The Penn Manor volleyball team kept its Lancaster-Lebanon League playoff hopes alive with a thrilling 3-2 victory over Conestoga Valley on Thursday night in Millersville.

The Comets (7-4 L-L Section One, 7-6 overall) rallied from a 2-0 deficit to snatch the victory. Game scores were 21-25, 23-25, 25-21, 25-21 and 15-12.

It was Penn Manor’s second five-set victory of the week after Tuesday’s 3-2 win over Manheim Township. But this one was perhaps a little bit different.

“It was definitely a longer game than we were used to,” said outside hitter Cassidy McCollum, the Comets’ lone honoree for Thursday’s Senior Night.

McCollum contributed nine aces and nine kills to ignite the comeback fuse, and the Comets proceeded to get stronger throughout the match.

“They played hard for their senior,” Penn Manor head coach Tim Joyce said. “I think that’s what it was about.”

Conestoga Valley pulled ahead early in the fifth game. A kill by Rebecca Hartranft and an ace from Karen Kornacki made the score 5-2, but a kill by Penn Manor’s Jillian Kloc changed the momentum.

A block by Taylor Long and an ace from Maya Sugra knotted the set at 7-7. A block and a sprawling save by Brianna Lee kept a point alive, and an ace from Eliana Knaub eventually gave Penn Manor a 10-9 lead.

A kill by McCollum made it 11-10. Two kills by Lezlie Nguyen and one from Kloc gave the Comets a string of match-point opportunities, with Nguyen’s tip down the sideline finally clinching the victory.

Nguyen finished with a match-high 17 kills. Knaub had 40 assists, Lee had two solo blocks, and junior libero Jordan Bailey had 35 digs.

Conestoga Valley controlled the opening two sets behind Hartranft (15 kills) and the serving of libero Emily Kornacki (six aces, 30 digs). Summer Getz had 45 assists and Madison Williams two blocks for the Buckskins (7-3, 9-3).

Stronger serves altered momentum in the Comets favor. Two aces from Knaub knotted the third set 12-12. Trailing 21-20 and on the brink of defeat, McCollum sandwiched two aces around a Nguyen kill, before Lee finished off the set with a block.

“It wasn’t really the serving alone, it was all our teamwork together,” McCollum said. “We really pulled together.”

The longest run of the fourth set was a measly three points — capped by a McCollum kill — giving Penn Manor a 20-14 lead.

CV still holds the advantage for the final league playoff berth out of Section One. The Bucks visit Cedar Crest (7-4, 10-6) on Friday before finishing up at Township on Monday.

The Comets, in prime position for a District Three playoff berth, have a nonleague match at York Tech on Saturday before wrapping up the regular season at Warwick on Monday.