Another exciting night on local volleyball courts around the area, as the second half of head-to-head section play kicked off in the L-L League on Thursday. Here’s the roundup, plus some notables …

SECTION 1

Penn Manor 3, Conestoga Valley 0 — Make that three wins in four matches for the rampaging Comets, who tossed a monkey wrench into the section standings by knocking off the Buckskins. Game scores were 25-21, 25-22, 25-15, as Derek Warfel waffled 20 kills, Max Bushong had 20 digs and Wyatt Rohrer set up 30 assists for host Penn Manor (3-4 league). Kyle Hutchinson had 12 digs, Camden Clapper had a trio of blocks and Kenji Pha dished off 20 assists for CV (4-3).

Hempfield 3, Manheim Township 0 — The first-place Black Knights (7-0) got the second half of league play started in fine fashion with a 25-13, 25-13, 25-11 triumph over the host Blue Streaks to remain the only unbeaten squad in section play in the L-L League. Caden Bonner dished off 20 assists, Mason Orth had seven digs and Dante Keener slammed nine kills for Hempfield, while Arnav Dixit had 14 assists and Dan Luong had a dozen digs on defense for Township (1-6).

Cedar Crest 3, McCaskey 0 — The Falcons remained with the lead pack in the section hunt compliments of a hard-fought 26-24, 25-18, 25-19 victory over the host Red Tornado, which made Cedar Crest (4-3) earn it. Jack Wolgemuth set up 19 assists, Danny Peelen had eight kills and Noah Raynes piled up 13 digs to pace the Falcons, while Johnaxdier Lugo set up 18 assists and Javen Sierra had seven kills and a block for McCaskey (0-7).

Warwick (5-1) had the bye on Thursday.

SECTION 2

Elizabethtown 3, Ephrata 0 — The Bears topped the host Mountaineers 25-12, 25-15, 25-21 to remain in a logjam for second place in the section standings. E-town (5-2), Garden Spot (5-2) and Manheim Central (5-2) share the No. 2 spot behind Lancaster Mennonite, which took over sole possession of first place Thursday. Keep reading. Dylan Shepherd (16 assists), Elijah Miller (12 digs) and Bryan Murray (9 kills) showed the way for E-town against Ephrata (1-6), which got 10 digs from Chanvir Bhandal and five assists from Ethan Weaver.

Manheim Central 3, Lebanon 0 — The host Barons remained in the thick of the section hunt — and in that funky 3-way tie for second place — compliments of a 25-5, 25-13, 25-12 win over the Cedars as Josh Dippel (9 kills), Dylan Musser (4 service aces, 3 blocks) and Trent Groff (8 digs) paced Central on the stat sheet. Heriberto Reyes (7 digs, 5 kills, 1 block), Chris Estrada (8 digs) and Tyson Griffiths (7 assists) led Lebanon (0-7). Central started its week with a key victory Tuesday at Garden Spot.

Cocalico (2-4) had the bye on Thursday.

Also Thursday, in a first-place showdown with sole possession of the top spot up for grabs, Lancaster Mennonite outlasted Garden Spot in an instant classic to grab the Section 2 lead. Here’s the story …

* A couple of intriguing nonleague matches on the slate before the L-L League reconvenes on Tuesday for more head-to-head section play: Friday, Manheim Township hosts Exeter, which is No. 4 in the D3-3A power ratings. And on Monday, E-town is at York Suburban, which is No. 2 in the D3-2A power ratings; Ephrata hosts Daniel Boone, which is a bubble team at No. 14 in the D3-2A power ratings; Section 2 leader Lancaster Mennonite welcomes Reading; Exeter gets another L-L League club when the Eagles travel to Conestoga Valley, which is a bubble team in the D3-3A power ratings; McCaskey hosts York Catholic, which is No. 3 in the D3-2A power ratings; and Warwick is at Wilson, which is No. 9 in the D3-3A power ratings. … In Class 3A, the top 14 teams qualify for the playoffs; Hempfield is No. 1, Warwick is No. 5 and E-town is right on the cut-line at No. 14. Three L-L League teams — Conestoga Valley (15), Penn Manor (16) and Cedar Crest (18) — are currently on the outside looking in. … In Class 2A, the top 10 teams qualify for the playoffs; Lancaster Mennonite is No. 4, Garden Spot is No. 5, Manheim Central is No. 7 and Cocalico is No. 9. The cut-line team is another Lancaster County club, Linville Hill Christian, which is No. 10. … District 3 boys volleyball power ratings. … PVCA boys volleyball state rankings. … Tuesday’s must-see match: Hempfield will try and stay alone in first place, while snapping Penn Manor’s 3-game match winning tear in the process. Knights at Comets in Millersville. Circle it.

TUESDAY, APRIL 26 LEAGUE MATCHES

SECTION 1

Manheim Township at Cedar Crest, 7 p.m.

Hempfield at Penn Manor, 7 p.m.

McCaskey at Warwick, 7 p.m.

SECTION 2

Garden Spot at Ephrata, 7 p.m.

Lancaster Mennonite at Lebanon, 7 p.m.

Manheim Central at Cocalico, 7 p.m.

