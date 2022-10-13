Penn Manor’s Maggie Garvey (6) with the hit against Conestoga Valley during game two action off an L-L League section one girls volleyball match at Penn Manor High School in Millersville Thursday Oct. 13, 2022.
Penn Manor’s Eliana Knobb (4) with the dig against Conestoga Valley during game three action off an L-L League section one girls volleyball match at Penn Manor High School in Millersville Thursday Oct. 13, 2022.
Penn Manor’s Maggie Garvey (6) with the hit against Conestoga Valley during game two action off an L-L League section one girls volleyball match at Penn Manor High School in Millersville Thursday Oct. 13, 2022.
Penn Manor’s Taylor Long (7) goes up for the block on Conestoga Valley’s Rhiannon Henry (24) during game two action off an L-L League section one girls volleyball match at Penn Manor High School in Millersville Thursday Oct. 13, 2022.
Conestoga Valley’s Madison Williams (19) with the kill against Penn Manor during game one action off an L-L League section one girls volleyball match at Penn Manor High School in Millersville Thursday Oct. 13, 2022.
Penn Manor’s Leslie Nguyen (11) can't pull the ball out of the net against Conestoga Valley during game three action off an L-L League section one girls volleyball match at Penn Manor High School in Millersville Thursday Oct. 13, 2022.
Penn Manor’s Maggie Garvey (6) gets the hit against Conestoga Valley’during game three action off an L-L League section one girls volleyball match at Penn Manor High School in Millersville Thursday Oct. 13, 2022.
Conestoga Valley’s Summer Getz (4) with the hit against Penn Manor during game three action off an L-L League section one girls volleyball match at Penn Manor High School in Millersville Thursday Oct. 13, 2022.
Conestoga Valley’s Camdyn Mahler (31) with the hit against Penn Manor during game three action off an L-L League section one girls volleyball match at Penn Manor High School in Millersville Thursday Oct. 13, 2022.
Conestoga Valley’s Rhiannon Henry (24) dives for the hit against Penn Manor during game three action off an L-L League section one girls volleyball match at Penn Manor High School in Millersville Thursday Oct. 13, 2022.
Conestoga Valley’s Rhiannon Henry (24) and her teammates react after a point against Penn Manor during game three action off an L-L League section one girls volleyball match at Penn Manor High School in Millersville Thursday Oct. 13, 2022.
Emily Kornacki (16) gets the dig against Conestoga Valley during game three action off an L-L League section one girls volleyball match at Penn Manor High School in Millersville Thursday Oct. 13, 2022.
Conestoga Valley’s Madison Williams (19) dinks the ball over the net against Penn Manor during game one action off an L-L League section one girls volleyball match at Penn Manor High School in Millersville Thursday Oct. 13, 2022.
Penn Manor’s Eliana Knobb (4) with the dig against Conestoga Valley during game three action off an L-L League section one girls volleyball match at Penn Manor High School in Millersville Thursday Oct. 13, 2022.
Penn Manor’s Maggie Garvey (6) with the hit against Conestoga Valley during game two action off an L-L League section one girls volleyball match at Penn Manor High School in Millersville Thursday Oct. 13, 2022.
Penn Manor’s Taylor Long (7) goes up for the block on Conestoga Valley’s Rhiannon Henry (24) during game two action off an L-L League section one girls volleyball match at Penn Manor High School in Millersville Thursday Oct. 13, 2022.
Conestoga Valley’s Madison Williams (19) with the kill against Penn Manor during game one action off an L-L League section one girls volleyball match at Penn Manor High School in Millersville Thursday Oct. 13, 2022.
Penn Manor’s Leslie Nguyen (11) can't pull the ball out of the net against Conestoga Valley during game three action off an L-L League section one girls volleyball match at Penn Manor High School in Millersville Thursday Oct. 13, 2022.
Penn Manor’s Maggie Garvey (6) gets the hit against Conestoga Valley’during game three action off an L-L League section one girls volleyball match at Penn Manor High School in Millersville Thursday Oct. 13, 2022.
Conestoga Valley’s Summer Getz (4) with the hit against Penn Manor during game three action off an L-L League section one girls volleyball match at Penn Manor High School in Millersville Thursday Oct. 13, 2022.
Conestoga Valley’s Camdyn Mahler (31) with the hit against Penn Manor during game three action off an L-L League section one girls volleyball match at Penn Manor High School in Millersville Thursday Oct. 13, 2022.
Conestoga Valley’s Rhiannon Henry (24) dives for the hit against Penn Manor during game three action off an L-L League section one girls volleyball match at Penn Manor High School in Millersville Thursday Oct. 13, 2022.
Conestoga Valley’s Rhiannon Henry (24) and her teammates react after a point against Penn Manor during game three action off an L-L League section one girls volleyball match at Penn Manor High School in Millersville Thursday Oct. 13, 2022.
Emily Kornacki (16) gets the dig against Conestoga Valley during game three action off an L-L League section one girls volleyball match at Penn Manor High School in Millersville Thursday Oct. 13, 2022.
Conestoga Valley’s Madison Williams (19) dinks the ball over the net against Penn Manor during game one action off an L-L League section one girls volleyball match at Penn Manor High School in Millersville Thursday Oct. 13, 2022.
CHRIS KNIGHT
Conestoga Valley pulled ahead early in the fifth game. A kill by Rebecca Hartranft and an ace from Karen Kornacki made the score 5-2, but a kill by Penn Manor’s Jillian Kloc changed the momentum.
A block by Taylor Long and an ace from Maya Sugra knotted the set at 7-7. A block and a sprawling save by Brianna Lee kept a point alive, and an ace from Eliana Knaub eventually gave Penn Manor a 10-9 lead.
A kill by McCollum made it 11-10. Two kills by Lezlie Nguyen and one from Kloc gave the Comets a string of match-point opportunities, with Nguyen’s tip down the sideline finally clinching the victory.
Nguyen finished with a match-high 17 kills. Knaub had 40 assists, Lee had two solo blocks, and junior libero Jordan Bailey had 35 digs.
Conestoga Valley controlled the opening two sets behind Hartranft (15 kills) and the serving of libero Emily Kornacki (six aces, 30 digs). Summer Getz had 45 assists and Madison Williams two blocks for the Buckskins (7-3, 9-3).
Stronger serves altered momentum in the Comets favor. Two aces from Knaub knotted the third set 12-12. Trailing 21-20 and on the brink of defeat, McCollum sandwiched two aces around a Nguyen kill, before Lee finished off the set with a block.
“It wasn’t really the serving alone, it was all our teamwork together,” McCollum said. “We really pulled together.”
The longest run of the fourth set was a measly three points — capped by a McCollum kill — giving Penn Manor a 20-14 lead.
CV still holds the advantage for the final league playoff berth out of Section One. The Bucks visit Cedar Crest (7-4, 10-6) on Friday before finishing up at Township on Monday.
The Comets, in prime position for a District Three playoff berth, have a nonleague match at York Tech on Saturday before wrapping up the regular season at Warwick on Monday.