That’s one week of Lancaster-Lebanon League boys volleyball action in the books, and there are plenty of early storylines on the front-burner.

Here are some notables ...

WARRIORS GROWL AT BOBCAT INVITATIONAL

For the second year in a row, back-to-back L-L League runner-up Warwick advanced to the semifinals of the prestigious Bobcat Invitational on Saturday at Northeastern York in Manchester.

The Warriors zoomed to a 4-0 mark in pool play before taking on Central Dauphin in the semifinals. The Rams won 25-23, 25-18 to knock out Warwick and advance to the finals, where CD, the reigning Class 3A state runner-up, beat Lower Dauphin for tourney gold.

LD, the reigning Class 2A district and state champ, beat another Mid-Penn power, Cumberland Valley, 27-25, 25-27, 15-13 in the semifinals, as it was an all-D3 Final Four.

Warwick went deeper than L-L League neighbors Garden Spot, Hempfield and Manheim Central, who were also in the field of 40 teams.

TIES AT THE TOP

Just one week in yes, but both section races are already a jumbled mess, with four undefeated teams in Section 1 and a trio of undefeated teams in Section 2.

Cedar Crest (2-0), Hempfield (2-0), Conestoga Valley (1-0) and Warwick (1-0) have had quick getaways in Section 1, while Elizabethtown (1-0), Garden Spot (2-0) and Manheim Central (2-0) are unscathed in Section 2 play.

Things will change quickly this week, especially in Section 1, where those four undefeated squads will all clash head-to-head on Tuesday, when Cedar Crest visits Warwick and Hempfield heads to Conestoga Valley.

After a breakout season last spring, Cedar Crest has picked up where it left off with a pair of victories out of the chute. The Falcons will definitely be tested against Warwick, before heading to Millersville on Thursday to face Penn Manor, which is 0-2, but the Comets gave Hempfield all it could handle last Thursday.

The big Section 1 showdown this week is set for Thursday in Landisville, where Hempfield will welcome Warwick in the hottest rivalry going these days in the L-L League.

The Black Knights and the Warriors have clashed in the last two league championship matches — Hempfield won both times — and Warwick unseated the Knights for section supremacy a couple of seasons back.

Warwick hits the week riding plenty of motivation after that Final Four trip in the Bobcat Invite.

Warwick and Hempfield, the defending section champ, must survive Tuesday’s matches to make Thursday’s clash a first-place showdown.

Meanwhile, in Section 2, it will be a big week for Elizabethtown, which is set to host Garden Spot on Tuesday and then welcome Manheim Central on Thursday. The Bears can make a statement, and give the section standings a facelift with victories in either of those matches.

This week’s Section 2 showdown match is Tuesday, when Lancaster Mennonite (1-1) hosts Manheim Central. The Blazers suffered a gut-punch 3-2 setback at Garden Spot last Tuesday, after building a 2-0 lead against the reigning section champs. The Blazers bounced back with a 3-0 win over Lebanon last Thursday, as St. Francis University commit Elijah Lazor slammed 13 kills.

The Barons are off to a quick start — and they’ve already competed in North Allegheny’s powerhouse season tip-off tourney and in the Bobcat Invitational, so they’ve already seen plenty of top-shelf talent — and they’ll need a win at Mennonite to keep pace with Garden Spot, which is at E-town on Tuesday before hosting Cocalico on Thursday.

SPOTLIGHT ON

Garden Spot setter Keegan Redcay

One of coach Ben Rutt’s top priorities heading into this season was replacing setter Jordan Martin, who quarterbacked the Spartans to the Section 2 title last spring, with trips to the league, district and PIAA semifinals. Martin earned section MVP honors, and he was a D3 all-star and a PVCA all-state selection.

Enter Redcay, who has slid quite nicely into Garden Spot’s all-important setter role. Check his numbers: In last Tuesday’s come-from-behind 3-2 win over Lancaster Mennonite, Redcay dished off a whopping 54 assists, setting up vet hitters Tanner Laukhuff and Derrick Lambert throughout.

Redcay followed that up Thursday with 29 more assists in the Spartans’ 3-0 win over Ephrata, giving him 83 assists in Garden Spot’s 2-0 section getaway.

Laukhuff had 26 kills against Mennonite and Lambert had 13 kills against Ephrata, each thriving in spike situations thanks to Redcay’s handy work.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP volleyball coverage