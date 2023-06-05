ALLENTOWN — All good things, the story goes, come to an end.

Cedar Crest’s very, very good boys volleyball season came to a halt Monday night. But what a joyride it’s been for the Falcons.

Cedar Crest ran into a powerful, hard-hitting Parkland outfit in a PIAA Class 3A first-round matchup, and the host Trojans, fresh off their 11th District 11 championship, blanked the Falcons 3-0, with game scores of 25-18, 25-20, 25-15, as Cedar Crest was eliminated and finished up 17-6 overall.

But check out the Falcons’ snazzy resume: A runner-up finish in Lancaster-Lebanon League Section 1 action, with a trip to the league semifinals. Then a trip to the District 3 semifinals — including a victory over longtime D3 kingpin Northeastern — with a win over rival Warwick in the third-place match and an invite to the PIAA playoffs.

Cedar Crest also KO’d longtime L-L League heavyweight Hempfield in a regular-season Section 1 match, which turned plenty of heads.

“Hard work, dedication and effort,” Cedar Crest hard-working libero Jack Wolgemuth said. “We were a team. Throughout the season we got better and we progressed. I’m proud of our team and I’m proud of our season. Super proud.”

“The drive and the passion,” Falcons’ coach Monica Sheaffer said. “They knew they could do it, and I believed in them. This season was fantastic.”

Cedar Crest came into Monday's match at No. 10 in the PVCA-3A state rankings. The Falcons fell to eventual champ Manheim Central in the league semifinals, and lost to eventual champ Cumberland Valley in the D3 Final Four. But they fought right back to beat Warwick for third, after going 0-2 against the Warriors in Section 1 play; Warwick was the only team to beat Cedar Crest on its home court this spring.

Cedar Crest had three leads against Parkland: 1-0 and 2-1 in the second set, and 1-0 in the third set. There were also four total ties. In between, the Trojans dominated at the net. Front-row swingers Chase Robbins, Luke Smith, Josh Nation and Brady Hayward spent the evening teeing off on Will Stine’s pinpoint sets.

There were a couple of hanging-in-the-balance moments in the match. In the second set, Tye Hains and Danny Peelen had back-to-back kills for Cedar Crest, which cut Parkland’s lead to 18-15 and the Trojans called a timeout.

After the stoppage, Parkland, at No. 5 in the PVCA-3A state rankings, reeled off three straight points to restore order, getting two kills from Smith and a block from Robbins for a 21-15 edge.

In the third set, Hains’ kill whittled the Trojans’ lead down to 9-8, but Parkland (20-0) punched right back with a 5-0 blitz, getting two kills from Smith and two kills and a block from Robbins for a 14-8 lead.

Peelen had nine kills, Wolgemuth had 18 digs and Kody Kerkeslager had 24 assists for Cedar Crest, which continued throwing haymakers until the end. But Parkland had a couple of too many weapons to contend with.

Cedar Crest’s seniors were freshmen when Sheaffer took over the program four years ago. And what a transformation it’s been for the Falcons, who now firmly have everyone’s attention in L-L League and District 3 circles after this year’s breakthrough campaign.

“Amazing,” Sheaffer said. “This group is special. We overcame losses and we kept improving. This season was unforgettable.”

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77