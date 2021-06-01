LEESPORT — When you start dropping Roman numerals at the end of a matchup, you know it’s a big deal. And it won’t get much bigger than Garden Spot vs. Manheim Central IV.

The Spartans and the Barons, longtime Lancaster-Lebanon League boys volleyball rivals, will square off for the fourth time this season on Saturday in the PIAA Class 2A state quarterfinals, with a spot in next week’s Final Four hanging in the balance.

Garden Spot, which is 3-0 against Central this season, took care of its end of the bargain Tuesday at Schuylkill Valley, breezing past District 12 runner-up Academy of Palumbo 3-0.

Manheim Central, which saw its run of three straight Section 2 championships come to a close this year at the hands of the Spartans, outlasted District 2 champ Holy Redeemer 3-2 in Wilkes-Barre to set up GS-MC IV.

Saturday’s site and starting time are to be announced. Garden Spot swept the regular-season series, and the Spartans beat the Barons in the district third-place match last week.

“From a team standpoint, we’ve beaten them three times in a row, and our kids are comfortable playing them,” Garden Spot coach Ben Rutt said.

“So this is someone I’d like to see again, I guess. But at the same time, Craig (Dietrich) is a great coach, and they’ve seen us three times. They know us. We know them. A couple of adjustments here or there and they’re right there with us. This will be the fourth match, and anything can happen.”

Garden Spot, an L-L League and District 3 semifinalist, topped Palumbo 25-10, 25-8, 25-18, riding a balanced attack — the Spartans’ calling card — to the victory. Palumbo had one lead the entire match.

Manheim Central, also a league and district semifinalist, beat Redeemer by eye-chart set scores of 25-17, 29-27, 24-26, 21-25 and — finally — 15-9 in the fifth.

Blake Wagner had 22 kills and a pair of blocks and Jeremiah Zimmerman set up 37 assists for Central (13-6).

Meanwhile, Garden Spot sailed past Palumbo here, getting eight kills from Tanner Laukhuff, 24 assists from Jordan Martin and 13 digs from Tyler Martin.

The Spartans (19-3) also got a big boost from bench players Jack McCarty and Ezra Hubik, who both came up with multiple kills in the third set, when Rutt worked some reserves into the rotation.

“I was really proud of those guys,” Tyler Martin said. “They come in and played with a lot of energy. I was really happy for them.”

Jordan Martin had two setter dump shots and Laukhuff and Joe Sharp had a pair of kills apiece in the first set. In the second set, Griffin Witmer had three kills and Laukhuff had five kills, including the set-clincher, and Garden Spot had a 12-0 run for a commanding 13-1 cushion.

“We came out with a lot of energy and we were focused,” Tyler Martin said. “It was important for us to come out and win here in the first round, and we played great as a team.”

Garden Spot will play in the state quarterfinals for the first time since 2014. Central was in the 2018 PIAA finale, and the Barons fell in the state semifinals in 2019.

