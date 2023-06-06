Manheim Central is still standing.

Warwick is out.

The Barons and the Warriors kicked off their PIAA boys volleyball state-playoff journeys on Tuesday, with Warwick and Central both making cross-state bus treks to Pittsburgh for their openers.

One team had a happy return trip. The other a somber one.

In Class 2A, Central, the District 3 third-place finisher, zoomed past Obama Academy 3-0, with set scores of 25-9, 25-9, 25-11. The Barons will play in a state quarterfinal match on Saturday against District 10 champ Mercyhurst Prep at a site and time to be announced.

In Class 3A, Warwick, the L-L League Section 1 champ and District 3 fourth-place finisher, suffered a 3-0 setback at Shaler, the District 7 champ and the state’s top-ranked 3A team. Those game scores were 25-20, 25-22, 25-17, as Warwick saw its season come to a close.

Shaler 3, Warwick 0 — For the second year in a row, the L-L League runner-up Warriors saw their season come to a halt in the first round of states. This time at the hands of the top-ranked team in the PVCA-3A state poll.

The host Titans took the Warriors’ best shot, but Shaler is through to Saturday’s quarterfinals, ending Warwick’s season in the process.

Kyle Charles (16 kills, 5 digs, 3 blocks), Bryn Hess (13 digs, 2 aces), Nathan Wenger (28 assists, 7 digs) and Parker Gooding (19 digs) paced the Warriors, who finished their season 14-4 overall.

Manheim Central 3, Obama Academy 0 — The L-L League champs are heading to the state quarterfinals, after blanking the Eagles on a neutral court at Allderdice High School in Pittsburgh.

There were plenty of heroes to go around for the Barons, most notably setter Dylan Musser, who stuffed the stat sheet with 18 assists, 11 aces and a pair of blocks, as Central (17-1) dominated from the service line and eliminated the District Eight champs.

Jacob Moyer (6 kills, 8 digs), Colin Rohrer (8 digs), Reagan Miller (8 digs, 4 aces), Landon Mattiace (5 blocks) and Logan Groff (5 kills) all chipped in for Central, which will hit the court again Saturday looking for a little redemption; the Barons fell to Dock Mennonite Academy in the PIAA quarterfinals last spring.

