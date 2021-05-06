When the Lancaster-Lebanon League boys volleyball playoffs get started next Friday, Penn Manor will be in the bracket.

The Comets clinched no worse than fourth place — and the final league playoff bid out of Section 1 — when Penn Manor topped McCaskey and Conestoga Valley beat Cedar Crest on Thursday night.

The Comets, who blanked the host Red Tornado 3-0 at McCaskey East, improved to 5-5 in league matches, ahead of McCaskey (3-8) and Cedar Crest (3-8). Penn Manor finishes up May 10 at home with Manheim Township and May 12 at Warwick; win or lose, neither McCaskey nor Cedar Crest can catch the Comets.

The Tornado needed a win Thursday to tie Penn Manor in the win column, but it didn’t happen.

“This is huge,” first-year Penn Manor coach Dustin Hornberger said. “These boys know that there’s nothing for us after the league playoffs, so I could see that fire in their eyes. Getting to play in leagues will be a big opportunity for us, because we have some younger guys who will get to see some action, and we’ll get to see that higher level of competition from around the league.”

Penn Manor is at No. 20 in the District 3 Class 3A power rankings, with the top 14 finishers making the bracket.

Hempfield (9-1), Warwick (8-1) and CV (7-3) have locked up the other three playoff slots out of Section 1. Thursday, Penn Manor joined them, riding a balanced attack against the stubborn Tornado, which was in every set before the Comets pulled away late all three times for a 25-18, 25-18, 25-20 victory.

McCaskey was within 18-14 in the first set, but Greyson Schatz (6 kills) and Will Carson whistled back-to-back kills for Penn Manor. Carson (9 kills) came up big again later, with consecutive spikes to close out the first set.

In the second set, McCaskey was within 18-16 when Chris Andreychek gave Penn Manor a huge boost off the bench. He had back-to-back kills for a 20-16 lead before Riley Walton had a drop shot and Carson had a slam to cap the set for a 2-0 lead.

McCaskey closed to within 14-12 in the third on Cade Smucker’s spike, but Wyatt Rohrer (34 assists) answered with a setter dump shot and Walton (9 kills) rattled in a kill for a 16-12 cushion. The Tornado had it to 19-17 late, but Isaac Hopstetter had an ace and Andreychek had two more kills down the stretch and Penn Manor clinched the match — and a playoff berth.

Hopstetter and Max Bushong had 10 digs apiece for the Comets, who haven’t missed the L-L League playoffs in a couple of decades.

Smucker had six kills, Sam Hershey was all over the place with 10 kills and a block and Johnaxdier Lugo dished off 21 assists for McCaskey, which made Penn Manor earn it — while keeping everyone in the Section 1 race honest this spring.

“We could have made it very interesting,” McCaskey coach Jeff Kindrew said. “Every night we’re really close, but we haven’t been able to get over the hump. Our kids have been playing their hearts out, and doing the very best they can. But it seems like everyone has a little bit more firepower than we do. But we have a scrappy bunch, and they’ve played hard and stayed together for us.”

