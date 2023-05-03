The penultimate week of L-L League boys volleyball section action for the 2023 season kicked off Tuesday, as teams begin their final push for postseason bids. Here’s the roundup, plus some notables …

SECTION 1

Cedar Crest 3, McCaskey 1 — The host Red Tornado pushed the Falcons to a fourth set, but Cedar Crest kept a stranglehold on sole possession of second place in the section chase with a 25-21, 23-25, 25-15, 25-12 win over McCaskey. Tate Tadajweski and Aaron Walters had 13 kills apiece and Kody Kerkeslager had 25 assists and 13 digs for the Falcons, who are now two games clear in the loss column in front of Conestoga Valley and Hempfield. Andrew DeJesus had seven kills and Javen Sierra had three aces and a pair of blocks for the Tornado.

Penn Manor 3, Manheim Township 0 — Needing a win to remain in the thick of the D3-3A playoff chase, the host Comets blanked the Blue Streaks 25-18, 25-23, 25-22 to remain in the postseason picture. Harry Whited (10 kills), Elijah Julian (14 digs) and Wyatt Rohrer (26 assists) keyed Penn Manor, while Conner Himelfarb had eight kills for Township.

In another Section 1 match on Tuesday, Warwick and Hempfield renewed their juicy rivalry in Landisville, and the Warriors gutted out a 3-2 victory over the Black Knights, who couldn’t slam the door late. Here’s the story …

Conestoga Valley had the Section 1 bye on Tuesday. The Buckskins need a fast finish to make the D3-3A bracket, and the Buckskins will play at Penn Manor on Thursday, with both of those clubs needing a victory in the D3-3A power-point race.

SECTION 2

Manheim Central 3, Ephrata 1 — The Barons spotted the host Mountaineers the first set, before roaring from behind for a 21-25, 25-15, 25-14, 25-12 victory to remain alone in first place in the section standings. Logan Groff (17 kills, 2 aces), Dylan Musser (54 assists) and Colin Rohrer (16 digs) showed the way for Central, which started the week at No. 3 in the PVCA-2A state rankings.

Garden Spot 3, Lebanon 0 — Nick Smucker (10 kills, 2 blocks), Keegan Redcay (17 assists) and Justin Mininger (5 aces, 4 digs) paced the Spartans, who soared past the host Cedars 25-17, 25-15, 25-22 to remain alone in second place, and just a game behind Central — with their rematch looming in New Holland on May 11. Jorge Sandoval had nine digs and Edwin Rivera-Alvarado had four aces and four assists for Lebanon.

Cocalico 3, Lancaster Mennonite 0 — The Eagles needed a win to stay in the D3-2A playoff push, and Cocalico took care of business. Craig Fair dished off 22 assists, Yohanis Hildebrand slammed 15 kills and Mason Lesher had nine digs for the Eagles, who won by games scores of 25-17, 25-16, 25-17. Jesse Longenecker had 10 kills and seven digs for the host Blazers.

Elizabethtown had the Section 2 bye on Tuesday. The Bears need a fast finish for a D3-3A playoff invite.

