIAA Class 1A quarterfinals for the third time in five seasons, the Lititz Christian girls volleyball team certainly gave its best effort on Saturday at Exeter Township High School.

Buoyed by an energetic and supportive fan base, the District Three-champion Eagles battled back from an early deficit against District One champ Sacred Heart Academy, pulling out a 25-23 first-set victory and putting the top-ranked Lions on notice.

“It was really amazing for them,” Eagles coach Megan Counts said of the strong start. “They came out here hoping to play their best and they won the first set, so that was a really great feeling.”

True to their billing as the top-ranked Class 1A team in the state, though, Sacred Heart returned the favor over the next three games, winning the match 3-1 and ending Lititz Christian’s season. Game scores were 23-25, 25-18, 30-28 and 25-21.

Lititz Christian (21-6) trailed 15-9 in the opening game before surging ahead on a 9-0 run.

Grace Gerard finished off an assist from Lana Bert to initiate the run, then earned the next eight service points to give her team the lead. Gerard (three aces, nine digs) and libero Hannah Jordan played outstanding defense throughout the opening frame, extending points and frustrating the Lions’ attack.

Sacred Heart went in front 20-19, but an ace from Jordan, sandwiched around two kills from Chloe Kriebel, put the Eagles ahead to stay. Jordan finished the match with 20 digs and four aces.

“Hannah has always been a wonderful server,” Counts said. “Having that consistency and being able to serve a bunch of different positions on the court really made the difference for her.”

Sacred Heart (19-7) received an equally impressive effort from Macie Moresco, who ripped 13 kills and 13 aces over the course of the match. A 10-0 service run from Moresco was the difference in game two.

Eagles middle hitter Kaitlyn Kubena recorded five of her eight kills in the third game as the teams battled back and forth into extra points, with the Lions ultimately pulling it out.

Sacred Heart then opened the fourth set on an 8-1 run. Kriebel (16 kills) momentarily put Lititz Christian ahead 18-17 before the Lions roared back in front, closing the set and the match.

Bert finished with 32 assists and Angie Scanlan added six kills for the Eagles.

“They wanted to play as a family, which you really see with them being a senior team,” Counts said of her players. “They were out here to have fun, truly, and I think that shows a lot more about their attitude as a team, their school, who they’re playing for and their parents behind them.”

In other PIAA girls volleyball:

Class 1A: At Greencastle, District Three runner-up Mount Calvary Christian fell 25-13, 25-18, 25-22 to District Six champion West Branch in another Class A quarterfinal.

The Chargers finish their season at 22-5. Undefeated West Branch (22-0) moves on to face Sacred Heart in the Class 1A semifinals Tuesday.

Class 4A: At Altoona, District Three champion Hempfield fell 25-12, 22-25, 25-14, 25-16 to five-time defending state champion North Allegheny in the quarterfinals.

The Black Knights end their season at 21-2, with both losses coming to the District Seven runner-up Tigers (20-1).