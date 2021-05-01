Just one head-to-head L-L League volleyball section match on Friday night, but it was an important one. Here’s the roundup and some notables …

SECTION 1

Penn Manor 3, Manheim Township 0 — With the race for the fourth and final league playoff spot out of Section 1 heating up, the Comets shimmied over to Neffsville and earned a must-have road victory. Wyatt Rohrer set up 23 assists, Max Bushong had 13 digs and Riley Walton had eight kills and four aces for Penn Manor, which won by game scores of 25-13, 25-16 and 25-9. Arnav Dixit and a pair of kills and three assists and Eric Moldenhauer had seven digs for the Blue Streaks (0-9). It was a nice snap-back victory for Penn Manor, which fell at Hempfield on Tuesday.

Penn Manor (3-5), Cedar Crest (3-6) and McCaskey (3-6) are tied for the fourth slot in the win column, with two weeks to go in regular-season action. The last night of league play is May 12.

That trio is looking up at Warwick (8-0), Hempfield (8-1) and Conestoga Valley (5-3) in the section standings.

Three key matches coming up next week: Cedar Crest is at Penn Manor and McCaskey is at Conestoga Valley on Tuesday, and on Thursday, Penn Manor is at McCaskey. Circle those for sure, as those three contenders will duke it out for one playoff bid.

DIGS: It’s been a dizzying stretch stretch for Elizabethtown, which played six district-ranked foes in a row. The Bears did go — gulp — 0-6 over that clip, but played matches against some of the top-ranked squads in the area. And E-town is still very much in line to earn an L-L League playoff bid, so the Bears should be chiseled and postseason-ready when the playoffs start May 14. Check out E-town’s recent clip: April 23 fell at Manheim Central, which is No. 5 in D3-2A and state-ranked. … April 24 fell at Lower Dauphin, which is No. 1 in D3-2A. … April 26 fell to Warwick, which is No. 5 in D3-3A and state-ranked. … April 27 fell to Central Dauphin, which is No. 4 in D3-3A and state-ranked. … April 29, fell to Garden Spot — 3-2 in a thriller — which is No. 2 in D2-3A and state-ranked. … April 30 fell at Mechanicsburg, which is No. 16 in D3-3A, two spots out of a postseason bid. … E-town will start the week at No. 18 in the D3-3A rankings, with the top 14 finishers making the bracket. The Bears must jump Carlisle, Mechanicsburg (who they already played) and Hershey to make it. E-town will host Hershey in a nonleague match with plenty of postseason implications on May 8. ... No rest for the weary: Tuesday, E-town hosts Manheim Central in a key Section 2 tilt. It will be the Bears' seventh matchup in a row against a district-ranked and/or state-ranked club. … District 3 boys volleyball rankings. … PVCA boys volleyball state rankings. … Wilson, which is No. 8 in the D3-3A rankings, will clash with two L-L League entrants in the next three days: Saturday, the Bulldogs will host Section 1 solo leader Warwick at high noon, and on Monday, Wilson is at Section 1 third-place holder Conestoga Valley at 7 p.m. CV is at No. 13 in D3-3A, tucked just inside the 14-team bubble.

